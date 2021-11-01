Tonight on TV 2 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction Imma Tataranni 2 with Vanessa Scalera. On Italia 1 the news with Le Iene with Nicola Savino

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 2 November 2021. Up Raitre current events with #White paper conducted by Bianca Berlinguer. On Tv8 the game show Game of talents presented by Alessandro Borghese.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 2 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Imma Tataranni 2. Title of tonight’s episode: Way of redemption. On Halloween evening, Pietro brings Imma (Vanessa Scalera) to see the place where he is setting up his jazz club. Suddenly, two gunshots echo in the air and, soon after, a woman walks off into the night. The next day the body of a real estate agent is found.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The college. Second week in the Regina Margherita College of Anagni (FR) for the 20 current students sent back in 1977. Two of them have already undergone a disciplinary measure and to stay in the school they must pass an examination. The chair of history and geography is also entrusted this year to Luca Raina.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. Concern for the solidity of the government majority, which has to deal with the discontent of Matteo Salvini, and the controversies that still flare up about the obligation of the Green Pass in the workplace: these are just some of the issues that Bianca Berlinguer and her guests have to pay attention to in today’s episode.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. Social tensions and uncertainty about the economic recovery seem to have increased the already considerable controversy of Mario Giordano that, like every Tuesday, never misses an opportunity to take on the defense of citizens, too often forced to navigate between quibbles and unnecessary bureaucratic complications.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, Football Champions League: Juventus-Zenit. Another match of the Champions League group stage is being played in Turin. The hosts, trained by Massimiliano Allegri, host the Russians, beaten by the Bianconeri two weeks ago in St. Petersburg. A curiosity: in the past also the blue coach sat on the Zenit bench Roberto Mancini.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. Alongside Nicola Savino we find tonight Madame, musical revelation of 2021. Among the correspondents of the program, conceived and edited by David Family members, there is Nicolò De Devitiis, who recently dealt with the assault a Francis Facchinetti by the Irish wrestler Conor McGregor.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. What will be the first moves of the new mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri? The results of the local elections will influence the executive’s agenda led by Mario Draghi? Giovanni Floris he talks about it with his guests.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the game show Game of talents. Whenever an unknown artist enters the scene, two teams must find out what his talent is. This is the formula of the new program, halfway between quiz and talent, presented by Alessandro Borghese.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Marriage at first sight Italy. The adventure of Sergio And Jessica, David And Martina, Dalila And Manuel, the couples formed by the experts Nada Loffredi, Mario Abis And Andrea Favaretto. Will at least one couple agree with them?

The films tonight on Tuesday 2 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2014 action film, by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: Secret service, with Colin Firth, Taron Egerton. People Galahad, alias Harry Hart, He takes care of Eggsy, orphan of a colleague who died because of him. Meanwhile, a mad ecological billionaire is kidnapping world leaders.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the 2010 drama film, by Emilio Estevez, The way to Santiago, with Martin Sheen. American Thomas Avery travels to France to recover the body of his son Daniel. The boy died on his way to Santiago de Compostela on a pilgrimage.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the 1976 comedy film, by Steno, Horse fever, with Enrico Montesano, Gigi Proietti. The misadventures of three swindlers with a passion for horse racing betting. After many disappointments, the trio attempt to rig a very important race.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1967 western film, by Burt Kennedy, Fire caravan, with John Wayne, Kirk Douglas. Taw Jackson, serving three years in prison, intends to take revenge on Pierce, a landowner who had robbed him. The latter hires the gunslinger Lomax to defend himself.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1984 comedy film, by Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters – Ghost Buster, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Peter, Raymond and Egon they have been studying paranormal phenomena for some time. When they are expelled from university, they decide to venture into a new activity: the Ghostbusters.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 2 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2008, by Ethan and Joel Coen, Burn after reading – Spy proof, with George Clooney. Fired by the CIA, an analyst decides out of spite to write a book that reveals burning truths. But when the text gets into the wrong hands, things get complicated.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2009 action film, by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious – Solo original parts, with Paul Walker. An underground car racing ace and a federal agent forget the grudges of the past and join forces to hunt down a drug kingpin.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1990 thriller film, by Joseph Ruben, In bed with the enemy, with Julia Roberts. To escape her psychopathic husband, Laura concocts a plan to play dead and rebuild her life elsewhere. But it doesn’t last long: he senses the truth and sets out on his trail, with the intention of taking revenge.