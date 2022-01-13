Tonight on TV 14 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the talent The Voice Senior, conducted by Antonella Clerici. On Rete 4 the news with Fourth Degree, led by Gianluigi Nuzzi.

Tonight on TV on Friday 14 January 2022. Up Channel 5 a new episode of reality TV Big Brother Vip conducted by Alfonso Signorini. On Iris the drama film by and with Clint Eastwood, Great Turin.

Tonight on TV Friday 14 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the talent The Voice Senior. Today’s semifinal focuses on the clash between the remaining talents in the competition Knock Out: at the end of the evening we will discover the 12 finalists (3 per team, one more than in the last edition). The talents compete in front of the coaches with their workhorse. At the helm we find again Antonella Clerici.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. Neri Marcorè presents two documentaries dedicated to photojournalists famous for their courage: the German Gerda Taro (1910-1937), known for the war reports and the 4 of the “Bang Bang ClubWhich documented the end of Apartheid in South Africa.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth degree. In the first appointment of 2022 Gianluigi Nuzzi back to talk about Silvana Covile, the pensioner who disappeared from a town in the Modena area, Pavullo nel Frignano, after having told her sister-in-law that she had an appointment at the hairdresser. We also see updates on the murder of Nada Cella.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. From this week the second prime time appointment with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini which will continue for another two months. The first competitors who did not agree to extend their stay in the House were Francesca Cipriani And Aldo Montano.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. Tonight too Diego Bianchi tells of an Italy that oscillates between worry, anger and fear in the face of Covid. However, he does so with sympathy and lightness, helped by the most faithful Makkox, by the music band and its many guests.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants. Alessandro Borghese is in Trentino to choose the best “eco-green” place, between The Casina by Drena, Berry House by Vigolo Vattaro, The Cantinetta of Varena e Caldonazzo pine forest of Caldonazzo. The special is the char.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety The best Brothers of Crozza. The appointments with the best of the show will continue until February Maurizio Crozza. Among the imitations we review: Red Ronnie, Luca Zaia, Vincenzo De Luca, Roberto Saviano And Silvio Berlusconi.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italia – Sweets under a roof. Flavio Montrucchio welcomes the pairs of competitors remaining in the race. Which of them will be able to satisfy the judges with their sweet creations Ernst Knam, Clelia d’Onofrio And Damiano Carrara? And which pair will be eliminated?

The films tonight on Friday 14 January 2022

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 2014 action film, by Patrick Hughes, The mercenaries 3, with Sylvester Stallone. During yet another mission, Caesar (Terry Crews) is seriously injured. Ross (Sylvester Stallone), troubled, decides to complete the assignment by hiring some young, more athletic and tech-savvy young people. Ma Chistmas (Jason Statham), Mouse (Arnold Schwazenegger) and the others don’t fit.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 science fiction film, by Francis Lawrence, I am legend, with Will Smith. New York. In the indefinite future, a virus has exterminated humanity and turned the few survivors into zombies. Dr. Neville, the only immune, seeks a cure for the terrible disease.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 drama film, by Clint Eastwood, Gran Torino, with Clint Eastwood, John Carroll Lynch. Walt Kowalski, a gruff and racist Korean war veteran, has difficult relations with his eastern neighbors. Meeting a little boy and his sister will make him more tolerant.

Tonight on TV on Friday 14 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Francesco Bruni, Shawl! (You are serene), with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Filippo Scicchitano. Bruno is a former professor who supports himself by giving private lessons. Among his pupils is the restless Luca. One day the man learns that the boy is actually his son.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2008, by Eric Brevig, Journey to the center of the Earth, with Brendan Fraser. Ten years after the mysterious disappearance of his brother Max, a scientist comes into possession of his notes and is convinced that he has to look for him in Iceland. There he will experience an incredible adventure.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 1995 adventure film, by Jerry Zucker, The first Knight, with Sean Connery, Richard Gere. Promised to King Arthur, the beautiful Princess Guinevere is kidnapped by Malagant, who wants to take over her lands. The heroic Lancelot saves her and is made first knight.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2015, by Ron Scalpello, Pressure, with Matthew Goode, Danny Huston. Expert divers Engel, Mitchell, Jones and Hurst are trapped in a small submarine 400 meters below sea level. They will have to fight for survival.