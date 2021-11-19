Tonight on TV 20 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno Dancing with the stars with Milly Carlucci and Paolo Belli. On Rete 4 the film Agent 007 – Moonraker with Roger Moore.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 20 November 2021. Up Raitre the second episode of Sapiens – One planet. Real Time instead it broadcasts the docu-reality Lives on the edge.

Tonight on TV Saturday 20 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.35, a new episode of the variety dancing with the Stars. Many emotions, quarrels and withdrawals in the 16th edition of the variety conducted by Milly Carlucci. Three historical teachers who left the program: Raimondo Todaro (passed to Friends), Veera Kinnunen (pregnant) e Ornella Boccafoschi, who gave birth to her second child on 3 October.

On Raidue, at 21.00, Tennis: Atp Finals 2021. The penultimate day of the finals in Turin is dedicated to the semifinals, from which the two champions who will compete for the title tomorrow will emerge. Absolute protagonist of the roll of honor of the event is Roger Federer, which he has won 6 times. Five the triumphs of Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras And Ivan Lendl.

On Raitre, at 9.45 pm, Sapiens – One planet. In the second episode Mario Tozzi, from the Monviso mountain, the King of Stone, the highest in the Cottian Alps, tells the fascinating story, the less known one, of the conquest of Everest. We then move on to climate change: overheating is one of the main causes of the melting of glaciers.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Opera: Julius Caesar. The tragedy in music of Giorgio Battistelli inaugurates the opera season of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Directs Daniele Gatti; among the main performers Clive Bayley (Caesar), Elliot Madore (Brute), Julian Hubbard And Christopher Lemmings.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the talent Tù yes que vales. In the penultimate episode of the show hosted by Belen Rodriguez the best talents perform for a place in the final. Meanwhile, three competitors have already qualified and have obtained the unanimity of the consents: Jonathan Goodwin, The Solastas And Cristian Sabba. Guest, Alessandra Amoroso.

On Real Time, at 9.30 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Doctor Now is ready to help Ryan to face a path of rebirth, taking off a few extra pounds. But weight is not the only problem: there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.

The films of this evening Saturday 20 November

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2017 spy film, by Michael Cuesta, American assassin, with Dylan O’Brien. Student Mitch loses his girlfriend in a terrorist attack. In the following months, the young man trains to infiltrate a terrorist cell with the sole purpose of getting revenge.

On Rai Movie, instead, at 21.10, the biographical film of 2016, by Lisa Azuelos, Dalida, with Sveva Alviti, Riccardo Scamarcio. The story of the famous Italian-French singer Dalida. From his birth, to his marriage to Lucien Morisse, to worldwide success until his death by suicide in 1987.

On Network 4, at 9:25 pm, the 1979 spy film, by Lewis Gilbert, Agent 007 – Monnraker, with Roger Moore. From an orbital station, Hugo Drax plans to create a chosen race and, after selecting a few subjects, he wants to exterminate mankind with nerve gas: James Bond (Roger Moore) fly into space with Holly Goodhead (Lois Chiles), a CIA agent, to thwart the threat.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 20 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the crime film of 2017, by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, Mystery a Crooked House, with Max Irons. Charles Hayward, a young private investigator, is commissioned by Sophia, an old flame, to investigate the death of his grandfather Aristides Leonides. It appears to be a heart attack.

On Sky Cinema Duefinally, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2008, by Woody Allen, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, with Penélope Cruz. Two American friends, the quiet Vicky and the unscrupulous Cristina, go on vacation to Barcelona. There they meet a fascinating painter who, however, makes them an unusual proposal.