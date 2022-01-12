Tonight on TV 11 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno a new episode of Meraviglie, the program of Alberto Angela. On Rete 4, current events with Fuori dal coro conducted by Mario Giordano

Tonight on TV Tuesday 11 January 2022. Up Raidue the comedy of Enrico Brignano with the comedy show I would like you only one hour. On La7 the news with the program Tuesdays, led by Giovanni Floris.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 11 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, Wonders. In the third episode Alberto Angela starts from the Royal Villa of Monza: 740 rooms that occupy only a small part of the immense park of 700 hectares. Here it meets Sandro Mazzola, which talks about his relationship with the park. The cameras then move to Tivoli to discover Villa Adriana and Villa d’Este.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the comedy show I would like you only one hour. Third episode of the show by Enrico Brignano who, in an hour and a little more, tells the situation of our country with a smile. We also find Flora Singing, companion of Brignano, with the now traditional “bed scene“, Inspired by the sequence that closed each episode of the sitcom”Vianello house“.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. Filed the break for the holidays, Bianca Berlinguer the dialogue with the viewers resumes and, unfortunately, is forced to pick up where it left off: from the analysis of data relating to infections from Covid, which, due to the Omicron variant, have grown considerably at Christmas.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. Every occasion is good to defend citizens from carelessness and, in some cases, from the arrogance of power: this is the conviction of Mario Giordano which, even in the first episode of 2022, explains the evolution of the pandemic in its own way. Then the hunt for house thieves continues.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the reality show Back to School. Also tonight twelve “teachers“Try to teach geography, arithmetic and other subjects to six”repeating“Famous, who have agreed to get involved to retake the fifth grade exam. Each phase of their journey, up to the final test, is followed and commented for us by Nicola Savino.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. Exclusive services, great guests and the surveys of Nando Pagnoncelli: these “ingrediants“With which Giovanni Floris will try to illustrate current issues. Starting with the measures to stem the contagions of the Omicron variant.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show First date. Flavio Montrucchio presents the second episode of the program in which some singles meet for a blind date in a restaurant in Rome. They participate tonight Federica And Julian And Marco And Giulia. Will it strike the spark between them?

The films tonight Tuesday 11 January 2022

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2015, by Breck Eisner, The last witch hunter – The last one witch hunter, with Vin Diesel. Kaulder, the immortal witch hunter, confronts the evil creatures that threaten New York. Among them is the wicked Queen, whom he killed in the past.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Asghar Farhadi, Everybody knows, with Penelope Cruz. Laura returns to her hometown just outside Madrid to take part in her sister’s wedding. But the family reunion will eventually lead to unexpected events.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2000 war film, by JJ Annaud, The enemy at the gates, with Jude Law. Stalingrad, 1942: during the long and dramatic siege of the city, the infallible sniper Vassili soon becomes a national hero and symbol of the Resistance.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2008 thriller film, by Roger Donaldson, The perfect robbery, with Jason Statham. London. Terry, a half-hearted fool, tries to change his life but meeting a girl leads him to attempt a robbery. The shot succeeds, but the game gets out of hand.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1964 western film, by Raoul Walsh, Far West, with James Gregory. After a first bloody battle with the Black Hawk tribe, General Quait tries the path of negotiation. So he decides to entrust the mission to the young Lieutenant Hazard and an Indian guide.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1995 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, Honeymoons, with Claudia Gerini, Carlo Verdone. The events of three newlywed couples, starring Carlo Verdone. Among them, there is the forced Ivano, who goes to discos with his wife Jessica, having sex everywhere.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 11 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2017 drama film, by Gianni Amelio, The tenderness, with Renato Carpentieri, Elio Germano. In Naples lives Lorenzo, widower and father of Saverio and Emma, ​​with whom he struggles to relate. His life changes when Fabio and his family arrive in the apartment opposite.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1996 horror film, by Wes Craven, Scream, with Snow Campbell, Drew Barrymore. In a small town, a serial killer with his face covered by a mask reminiscent of the famous painting “Munch’s scream”, Sows death. Brave Sidney tries to stop him.