Tonight on TV 10 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno The Voice Senior, hosted by Antonella Clerici. On Rete 4 the news with Quarto Grado, with Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero.

Tonight on TV on Friday 10 December 2021. Up Raitre the documentary Black Mafia. On Nine instead the variety is on the air Brothers of Crozza with Maurizio Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 10 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the talent The Voice Senior. Third of the six episodes dedicated to the Blind Audition, the auditions in the dark. At the end of the first phase there will be 24 singers (six for each team) who will have access to the next phase of the talent led by Antonella Clerici. Among the coaches is the rapper Clementine, confirmed by the last edition.

On Raitre, at 21.20, Black Mafia. The documentary is taken from the investigation book “Nigerian mafia” from Sergio Nazzaro: a team of policemen from Turin, driven by the stubbornness of their boss, Fabrizio Lotito, collect the complaint of a Nigerian girl. Hence the mega-investigation “Athenaeum“. The introduction is entrusted to the writer Gianrico Carofiglio.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. Neri Marcorè presents an episode which talks about the link between art and advertising. From the first Plakastil posters, which in the early twentieth century gave rise to modern advertising, to PopArt which took inspiration from advertising icons.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. From Studio 14 in Cologno Monzese (Milan) Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero conduct the penultimate episode of 2021 of the investigative program that debuted on this network in 2010. The broadcast has a Facebook page, on which they can find updates and news on the cases addressed in the episode.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Penultimate appointment before the Christmas break with the second weekly reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. At his side we find the commentators Adriana Volpe And Sonia Bruganelli. All updates are available on the site www.grandefratello.mediaset.it .

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas present. After the one broadcast on November 15, dedicated to the murder of Serena Mollicone, we see another special made by the reporters of the program Davide Parenti. Today’s theme has the mafia and anti-mafia as its theme. At the helm Matteo Viviani, which had already dealt with the subject in the past.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. News, reports, interviews, but also music and a bit of irony. A “menu”That fans of Diego Bianchi they know very well: between a look at social networks and author comments we talk about Green Pass and prospects for Christmas.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Italia’s Got Talent – “Best off”. In January the new edition of the talent will start: in addition to the veterans Frank Matano, Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, there will be a new entry, helium. At the helm, again Lodovica Comello. Tonight we review the best moments of last season.

Nove, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. Last appointment of the year with the live shows of the program. At the center of the episode are the highly topical political and social events told by Maurizio Crozza with his pungent monologues proposed through his characters.

On Real Timeinstead, at 21.25, the reality show Bake Off Italy: sweets in the oven. Benedetta Parodi kicks off the fifteenth challenge that will bring aspiring pastry chefs to next week’s final. Always inflexible in their judgment Clelia d’Onofrio, Damiano Carrara and Ernst Knam.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm. the fiction Gomorrah 5 – Final season. Tania Garribba she is Donna Luciana, the wife of O ‘Maestrale who, like her husband, is astute and refined. The Neapolitan actress is known to most for having played the character of Satnei in the film “The First King“Of 2019.

The films tonight on Friday 10 December 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the spy film of 2010, by Phillip Noyce, Salt, with Angelina Jolie. CIA agent Evelyn Salt is accused of being a Russian spy and wanting to assassinate the President of the United States. Escaping capture, the woman will unearth a shocking truth.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 2014, by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar, with Matthew McConaughey. In the near future, life on Earth has become difficult. Former astronaut Cooper embarks on an intergalactic journey in search of a suitable planet to welcome humanity.

On Iris, on the other hand, at 21.00, the western film, by Clint Eastwood, The pale knight, with Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. A quiet town is bullied by the wealthy Coy Lehood. To defend the small community comes a lone knight, half priest and half gunslinger, nicknamed the preacher.

On The 5, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2013, by Vanessa Parise, Coming home for Christmas, with Carly Mckillip. For Christmas, Kate wants to reunite her sister Melanie, with whom she hasn’t spoken in years, and her separated parents in their old home. But there is a problem: someone else now lives in the house.

Tonight on TV on Friday 10 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2017 animated film, by Tom McGrath, Baby Boss. Theodore, Tim’s younger brother, is special; he looks like a normal child, but in reality he is a spy sent by the Baby Corp agency. When their parents are kidnapped, the two will have to learn to cooperate.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2018, by Henry Dunham, Militia, with James Badge Dale. Gannon, a former policeman disillusioned with the system, is a member of an underground militia. When he discovers that one of the members of the group is responsible for an attack, he takes action to bring him to justice.