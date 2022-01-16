Tonight on TV 17 January 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, Sky, what to see

On Raiuno, the fiction Do not leave me with Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Roia. On Italia 1 a new episode of Freedom – Oltre il confine conducted by Roberto Giacobbo

Tonight on TV on Monday 17 January 2022. Up Raitre current events with Report conducted by the reporter Siegfried Ranucci. On La7 the film Gandhi with Ben Kingsley.

Tonight on TV Monday 17 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Do not leave me. Two more episodes tonight. Elena (Vittoria Puccini) and Daniele (Alessandro Roia), thanks to the information obtained from Karim, a friend of Gilberto, they capture a shady character called the Cioro, who admits to having met the boy on the day of his disappearance, but denies having killed him. The man who hired the boat with which Gilberto was kidnapped is called Pietro Tomà and he grew up in an orphanage. Elena, with Daniele’s complicity, sneaks into her house and, reading everything on her computer, discovers that he is involved in the kidnapping of Gilberto and other children.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. What topics will be addressed tonight by Siegfried Ranucci? Among the most followed services of the last few weeks, the one made by Michele Good on the need for a connected National Health System, capable of sharing databases and digital information flows in real time.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. The writing of the first short stories and great works such as Fiesta or Farewell to Arms by the American writer Ernest Hemingway. With interviews, testimonials and readings by Alessio Vassallo.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. There are many topical topics that are proposed to the attention of Nicola Porro and its opinion leaders: spotlight focused in particular on the creaking of the government majority in the face of the choices made by the Prime Minister Dragons to stem the new wave of infections.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The quarrels are not counted inside the House and also in the studio among the former competitors. However, in the midst of so many tensions, the love story between Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano, already seen in men and women. This week the reality show of Alfonso Signorini also airs on Fridays.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, Freedom – Beyond the border. Fifth appointment with the program of Roberto Giacobbo. Among the novelties of the season, the extraordinary cameras with very high image quality. Cinema lenses and a series of special equipment, with an underwater tube lens, which can even enter the cracks in the walls.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Nathan he realized that his worsening obesity was interfering with his teaching job making it increasingly difficult for him to be active. To regain possession of his life, he will therefore have to start losing weight immediately.

The films tonight on Monday 17 January 2022

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 1983, by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi, with Well Kingsley, Trevor Howard. Starting from the funeral of Gandhi in 1948, the film traces the life of the Mahatma: from shy lawyer to advocate of India’s independence from Great Britain and defender of human rights.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Steven Caple Jr., Creed II, with Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Adonis Creed’s career is at its peak, thanks to manager Rocky Balboa. But now he must clash with another boxing champion: Viktor, son of the legendary Ivan Drago.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 1987 action film, by Tony Scott, Beverly Hills Cop II – A cop in Beverly Hills 2, with Eddy Murphy. Agent Axel Foley investigates Captain Bogomil’s injury without his superiors’ knowledge. In the course of the investigation, Foley comes to Karla Fry, the charming director of an exclusive club.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2011 thriller film, by R. Fleischer, Gangster Squad, with Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. Los Angeles, 1950s. Sergeant O’Mara is tasked with forming a task force to capture the gangster Cohen, who is building a criminal empire based on trafficking of all kinds.

On La5, at 9.10 pm, the 2011 drama film, by Alexander Payne, Bitter paradise, with George Clooney. Matt King is a distracted husband and absent father. But when his wife goes into a coma after an accident, the man has to rethink his life: he gets closer to his daughters.

Tonight on TV on Monday 17 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the yellow film of 2021, I delitti del Barlume – I buy gold, with Filippo Timi. Massimo and Commissioner Fusco, always harassed by Tassone, have to solve two new cases: the murder of a gold buyer and an old case that has remained unsolved.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 1962 drama film, by Stanley Kubrick, Lolita, with His Lyon, James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert moves to the United States for a post as a teacher in a high school. There he loses his head for 13-year-old Lolita, with terrible consequences.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 animated film, by Jennifer Yuh, Alessandro Carloni, KungFu Panda 3. After finding his father, Po reaches his native village, where he makes new friends. But a threat looms: the powerful evil spirit Kai wants to take over China.