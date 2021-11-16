Tonight on TV 16 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the fiction Hearts with Daniele Pecci. On Rete 4 the news with Fuori dal coro, hosted by the journalist Mario Giordano.

Tonight on TV Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Up Raitre current events with #White paper, program led by Bianca Berlinguer. On Channel 5 the thriller movie Joker with Robert De Niro.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 16 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Hearts. Two episodes. The first is entitled “Miracles“. Caesar (Daniele Pecci) unexpectedly returns from the United States, causing embarrassment to Delia and Alberto, who struggle to hide what happened between them. While Alberto seems ready to reveal his love for the cardiologist to everyone, she is hesitant. Following the second episode, “Moscow’s choice“. Chaos reigns in the hospital: a new patient, Margherita Bottai, argues with her jealous and retrograde husband. That scene triggers a heart attack in the woman and, despite a timely intervention, her condition remains critical. Delia then experiments with a technique she saw in Houston.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The college. This week the students, divided into two teams, are engaged in a football match. Then they have to try their hand at a photo shoot: divided into 4 groups, the students have to create the perfect shot. All without neglecting the checks of the mathematics teacher Maria Rosa Petolicchio.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. The news of the government’s economic maneuver Dragons, the divisions within the Lega and Movimento 5 Stelle, the debate on vaccines, from the third dose to the extension of the green pass: these are just some of the issues that have taken center stage in the study of the Bianca Berlinguer.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. Between substantial increases in bills and the increasingly threatening clouds that are gathering over the environmental emergency, there are many concerns for citizens. Mario Giordano he never misses the opportunity to inform the public and solicit rapid interventions by the institutions in favor of the needy.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. Like every Tuesday it’s up to Nicola Savino introduce the services of envoys. On the website of the broadcast www.iene.mediaset.it it is possible to stay updated on the latest developments of the investigations proposed during the episode. Like those on the Erba massacre, made by Antonino Monteleone And Marco Occhipinti.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with On Tuesday. The reflections engendered by the G20 in Rome; the future of Mario Draghi, which many would like the successor of Mattarella; the tensions in the center-right… Stimulated by the polls of Nando Pagnoncelli, they talk about it Giovanni Floris and his guests.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the game show Game of Talents. New episode of the game show hosted by Alessandro Borghese. Two teams captained by Mara Maionchi And Frank Matano. They have to match the correct specialty to the unknown talents who are about to perform on stage.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Marriage at first sight Italy. We have come to the final choice: Manuel And Dalila, Sergio And Jessica, David And Martina they have to decide whether to stay together, to the great satisfaction of the experts who bet on them, or to divorce.

The films tonight Tuesday, November 16, 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2014 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer – The Avenger, with Denzel Washington. Former CIA agent Robert McCall retired in solitude. When he meets Alina, a young Russian prostitute who is being bullied by her patron, he decides to give her a hand.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by K. Bigelow, Detroit, with John Boyega. In Detroit, in 1967, a riot took place in the black ghetto triggered by a violent roundup of the police in a bar. During the riots, some young blacks and two white girls are kidnapped. From a true story.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2007 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, Shooter, with Mark Wahlberg, Danny Glover. The former marine Swagger is accused of having made an attempt on the life of the American president. Determined to prove his innocence, the man sets out on the trail of whoever wants to frame him.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the thriller film of 2019, by Todd Phillips, Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is a depressed man, derided by his neighbor, who makes a living by being a clown. One day, attacked in the subway by three young and arrogant managers, he draws his gun and kills them before escaping. Incredibly, public opinion takes its defense: the myth of “killer clown“.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1976 western film, by Don Siegel And B. Mc Kinne, The gunslinger, with John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. Brooks, a sick old gunfighter, travels to Carson City to be examined by his close friend Dr. Hostetler. There, Brooks finds lodging with a widow.

Paramount Network – Cine34

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the fantastic film of 1984, by Wolfgang Petersen, The Neverending Story, with Noath Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach. Little Bastian takes refuge in the attic of the school to read an old book. He thus finds himself in a fantasy world where he will have to defeat the Nothing that threatens the realm of fantasy.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 1981, by Castellano and Pipolo, Madly in love, with Adriano Celentano. Cristina, a princess visiting Rome, gets on a bus to visit the city. The driver falls in love with her, but the girl is already betrothed to a billionaire.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 16 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2001, by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the philosopher’s Stone, with Daniel Radcliffe. First episode of the fantasy saga. The orphan Harry goes to study at Hogwarts School of Magic, run by Professor Dumbledore. There he befriends Ron and Hermione.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2007, by Michael Bay, Transformers, with Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. Earth is the scene of the final battle between two races of robots: the good Autobots and the evil Decepticons. The young Sam and the beautiful Mikaela remain involved in the conflict.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1986 horror film, by David Cronenberg, The fly, with Jeff Goldblum. The scientist Seth builds a device capable of teleporting matter. The experiments are fine, but when he himself decides to be a guinea pig, something goes wrong.