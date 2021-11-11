Tonight on TV 12 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno football evening: Italy-Switzerland, match valid for qualification for the World Cup. On Italia 1 the news with Le Iene.

Tonight on TV Friday 12 November 2021. Raitre broadcasts the documentary Freedom tunnel. On Nine the variety Brothers of Crozza with Maurizio Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 12 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.30, Football World Qualification: Italy-Switzerland. The road of the Azzurri of Roberto Mancini towards the 2022 World Cup he restarts from the Olimpico in Rome with what the coach himself defined “The match of the year”, A direct match between the top two teams in Group C. Switzerland have the same points, 14, as Italy, but they have a better goal difference.

On Raitre, at 21.20, Freedom tunnel. A documentary that recalls the story of 29 people who in September 1962, one year after the construction of the Wall, managed to escape from East Berlin and reach the west of the city through a 135-meter tunnel, made thanks also to two Italian students , Luigi Spina And Domenico Sesta.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. “Photographing to tell it“With Neri Marcorè. The episode opens with the documentary “At a certain moment“Dedicated to the reporter Uliano Lucas, born in Milan in 1942. Following is an unpublished and intimate portrait of one of the most followed photographers, Elliott Erwitt.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. Tonight too Gianluigi Nuzzi proposes new insights into the cases that have recently affected public opinion. Among others, the death of the policewoman Laura Ziliani, for which the two daughters, Silvia And Paola Zani, are accused (with Mirto Milan) of voluntary homicide and corpse concealment.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip 6. The conversations, often those late at night, between the VIP tenants of the House become the subject of discussion in the evening shows on Monday and Friday conducted by Alfonso Signorini with Adriana Volpe And Sonia Bruganelli. The live broadcast is always on Mediaset Extra (55 of the digital terrestrial).

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. Today’s episode is conducted by Matteo Viviani, Julius Goliath And Filippo Roma. The latter recently returned to the case of the deputy minister Pierpaolo Sileri that, between 2018 and 2019, as a public employee, he would have carried out professional activities in a private structure affiliated with the Lazio Region.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. Current events, reports, interviews, but also music, monologues and irony. A mix that fans of Diego Bianchi they know well. Between a look at the social networks and author comments, spotlight on the theme of the moment: the Green Pass.

Tv8, Nove, Real Time

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Petra with Paola Cortellesi. Title of tonight’s episode: Day from dogs. Petra tries to shed light on the death of a poor fellow who traffics in dogs. But when that murder is followed by another and another, things get complicated for Inspector Delicado.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. Live appointments continue with Maurizio Crozza and its multiple characters. Only a few weeks ago has the studio returned to being able to accommodate 100% of the public. Among recurrent imitations that of the Minister of Education Patrician whites.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italy: sweets in the oven. Confectioners are struggling with deceptive-looking preparations. Conquer the judges Damiano Carrara, Clelia D’Onofrio and Ernst Knam it will be important: Benedetta Parodi announces a double elimination.

The films tonight on Friday 12 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2011 thriller film, A lonely place to die, from Julian Gilbey, with Alec Newman. On a hike in the Scottish mountains, a group of climbers discover an underground bunker. Inside, a Serbian girl, who does not speak English, is held captive.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2014, by Mike Binder, Black or white, with Jillian Estell, Kevin Costner. Attorney Elliot Anderson takes care of her granddaughter Eloise after her mother died giving birth to her. But one day the paternal grandmother asks for custody of the little girl.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the detective film of 1983, by and with Clint Eastwood, Courage… facts kill. Inspector Callaghan is handling some murders. During the investigation, he discovers that all the victims had participated in the rape of a painter years earlier.

Tonight on TV on Friday 12 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2010 action film, by Doug Liman, Fair game, with Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie works at the CIA. When her husband Joseph writes an article against the Bush administration, she ends up in the crosshairs of superiors. Career and marriage are in danger.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 1999, by Stanley Kubrick, Eyes wide shut, with Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. Beautiful, rich, bourgeois. William and Alice seem like a perfect couple. In reality, their relationship slips into extramarital fantasies that turn into dangerous games.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2013, by Neil Burger, Divergent, with S. Woodley. In an unspecified future, humans are divided into five factions with specific characteristics. But there are also the “divergents” who are not related to any category. Among them is Beatrice.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by Daniel Alfredson, Intrigue: the enemy of the heart, with Carla Juri, Gemma Chan. Agnes, recently widowed, is in crisis. One day he receives a letter from Henny, the friend with whom he had broken off relations. It will be the beginning of a new nightmare.