Tonight on TV 12 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Tonight Sunday 19 September 2021. Up Raitre Volleyball – European Championship Final. Channel 5 proposes variety Jokes aside with Enrico Papi.

Tonight on TV Sunday 19 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the variety When I grow up. Alessandro Cattelan debuts on prime time of Raiuno with a new show in two episodes made up of songs, dance, monologues and lots of fun moments that involve guests, a bit like in “And then there is Cattelan“. There will be, among others, Luca Argentero, Antonella Clerici And Carlo Conti.

On Raitre, at 20.15, Volleyball – European Championship Final. After almost three weeks (the tournament started on September 1st), the last act of the greatest continental event is being celebrated tonight. Hosting the final will be the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland: whoever wins will succeed Serbia, winner of the 2019 edition, in the roll of honor.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8 programs

On Network 4, at 20.30, the news with Countercurrent. New location for the program, launched a few weeks ago, which from 12 September took the place of “Tonight Italy Weekend”Extending, on Sunday, until midnight. At the helm as always Veronica Gentili who, with the help of his guests, reviews the hottest topics of the moment.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the variety Jokes aside. Second of the six scheduled appointments with the historic program, conducted this year by Enrico Papi. At his side, a new female presence, who is complicit in a joke to one of the characters in the studio. Among the victims of today, Federica Panicucci, Mario Giordano And Elettra Lamborghini.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The placement in the schedule has changed, certainly not the formula of the program Andrea Purgatori. Also tonight the journalist explores issues of yesterday and today with the help of exclusive images, period films and interviews.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Masterchef Italy. Among the tests proposed by the judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri And Giorgio Locatelli, one Mystery Box dedicated to gnocchi. Among the other dishes that aspiring chefs will have to prepare, onion soup and pancakes.

The films this evening on Sunday 19 September 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2019, by Gianni Di Gregorio, Far far, with Ennio Fantastichini, Giorgio Colangeli. Attilio, Giorgetto and the Professor are three elderly people who decide to change their lives and go and live abroad. The choice of the destination of their escape is the first obstacle to overcome.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the 2016 action film, by Babak Najafi, Attack on power 2, with Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart. All the leaders of the Western world travel to London to attend the funeral of the British Prime Minister, who died under mysterious circumstances. Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) will have to save the President of the United States (Aaron Eckhart) from a terrorist attack.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2012 drama film, by Robert Zemeckis, Flight, with Denzel Washington. Commander Whitaker makes a crash landing with his plane, saving many lives. Initially he was acclaimed as a hero, but then, however, he ends up in the crosshairs of the commission of inquiry.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2005 comedy film, by David Dobkin, 2 wedding singles, with Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. John and Jeremy crash wedding receptions to meet girls with whom they can have fleeting relationships. Things get complicated, however, when one of the two falls in love.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Robert Zemeckis, Allied – A hidden shadow, with Marion Cotillard, Brad Pitt. World War II: Secret agents Max and Marianne fall in love during a mission in Casablanca and get married. But she is suspected of being a Nazi spy.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1996 thriller film, by G. Hoblit, Splinters of fear, with Edward Norton, Richard Gere. Cynical lawyer Martin Veil defends a young man accused of killing the archbishop of Chicago. The lawyer discovers that the victim forced the boys to make pornographic films.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1974 comedy film, by Lina Wertmuller, Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August, with Mariangela Melato, Giancarlo Giannini. During a cruise, a sailor suffers the whims of the owner of the yacht. But when the two are shipwrecked on a desert island, he will take revenge.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 19 September, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Bradley Cooper, A star is born, with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Michael Harney. Jackson, a rock music star with alcoholism problems, falls in love with Ally, a singer who performs in a nightclub. It helps her achieve success.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 action film, by Ariel Winograd, The robbery of the century, with Diego Peretti. 2006. A gang of thieves, led by Fernando Araujo, decides to rob the Banco Rio branch in Acassuso. One of the most famous and best concocted hits in the history of Argentina.