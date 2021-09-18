Tonight on TV 19 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Tonight on TV on Friday 17 September 2021. Raitre transmits the film DolceRoma with Lorenzo Richelmy. On La7 the team of Live propaganda led by Diego Bianchi.

Tonight on TV Friday 17 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the new edition of the variety Such and what show. Carlo Conti opens the 11th edition of the show that sees 10 VIPs on the field, ready to imitate the stars of music. Between these Alba Parietti, Francesca Alotta, Federica Nargi, Biagio Izzo And Ciro Priello. To evaluate their performance, alongside Loretta Goggi And Giorgio Panariello, the “novice” Christian Malgioglio.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night – “Dante 700”. There are numerous initiatives that, on the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante (1285-1321), recalled the life and works of the great Florentine poet: photographic reports, readings and reflections of his writings.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. Second appointment of the season with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero. Also tonight we return to the unresolved cases that have been thrilling public opinion for some time, through reconstructions, interviews and testimonies. It comes back to talk about Saman, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared in May from Novellana (Reggio Emilia).

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. Second appointment of the week with the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. At his side an unprecedented couple formed by Adriana Volpe, one of the most popular protagonists of the fourth edition of the reality show, and from Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Paolo Bonolis. Among the most anticipated protagonists, Katia Ricciarelli.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. The team of Diego Bianchi which tackles, with irony, the main facts of Italian and foreign politics. Zoro is the uncle of Ludovico Tersigni who just last night made his debut as the host of the new season of “X Factor“.

Tv8, Nove, Real Time

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The series with Salvatore Esposito, Ivana Lolito. Two episodes, “Faith” And “Forever“. Patrizia met the leaders of the “confederates”, But Genny discovers that Azzurra and Pietrino are in the crosshairs of his enemies. To save them he is forced to come up with a desperate plan.

On Nine, at 9.25pm, prose evening with the show I was born on 23. Second and last appointment with the theater of Teresa Mannino. A funny autobiographical story that starts from his childhood in Sicily. There Mannino evokes the legendary 70s and investigates the evolution of relationships between parents and children.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake off Italy: sweets in the oven. The challenge is rekindled with the creative test that will take place outside: who gets the consent of at least two of the judges Damiano Carrara, Ernst Knam And Clelia d’Onofrio, go directly to the next episode.

The films tonight on Friday 17 September 2021

On Raitre, at 21.20, the comedy film of 2019, by Fabio Resinaro, DolceRoma. Forced to wash the morgue floors to make ends meet, aspiring writer Andrea Serrano (Lorenzo Richelmy) finally manages to publish his first novel. When producer Oscar Martello (Luca Barbareschi) declares that he wants to make a film out of it, Andrea touches the sky with a finger, but …

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the horror film of 2016, by Travis Zariwny, The midnight man, with Gabrielle Haugh. Rummaging in his grandmother’s attic, Alex finds instructions for a mysterious game that will awaken the evil one “midnight man“. Intrigued, Alex and his friends start playing.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1997 comedy film, by James L. Brooks, Something is changed, with Jack Nicholson. Melvin is a misanthropic writer with an unbearable character. Tender friendship with a waitress, with serious family problems, will eventually make him a better man.

On Italy 1instead, at 9.20 pm, the 1982 action film, by Ted Kotcheff, Rambo, with Sylvester Stallone. Vietnam vet John Rambo (Sylvester Stasllone) arrives in a provincial town in search of a fellow soldier. There, however, Sheriff Teasle (Brian Dennehy) stops it for no reason. Beaten by the agents, Rambo escapes and, using the tactics he knows well, unleashes a real war.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Gavin O’Connor, The accountant, with Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. Christian Wolff, autistic and brilliant in mathematics, works undercover for some criminals. Until the State Department starts keeping an eye on him.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 thriller film, by Mimi Leder, Deep impact, with Morgan Freeman, Téa Leoni. A comet is about to hit the Earth. The American President sends astronauts into space to attempt to divert it. Meanwhile, the world population holds its breath.

Tonight on TV on Friday 17 September 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Andrew Levitas, The case Minamata, with Johnny Depp, Akiko Iwase. In 1971 the American photographer Eugene Smith made a documentary that brought to light the danger of environmental pollution of a Japanese chemical industry. True story.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 19.25, the thriller film of 2010, by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island, with Leonardo Dicaprio. Officer Teddy Daniels must find a missing patient from the Shutter Island Psychiatric Hospital. But a hurricane hits the island, complicating the situation.

On Sky Cinema Familyfinally, at 9.00 pm, the fantastic film of 2004, by Alfonso Cuaròn, Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, with Daniel Radcliffe. Harry Potter must guard against a fearsome new antagonist: the escaped Sirius Black. Meanwhile, he discovers some clues that allow him to learn more about his past.