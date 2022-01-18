Tonight on TV 19 January 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky, what to see

On Raidue, the program conducted by Massimiliano Ossini, Kalipè – At a walking pace. On Rete 4 the news with Zona Bianca, a program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 19 January 2022. Up Channel 5, Football Italian Cup: Inter-Empoli. On La7, current events with It is not The Arena, program led by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 19 January 2022, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, Kalipè – At a walking pace. Fourth episode of the program conceived and conducted by Massimiliano Ossini which, every Wednesday, proposes a new way of understanding scientific dissemination, of telling the planet in its beauty and fragility and of exploring the possible ways to safeguard it, changing pace.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli. The website and the switchboard, 06.8262, are ready as always at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial to closing the investigation. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, dance evening with Don chisciotte. On music by Ludwig Minkus, let’s see the choreographic version of Rudolf Nureyev recorded in 2014 at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Natalia Osipova plays Kitri and Leonid Sarafanov it’s Basilio. On the podium the master Alexander Titov.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Omicron, Super Green Pass, vaccination obligation, Dad … The words and topics of current affairs that have filled the front pages of newspapers in recent times remain at the center of the in-depth study conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi, which informs viewers with its sober and not very “shouted” style.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, Football Italian Cup: Inter-Empoli. Another interesting match valid for the round of 16 will be played at the Meazza stadium in Milan. The Italian champions, on whose bench he has been sitting since this season Simone Inzaghi, they have to contend with the insidious Tuscan team, one of the revelation teams of the championship so far.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. From the Studios International in Via Tiburtina, in Rome, Massimo Giletti as usual, he turns the spotlight on the hottest issues of political and economic current affairs. For him too it is inevitable to start from the pandemic situation.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels. For the first time in the clear, the third episode where Bruno Barbieri he goes to South Tyrol to choose, among four hotels, which is the best hotel in the area. There are in contention Imperial Art, Odles Lodge, Pure Living Paradise And Castel Hortenberg.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talent Wild Teens – Budding Peasants. Fifth and penultimate appointment with budding farmers, “locked up“In the”Cascine Orsine“(Pavia) without smartphones and tablets. Among the finalists there is the beauty of the group, Guglielmo Morganti, 16 years old from Acqui Terme (Alessandria).

The films tonight on Wednesday 19 January 2022

On Italy 1, at 21.25, the fantastic film of 2016, by Cedric Nicolas – Troyan, The hunter and the Ice queen, with Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. After being betrayed by her sister Ravenna (Charlize Theron), Freya (Emily Blunt) transforms into the Ice Queen and banishes love from her kingdom. But hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) does not intend to give up his beloved Sara. Snow White and the Huntsman Prequel.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 war film, by Steven Spielberg, Save Private Ryan, with Tom Hanks. Immediately after the Allied landing in Normandy, Captain John Miller is ordered to track down the paratrooper James F. Ryan, the only survivor of four brothers.

Tonight on TV on Wednesday 19 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2008 action film, by Timur Bekmambeton, Wanted – Choose your destiny, with Angelina Jolie, Jams McAvoy. Wesley always believed that his father died when he was still small. Until a woman reveals to him that the parent has just been killed by a killer.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 21.00, the horror film of 2021, by Andrea De Sica, Do not kill me, with Alice Pagani. During a full moon night, Mirta and Robin lose their lives. The girl, however, wakes up to discover that she has transformed into a creature that must feed on human flesh in order to live.