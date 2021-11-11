Tonight on TV 11 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

The fiction A professor with Alessandro Gassman is broadcast on Rai 1. Canale 5 broadcasts D’Iva’s latest appointment.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021. On Rai 3 the last appointment of What happened to Baby Jane? with Franca Leosini. On La7 instead Corrado Formigli leads a new episode of Piazzapulita.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021, Rai

On Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the first appointment of the fiction is on air A professor with Alessandro Gassman and Claudia Pandolfi. In the episode Socrates the Philosophy teacher Dante decides to return to live in Rome to take care of his son Simone, as his ex-wife moved to Glasgow for work reasons. Dante immediately settles in the new high school but relations with his son are conflicting.

In the episode Roland Barthes Simone decides to leave his girlfriend Laura and she can’t get over it. In revenge she pretends to be pregnant in order to win him back.

Rai 2, at 21:00, proposes Those that with Mia Ceran, Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu. During the episode, moments of comedy and music alternate but also spaces dedicated to politics, current affairs and sport. Among the guests of the episode: Tommaso Labate, Adriano Panatta, Massimo Bagnato, Pippo Civati ​​and Antonio Razzi.

On Rai 3, at 21.25, the second and last episode of What happened to Baby Jane?. Franca Leosini interview Katharina Miroslawa. She was sentenced to 21 years and 6 months for the murder of the businessman Carlo Mazza. Miroslawa was released from prison in 2013.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

Network 4, at 21.25, a new episode of Front and back. Paolo Del Debbio deals, among others, with the possible administration of the anti Covid vaccine to children, abusive occupations, the integration difficulties of nomadic communities. But also the crafty ones of the Green Pass. Among the guests Daniela Santanchè, Gianfranco Librandi, Silvia Sardone, Andrea Ruggieri and Davide Faraone.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts Diva. Second and last appointment of the show dedicated toEagle of Ligonchio, that is to say Iva Zanicchi. Moments of music and entertainment alternate. Romina Power and Rosario Flores take the stage, among others.

Italy 1, on the other hand, at 21.25, offers the 2016 action film, Jack Reacher – Point of no return with Tom Cruise. When Army Major Susan Turner ends up in prison for espionage Jack Reacher decides to return to Virginia to help her prove her innocence.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine

On La7, at 20.35, goes on the air A clean sweep. Also this week Corrado Formigli deals with the most relevant issues of current affairs, politics and economics. The facts are commented by some guests in the studio and in connection.

Nine, at 21.25, it broadcasts the seventh episode of The Farmer seeks a wife with Gabriele Corsi. The moment of the definitive choice of the five protagonists is getting closer and closer, grappling with the last remaining suitors.

The movies on tonight Rai Movie, Cine34

Rai Movie, at 21.00, airs the 2002 thriller film, Away from the nightmare with Jennifer Lopez. Slim decides to run away from an abusive husband and take his daughter with him. When she learns that her spouse is looking for her, Slim is forced to change her identity in order to lose track of herself.

Cine34 at 21.10, broadcast the 1980 comedy film, My wife is a witch with Eleonora Giorgi. The witch Finicella was burned at the stake in the seventeenth century at the behest of Cardinal Emilio Altieri. She asks for permission from the devil to come back to life today to take revenge on the one who sent her to death.

Movies broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15pm, airs the 2016 spy movie, Jason Bourne with Matt Damon. CIA agent Jason Bourne is back in action after 10 years of inactivity to stop a ruthless criminal organization that wants to exploit technology to gain even more power.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the 2007 drama film airs, Michael Clayton with George Clooney. Notable former prosecutor Michael Clayton works for a major New York law firm. He is entrusted with the task of dealing with a large company that is accused of having put a carcinogenic product on the market.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, he proposes the 1998 comedy film, The bomb with Alessandro Gassmann. Two friends leave for New York to make their dream of becoming actors come true. Here they meet another Italian who also shares their same passion. When for fun they pretend to be mafia but their extortion is taken seriously, they will continue to play their part.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 11 November 2021, film airing on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, proposes the action film of 2012, Jack Reacher – the ultimate proof with Tom Cruise. A former sharpshooter ends up in prison on charges of killing 5 people. He asks Jack Reacher for help in finding out who the real perpetrators are.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, broadcast the 2020 drama film, Worth- The pact with Michael Keaton. The film tells the true story of attorney Kenneth Feinberg. The American Congress has entrusted him with the task of distributing compensation to the victims of the 9/11 attack and their families.

On Sky Cinema Family, instead, at 9.15 pm, the adventure film of 2020 is scheduled, Witches with Anne Hathway. 1967. The very young Hero Boy discovers that witches headed by Bruxa Raihna have gathered inside a hotel. With the help of her grandmother and two friends she will try to stop their evil plans.

Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, air the fantastic film of 2017, Power rangers with Elizabeth Rangers. Four friends who attend the same school are endowed with superpowers. They decide to join forces to save the world.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, it proposes the action film of 2021, Willy’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage. When his car breaks down, a meek and lonely man agrees to clean an abandoned amusement center in exchange for repairing his vehicle, but an unexpected event will happen.