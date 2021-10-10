Tonight on Iris the film ‘Steve Jobs’ with Michael Fassbender

ROME – The October 5, 2011 he was leaving Steve Jobs. Founder of Apple, Pixar and NeXT he was a visionary, forerunner of the times, whose history of successes, but also of unexpected falls, continues to be a source of inspiration for many. His speech was unforgettable, a few months before his death due to a cancer that killed him when he was not yet sixty, in front of the young people ofStanford University, which with his ‘Stay hungry, stay foolish’ encouraged them to always follow their dreams.

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October, at 9.15 pm Iris pays tribute to him with the film ‘Steve Jobs’, directed by Danny Boyle. The film, released in theaters in 2015, has as protagonist Michael Fassbender and is based on the authorized biography of the founder of Apple, written by Walter Isaacson and published in 2011. Divided into 3 acts, it traces the story of Jobs through three launches of iconic technology products: the Macintosh in 1984, the NeXTbube of 1988 and the? iMac from 1998. The script for the film, which also stars Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen, is Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin.

