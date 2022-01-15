Tonight on TV 16 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the fiction The bride starring Serena Rossi. On Canale 5 the new edition of the quiz Come on another! Even in the evening, with Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 16 January 2022. Up Raitre the talk show returns What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Nine the variety Anplagghed, with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Tonight on TV Sunday 16 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction The bride, with Serena Rossi, Giorgio Marchesi, Maurizio Donadoni. The first two episodes. Calabria, 1960s. The Saggese family agrees to marry their daughter Maria (Serena Rossi) with the Vicenza farmer Vittorio. Once in Veneto, the young woman, in love with a boy who left for Belgium in search of work, discovers that she will not marry Vittorio, but her nephew Italo. Meanwhile, Maria managed to win Paolino’s trust. With the help of Carla, a friend of his farm laborer with a strong political conscience, he convinces the teacher of the village to let him take the exam to attend the lessons of the third grade.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. After the Christmas break, the talk of Fabio Fazio. A recovery that follows the great success achieved in the first part of the season during which it obtained an average share of over 11%. Among the interviews most loved by the public, those a Lady Gaga, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Sheeran And Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.25, the news with Upstream First Evening. On the one hand the concern for the spread of infections caused by the Omicron variant, on the other the hope that the third dose and the vaccination of children will soon lead to an improvement in the situation: with Veronica Gentili we discuss the pandemic until late in the evening, but also politics.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the quiz Come on another one! Pure in the evening. Alex Belli, Patrizia De Blanck, Andrea Casalino, Francesca Cipriani, Raffaella Fico, Hammer, Aldo Montano, Maximilian Rosolino, Ainette Stephens And Flavia Vento are the protagonists of the first of four special episodes of the popular quiz conducted by Paolo Bonolis with Luca Laurenti.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. In balance between current events and in-depth studies, the program of Andrew Purgators passionate those who love history. Also tonight the journalist analyzes yesterday and today issues with the help of exclusive images and interviews.

Nine, Real Time

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Anplagghed. Second part of the show by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, in theater in 2006 and broadcast by Channel 5 in 2008. We review, among other things, the trio of winners on stage during the Oscar night And Aldo and Giovanni struggling with bungee jumping.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Drag Race Italy. Tonight the drag queens compete in a limbo contest, in a surreal teleshopping and in a fashion show themed great divas. Who will be deleted from Priscilla, Chiara Francini And Tommaso Zorzi? Guests Gianmarco Saurino, Fabio Mollo.

The films this evening on Sunday 16 January 2022

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2006 drama film, by Neil Burger, The illusionist, with Edward Norton, Paul Giamatti. Vienna, late 19th century. The famous illusionist Eisenheim finds again Sophie, his first great love, after many years. The two discover that the passion between them has never been extinguished.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2018 drama film, by L. Bernard, In your hands, with Jules Benchetrit, Kristin Scott Thomas. The young Mathieu has a great talent for the piano. One day he is noticed by the director of a conservatory, who will do everything to make him the best pianist in the nation.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2017, by Zack Snyder, Justice League, with Ben Affleck. After Superman’s disappearance, the army of parademons led by the ferocious Steppenwolf attacks the Earth with the aim of conquering it, enslaving mankind. It’s up to Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) groped to defeat them, also counting on the precious help of Batman (Ben Affleck).

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Dennis Dugan, My fake-wife, with Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler. To cover up a lie, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee convinces assistant Katherine to pose as his wife for the time of a vacation. There will be unwanted effects.

Film 20 Mediaset, Iris

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2017 action film, by Martin Campbell, The Foreigner, with Jackie Chan. When his daughter is killed in an IRA bombing in London, Quan sets out on a search for the killers. But he must fight against a government official with a dark past.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Sofia Coppola, The deception, with Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. During the civil war, a wounded soldier is taken to shelter in a girls’ boarding school. Her presence will soon trigger dangerous games and rivalry among young women.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 16 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the historical film of 2004, by Wolfgang Petersen, Troy, with Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom. The Trojan prince Paris kidnaps Helen, wife of Menelaus, king of Sparta. It is the beginning of a long and bloody war that will cost the lives of great heroes like Achilles and Ettore.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 19.10, the 1982 science fiction film, by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner, with Harrison Ford. Los Angeles, 2019: Former policeman Rick Deckard is called back on duty to locate and eliminate 4 escaped replicants. Find an ally in Rachel, who is also a replicant.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2018, by Stefano Mordini, The witness Invisible, with Riccardo Scamarcio. Adriano, a successful businessman, is accused of the murder of his mistress, found next to him lifeless. Convinced of his innocence, he turns to a famous criminal lawyer.