Tonight on TV 18 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the final of the variety Dancing with the stars conducted by Milly Carlucci. On Canale 5 the latest episode of the Uà – Man of various ages variety with Claudio Baglioni.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 18 December 2021. Up Raitre, Sapiens – One planet with Mario Tozzi. On Real Time instead the docu-reality Lives on the edge.

Tonight on TV Saturday 18 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.35, the last episode of the variety dancing with the Stars. From the Auditorium Rai of the Foro Italico in Rome, Milly Carlucci kicks off the grand final. At the end of the episode we will find out which couple will happen to Gilles Rocca And Lucrezia Lando in the Roll of honor of the program. The public from home can vote for free through the official social networks of “Dancing“.

On Raitre, at 9.45 pm, the last episode of the program Sapiens – One planet. Mario Tozzi closes the fourth edition of its program from Florence. The secret of the great Florentine beauty lies in its rocks and in its geological history, starting from the ancient sand of the sandstone that built the skeleton of the most important buildings, such as the Duomo and the Baptistery.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Jacques Lecoq – Journey to Italy. It retraces the Italian experience of the French mime and pedagogue Jacques Lecoq, one of the most important personalities of the twentieth century. A fundamental period for the theoretical and practical formulation of his pedagogy.

Mediaset, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno programs

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the last episode of the variety Uà – Man of various ages. Final appointment with the show of Claudio Baglioni. The title is inspired by a passage by the Roman artist, “Man of various ages“, Taken from the album”In this story that is mine”, Published a year ago. To celebrate his career, in addition to the 50 guests, 70 performers and musicians take to the stage.

On Real Timeinstead, at 9.30 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge – “The story of Steven and Justin 1st part“. Brothers Steven And Justin they weigh 360 and 270 kilos respectively. The desperate father decided to cross the country to accompany the family to the doctor Nowzaradan in the hope of saving their lives.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fiction Cops 2 – A gang of policemen – “The hand of the dead“With Claudio Bisio. The ramshackle team of Commissioner Cinardi continues the investigation. Trying to lend a hand to Cinardi in the thorniest situations is Catia, a charming but inexperienced magistrate.

The films this evening Saturday 18 December

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 1998 thriller film, by F. Gary Gray, The negotiator, with Samuel L. Jackson. Suspected of murder, agent Danny Roman, who specializes in the role of mediator, barricades himself in the office by taking hostages. Another negotiator, Chris Sabian, is then summoned.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2016, by J. Jarrold, One night with the queen, with Sarah Gadon, Bel Powley. England celebrate the defeat of Germany. The young princesses Elizabeth and Margaret convince the rulers to let them attend a ball at the Ritz hotel, escorted by two guards.

On Network 4instead, at 21.25, the spy film by John Glen, 007 – Danger zone, with Timothy Dalton, Myriam D’Abo. James Bond (Timothy Dalton) is sent to Bratislava to organize the desertion of the Soviet general Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé). Soon the agent becomes involved in a series of adventures through Austria, Morocco and Afghanistan. At his side, the beautiful Kara (Myriam D’Abo).

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the comedy film of 2017, by Sean Anders, Daddy’s Home 2, with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson. Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell), respectively biological and adoptive father of Dylan and Megan, have finally found a balance in the management of the children. But when their fathers arrive in town for the Christmas holidays, old rivalries emerge and the family is engulfed in chaos.

20 Mediaset, Iris, Cine34

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the comedy film of 2011, by Tim Burton, Dark Shadows, with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. After two centuries of captivity, the vampire Barnabas is free again. But he discovers that his descendants have gone to ruin and the city is in the hands of one of his “old” knowledge.

On Iris, on the other hand, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2009, by Kevin Macdonald, State of play, with Russell Crowe. Cal McAffrey, a well-known journalist, investigates the death of a woman. The victim was the assistant and lover of Stephen Collins, an ambitious rising star of politics.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1968 western film, by Tonino Cervi, Today to me … tomorrow to you, with Bud Spencer. Indian Bill Kiova recruits some gunfighters to hunt down the bandit Elfego. The criminal killed his partner and had him unjustly arrested.

Tonight on TV Saturday 18 December 2021, movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 1993 drama film, by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List, with Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. The true story of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved many Jews from extermination camps during the war by making them work in his factory.

On Sky Cinema Family, instead, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2007, by Chris Weitz, The Golden Compass, with Dakota Blue Richards. To save the life of a friend, the little orphan Lyra ventures into a parallel universe, populated by evil and magical figures. A compass can solve the puzzle.

On Sky Cinema Actionfinally, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2020, by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. Diana is an American government spy on the trail of a Soviet spy named Cheetah. But Wonder Woman will also have to face the evil businessman Maxwell Lord.