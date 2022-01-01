Tonight on TV 1 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the new edition of the Danza con me program with Roberto Bolle. On Italia 1, the comedy film Mamma, I missed the plane.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 1 January 2022. Raitre airs the film of Sergio Leone, Once upon a time there was in America. On Real Time instead the docu-reality Lives on the edge.

Tonight on TV Saturday 1 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the new edition of the variety Dance with me. Roberto Bolle opens 2022 with the fifth edition of his show dedicated to dance. At his side, as conductors, there are Serena Rossi And Lillo. Among the guests, Franca Leosini, which tells a dark story linked to the world of ballet, e John Malkovich, with an excerpt from his play.

On Rai 5instead, at 9.15 pm, New Year’s concert. The Maestro returns to the podium of the Vienna Musikverein for the traditional New Year’s concert Daniel Barenboim. Timeless pieces are on the program, including music by Josf and Eduard Strauss, Carl Michael Ziehrer, Joseph Hellmesberger Jr.

Nine programs, Real Time

On Nine, at 21.25, Leonardo – The genius who imagined the future. The documentary traces the history of Leonardo da Vinci, recounting his life from the Bottega del Verrocchio to the court of Ludovico il Moro, from painting to science, from technique to architecture.

On Real Timeinstead, at 9.15 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. At just 23 years old, Seana she weighs more than 300 kilos, lives in her mother’s house, is depressed and anxious. Doctor Now has accepted her case and will provide her with all the tools she needs to save her life, but she absolutely must cooperate.

The films tonight on Saturday 1st January 2022

On Raitre, at 8.30 pm, the drama of 1984, by Sergio Leone, Once upon a time in America, with Robert De Niro, James Woods. New York, 1920s. Noodles (Robert De Niro) and Max (James Woods), inseparable friends, grow up in the Jewish quarter: from thugs they become various gangsters. As adults their paths split: Noodles ends up in jail, Max chooses politics and the beautiful Deborah loved by both of them since his youth.

On Rai 4, on the other hand, at 9.20 pm, the western film of 2012, by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained, with Jamie Foxx. A bounty hunter is on the trail of some criminals. To capture them, he hires the slave Django who knows them. And he takes the opportunity to look for his wife, sold to the perfidious Candie.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2014, by Philippe De Chauveron, Don’t marry them my daughters!, with Christian Clavier, Chantal Lauby. Claude and Mane, French Catholic spouses and very close to tradition, have four daughters: the first three married boys of origins and religions different from theirs, and now the fourth …

Mediaset films

On Network 4instead, at 9:25 pm, the 1998 drama film, by Martin Brest, Meet Joe Black, with Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. On the eve of his 65th birthday, tycoon William Parrish suffers a heart attack. A few hours later, he receives a visit from Joe Black (Brad Pitt), a young man his daughter Susan just met in a bar. Joe, who is actually Death, offers Parrish a few more days of life in exchange for his hospitality.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 1990 comedy film, by Chris Columbus, Mom I missed the plane, with Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara. The McCallister family is headed to France for the Christmas holidays. In the rush of preparations, the parents forget little Kevin at home (Macaulay Culkin). The child adapts perfectly to the situation, even when the thieves Harry (Joe Fish) and Marv (Daniel Stern) are targeting his home.

La7, Tv8, Paramount

On La7, at 9.30 pm, the biographical film of 2006, by Chris Noonan, Miss Potter, with Renée Zellweger. London, early 1900s. Thirty-year-old Beatrix delights in drawing beautiful stories for boys and doesn’t think about marriage. But one day he meets the publisher Warne.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, instead, the 1998 science fiction film, by Ishiro Honda, Godzilla, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Scientist Nick Tatopoulos is summoned for an emergency: a prehistoric monster has been awakened by nuclear experiments. The creature, called Godzilla, is on its way to Manhattan.

On Paramount Networkfinally, at 9.10 pm, the comedy film of 1989, by Neil Jordan, We are not angels, with Sean Penn, Robert De Niro. Jim and Ned, escaped in spite of themselves, arrive in a village near Canada where they pass themselves off as priests. There they fall into the role to such an extent that they will prove that they have a heart.

Tonight on TV Saturday 1 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Edoardo Leo, Break up one day a Rome, with Edoardo Leo, Marta Nieto. Tommaso and Zoe have been engaged for ten years. Unbeknownst to her, the man deals with the “heart mail”In a newspaper: it will be among the letters received that he will discover that Zoe wants to leave him.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 9.15 pm, the 1994 drama film, by Frank Darabont, The wings of the freedom, with Tim Robbins. A bank manager, convicted of murder, is locked up in prison. Friendship with a lifer and his accounting expertise help him survive.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film by Tim Story, Tom & Jerry. Tom, an aspiring pianist, breaks into a hotel to catch Jerry who ruined his show. There he runs into Kayla, the wedding planner, who hires him to get rid of the unwanted rodent. There will be trouble.

On Sky Cinema Actionfinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 adventure film, by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, with Harrison Ford, Shia Labeouf. Indiana and young Matt are on the trail of Akator’s Crystal Skull. But they will have to deal with the Soviet spy Irina Spalko who pursues them.