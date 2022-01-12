Tonight on TV 13 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Rai 1 broadcasts the first episodes of the new season of Doc-In your hands. On Rete 4 back Straight and reverse.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 13 January 2022. Rai 3 broadcast the film The tobacconist in Vienna. On La7 come back Corrado Formigli with A clean sweep.

Tonight on TV on Thursday January 13 2022, Rai programming

Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the first episodes of the fiction Doc- In your hands with Luca Argentero. In the episode A new life, Andrea’s team is slowly crumbling. In fact, Gabriel has decided to leave for Ethiopia while Giulia is about to move to Genoa. Carolina, on the other hand, no longer wants to work in Internal Medicine. However, when the Coronavirus arrives from China, all the protagonists are put to the test.

In the episode The war is over, A new head physician arrives at the hospital, the internist Damiano Cesconi and the infectious disease specialist Cecilia Tedeschi to deal with Covid. The new presences in the hospital will cause new intentions and misunderstandings.

On Rai 2, at 21:00, it airs Costa Concordia: Chronicle of a disaster. The documentary retraces the tragedy that took place 10 years on the Giglio Island, through reconstructions and unpublished images.

Rai 3, at 21.25, broadcast the drama of 2018, The tobacconist in Vienna with Bruno Ganz. 1930s. Young Franz, after the death of his stepfather, decides to leave for Vienna to start working in the tobacconist’s shop of a friend of his mother’s. Here he will meet Sigmund Freud with whom he will form a very strong bond.

Tonight on TV on Thursday January 13 2022, Programs, Mediaset films

Network 4, at 21.25, the program returns Front and back. Paolo del Debbio deals with the new numbers on infections, hospitalizations but also vaccinations. Focus also on the crisis that is affecting many entrepreneurs. Guests of the episode: Davide Faraone, Maurizio Gasparri, Matteo Bassetti, Alessia Morani, Diana De Marchi.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts the football match Milan-Genoa. From the Meazza stadium the two teams face off for the match valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup.

On Italy 1, at 21.25, the fantastic film of 2002 airs, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with Daniel Radcliffe. During the summer the elf Dobby invites Harry not to return to Hogwart because he is in grave danger. Harry, however, does not let himself be scared and will face the enemy with the support of Hermione and Ron.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine, Real Time

On La7, at 20.35, he returns A clean sweep. After the Christmas break Corrado Formigli returns to deal with the hottest issues of politics and economics.

Nine, at 21.25, broadcast the comedy film of 2014,All against him with Cameron Diaz. Carly, tired of being just a lover, decides to meet the wife of the man she’s having an affair with. When they both discover that another woman also exists, they will devise a plan to take revenge.

Real Time, at 21.25, proposes Lives to the Limit. The case is addressed of Irene who, due to her addiction to food, has put on so many kilos that she is no longer able to move independently. Doctor Nowzaradan P.it will cause you to lose weight.

The movies on tonight Iris, La5

Iris, at 21.00, airs the 1991 action movie, The ultimate boy scout mission: survive with Bruce Willis. Detective Joe Hallenbeck is entrusted with the task of protecting a stripper, who is killed shortly after. During the investigation, Hallenbeck realizes that a wealthy businessman is hiding behind the murder.

La5, at 21.00, broadcasts the comedy film of 2011, New Year’s Eve in New York with Hilary Swank. In New York during the preparations for the last night of the year, the stories of many characters intertwine, including a rock star, a nurse, a dying man.

Tonight on TV on Thursday January 13 2022, film broadcast on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, broadcasts the comedy film of 2018, Your ex never dies with Mila Kunis. Audrey, now single, has recently discovered that her ex-boyfriend is a CIA agent. Because of him, he will find himself having to bring to Vienna an object that all the secret services of the world want to take possession of.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, proposes the drama film of 2021, The land of children with Leon de la Vallée. In a post-apocalyptic reality, a little boy is ready to face all obstacles so that he can find someone who can read his father’s thoughts, written in a notebook.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2005 comedy film is scheduled, Yours, mine, ours with Dennis Quaid. Helen and Frank, after losing their respective spouses, accidentally meet after 30 years and discover that they are still in love with each other. The two intend to get married but will have to deal with their many children.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the action film of 2019 airs, Hard Night Falling: A night to die with Dolph Lundgren. During a gala evening, a group of robbers raids the site of the demonstration.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, he proposes the thriller film of 2018, Night Hunter with Henry Cavill. Inspector Marshall is dealing with a serial killer who kills young women. From the evidence found, it appears to be the work of a psychopath. The crimes, however, continue to happen.