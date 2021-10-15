Tonight on TV 15 October 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno a new episode of the variety Tale and which show hosted by Carlo Conti. On Rete 4 the news with Fourth Degree with Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero.

Tonight on TV on Friday 15 October 2021. Up Channel 5 the reality show Big Brother Vip. On Nine the variety Brothers of Crozza with Maurizio Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 15 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the variety Such and what show. Among the most talked about contestants of this edition there is Alba Parietti, which received a lot of negative criticism after its first two imitations (Loredana Bertè And Damiano of the Maneskin). She did not like it and in a live Facebook she argued with Giorgio Pasnariello, one of the four judges.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. In “The domain of light“, Tomaso Montanari illustrates three works by Tiepolo where figures and objects live in a close relationship with light. Follows “Hector Spalletti. As well as”Dedicated to one of the biggest names in contemporary art.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. The cases of crime that have affected public opinion in recent weeks are always at the center of the program conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi with Alessandra Viero. Like the one of Laura Ziliani, the policewoman who disappeared on 8 May and was found dead three months later in Temù (Brescia).

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Every Monday and Friday, the days in which the prime time episode of the reality show is scheduled, Alfonso Signorini connects with the Casa di Cinecittà during the daily strip, broadcast at 16.40 on Channel 5, to launch and comment on the topics that a few hours later will be discussed in the long evening episode.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. Current events, reports, interviews, but also music and irony. A mix that fans of Diego Bianchi they know very well. Between a look at the social networks and author comments, we take stock of the Green Pass and the electoral results.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The series, with Salvatore Esposito. Patrizia tries in every way to prove that she is able to lead the clan, but someone plots to hinder her. Meanwhile Genny had to get his hands dirty again against those who wanted to trick him.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. Fun guaranteed with the show by Maurizio Crozza who, like every week, alternates biting topical monologues and a gallery of irresistible imitations, such as that of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven. Benedetta Parodi introduces the tests of the episode that will be in the name of culinary trends and inspired by social networks. TO Ernst Knam, Clelia d’Onofrio And Damiano Carrara the task of judging them.

The films tonight on Friday 15 October 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2015, by Wes Ball, Maze Runner – Escape, with Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelari. Thomas, Tersa, Newt and the others have escaped from the labyrinth, but they are still not free. In fact, they ended up in a prison made up of rules and secrets still to be discovered.

On 20 Mediaset, instead, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2014, by Gareth Edwards, Godzilla, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen. Ten years after his death, Godzilla is awakened by some beings, the Muto, and returns to sow terror. Lieutenant Ford Brody will do everything to avert the threat.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1993 drama film, by Clint Eastwood, A perfect world, with Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner. Texas, 1963. Butch Haynes escapes from prison and takes a child hostage. With him begins an impossible escape to Alaska. On the tracks, meanwhile, a ranger is launched.

Tonight on TV on Friday 15 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2021, by E. Rockaway, Lansky, with Harvey Keitel. The now elderly criminal Meyer Lansky is being investigated by the FBI which suspects that over time he has hidden millions of dollars. Determined to tell his life, the boss calls the journalist David Stone.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2009, by Nora Ephron, Julie & Julia, with Meryl Streep. Julie, a thirty-year-old in crisis, opens a cooking blog in which she talks about her challenge: she prepares in the space of a year all the recipes contained by the cook-writer Julia Child in her most famous manual.

On Sky Cinema Family, instead, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2010, by David Yates, Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – Part 1, with Daniel Radcliffe. After Dumbledore’s disappearance, evil managed to take over. Alone now, Harry, Hermione and Ron continue their search for the horcruxes.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2018, by Jaume Collet-Serra, The man on the train – The commuter, with Liam Neeson. As soon as he is fired, the mild-mannered commuter Michael meets a woman on the train who offers him a challenge: he will receive a large sum if among the passengers he finds a certain Prynne.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 thriller film, by Bruce Evans, Mr. Brooks, with Kevin Costner, William Hurt. Mr. Brooks has a normal life, but in reality he is a serial killer of refined cruelty. One day, however, he makes a mistake and a policewoman goes after him.