Tonight on TV 2 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raitre, the latest episode of Secret Cities, a program signed and conducted by Corrado Augias. On Italia 1, the action film, Top Gun with Tom Cruise.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 2 January 2022. Up Raiuno the adventure film, A journey on all fours. On Nov.And instead the variety is on the air Anplagghed with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 2 January 2022, Rai

On Raitre, at 21.20, the last episode of Secret cities. This edition of the program signed and conducted by Corrado Augias ends tonight. After the episode dedicated to Istanbul, Turkey, we return to Italy, precisely to Genoa, a magical city, home to great men like Joseph Mazzini, Goffredo Mameli And Fabrizio De André.

On Rai Premium, at 21.20, the comedy show I would like you only one hour. Let’s review the new edition of the show by Enrico Brignano who, together with his partner Flora Singing and the comic actress Marta Zoboli, makes fun of the most debated current issues. The guest of the first episode and the singer-songwriter Nina Zilli.

Nine programs

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Anplagghed. Let’s review the first of 2 evenings dedicated to the show of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, blockbuster in theaters in 2006. An opportunity to review a series of historical sketches such as the visit to the museum of modern art and the queue at the ATM.

The films this evening on Sunday 2 January 2022

On Raiuno, at 9.15 pm, the adventure film of 2019, by Charles Martin Smith, A trip to four paws, with Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King) finds the dog Bella in a house that is about to be demolished and takes her with him. The animal, however, is considered by the authorities to be a dangerous breed and so the boy has to leave it with friends hundreds of kilometers from home. Bella, however, misses her friend.

On Raidue, at 9.05 pm, the 1998 comedy film, by Nancy Meyers, Parents in a trap. Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan), 12-year-olds identical, they meet by chance in a summer camp in Maine and discover that they are twins, separated from birth after the divorce of their parents Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Liz (Natasha Richardson): the two decide to devise a plan to get them back together.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the historical film of 1995, by and with Mel Gibson, Braveheart – Fearless heart. Scotland, 13th century. After his wife is killed by the British, William Wallace takes the lead of the rioters and soon becomes a national hero.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2015 adventure film, by Ken Kwapis, Walking in the woods, with Robert Redford, Nick Nolte. After a long absence, writer Bill returns to the United States to walk the 2200 miles of the Appalachian Trail. But first he has to find a travel companion.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset films, La7, Tv8

On Network 4, at 9.25pm, the 2017 drama film, by Hany Abu-Assad, Tomorrow between us, with Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Dermot Mulroney. Due to the cancellation of their flight, Alex (Kate Winslet) and Ben (Idris Elba) agree to charter a private plane to take them to Denver. But the pilot has a stroke and the aircraft crashes into the mountains. Although injured, they are forced to undertake a dangerous journey to save themselves.

On Italy 1, at 9.20pm, the 1986 action film, by Tony Scott, Top Gun, with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Rick Rossovich. Friends Pete Mitchell, aka Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Nick Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) enter the United States Navy’s most prestigious fighter pilot school. Maverick, who struggles to accept discipline, will fall in love with Charlie (Kelly McGillis), his beautiful instructor.

On La7, at 20.35, the drama film of 1963, by Luchino Visconti, The Leopard, with Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, Claudia Cardinale. Sicily, 1860. After the landing of Garibaldi, the prince of Salina senses the changing times and allows his nephew Tancredi to marry the beautiful Angelina, a bourgeois.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 1998 drama film, by Chris Columbus, Friendly enemies, with Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts. Jackie hasn’t forgiven her ex-husband for leaving her for young Isabel and is glad her children don’t get along with her. But when she finds out she’s sick, everything changes.

20 Mediaset, Iris, Paramount, Cine34

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.05, the 2004 animated film, by Robert Zemeckis, Polar Express. On Christmas Eve, a train stops in front of a child’s house, convinced that the parents are putting the presents under the tree. The train driver invites him to get on and join Santa Claus at the North Pole.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1939 drama film, by Victor Fleming, Gone With the Wind, with Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh. On the eve of the American Civil War, the story of Rossella O’Hara is told, a young heiress who loves the meek Ashley, but is then attracted to the adventurer Rhett Butler.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the 1997 drama film, by Quentin Tarantino, Jackie Brown, with Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. To supplement her salary, shrewd stewardess Jackie smuggles money on behalf of an arms dealer. Arrested by the police, she pretends to collaborate to frame the trafficker.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1975 comedy film, by Lina Wertmuller, Pasqualino Settebellezze, with Giancarlo Giannini, Fernando Rey. A Neapolitan guappo manages to get by in any situation, thanks to his cunning. Even when he ends up in an asylum and then in a German concentration camp.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 2 January 2022, movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 animated film, by Joel Crawford, The Croods 2 – A new era. The Crooods welcome young Guy, an orphan, into their family. While a teenage love is born between him and Hip, the Crooods are about to stumble upon a more evolved world than theirs.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the war film of 2009, by Quentin Tarantino, Bastards without glory, with Brad Pitt. In Europe subjugated by the Nazis, a commando of allied soldiers of Jewish origin kills and scalps any German military that comes within range: they are the “Bastards“.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 1985, by Richard Donner, The Goonies, with Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Some kids who call themselves “Goonies”Find the map of an ancient treasure. They are determined to find him to save the house of one of them which is about to be demolished.

On Sky Cinema Actionfinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2020 thriller film, by Christopher Nolan, Tenet, with John David Washington. The “Hero“, CIA agent, participates in a mission to prevent a catastrophic war. To its advantage it has sophisticated technology that allows you to anticipate and change events.