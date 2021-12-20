Tonight on TV 21 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno, the last episode of the fiction Blanca with Maria Chiara Giannetta. On Canale 5 the film by and with Ficarra and Picone, Il primo Natale.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 21 December 2021. Up Raitre current events with #White paper, program conceived and conducted by Bianca Berlinguer. On Italy 1 current events with Hyenas.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 21 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the last episode of the fiction Blanca. Title of tonight’s episode: “Going back home“. The new case on which Blanca (Maria Chiara Giannetta) is investigating and interests her very closely: it concerns Carmine Russo, Sebastiano’s father, the boy she had indicated as the murderer of her sister. Meanwhile, the girl’s health deteriorates: Blanca, without knowing it, risks ending up in a trap.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the talk show The Circle of Rings under the tree. Alessandra De Stefano, recently appointed director of Rai Sport, hosts a special episode of the popular talk show that kept us company during the Tokyo Olympics. Sitting next to him, to retrace a year of sport, we find again Sara Simeoni, Jury Chechi And Domenico Fioravanti.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. Also for the program conceived and conducted by Bianca Berlinguer the time has come for a short break on the occasion of the holiday season. Also in this last appointment, before the good wishes, the former director of Tg3 proposes a scrupulous analysis of the main current events.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. After the week off to make room for the Coppa Italia match, Nicola Savino returns for the last episode of 2021. As always, great protagonists are the inquiries of the envoys and the jokes that even in this edition have already made excellent victims among politicians and celebrities.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis Files. We retrace the history of two key events of the Second World War: the Japanese attack on the US base at Pearl Harbor, on 7 December 1941, and D-Day, the landing in Normandy of the allied troops, on 6 June 1944.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Once upon a time there was love. Michela Giraud listen to the story of Luca And Carlotta. Among the reasons for their crisis is the fact that, second Carlotta, Luca he spends too much and spends too much time on video games. But most of all she can’t forgive him for a betrayal.

The films tonight Tuesday 21 December 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the comedy film of 2003, by Ridley Scott, The genius of the scam, with Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell. Roy is a scammer, very skilled at his job despite being plagued by tics and neuroses of all kinds. When he meets a little girl who claims to be his daughter, his life changes.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the 1989 drama film, by Liliana Cavani, Francis, with Mickey Rourke. Two years after the death of Francis of Assisi, her friend Chiara and a group of friars retrace the main episodes of his life: from the abandonment of all wealth to his good works.

On Network 4, at 9:25 pm, the 2002 spy film, by Doug Liman, The Bourne Identity, with Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper. Off the coast of Marseille, a fishing boat rescues a stranger (Matt Damon), injured and devoid of memory. Having recovered, the man tries to reconstruct his past with the help of Marie, a young woman he met by chance. Thus he discovers his name is Jason Bourne and that he is a killer in the service of the CIA.

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the comedy film of 2019, by and with Ficarra and Picone, The first Christmas. Don Valentino (Valentino Picone) and the petty thief Salvo (Except Ficarra). Shortly before the Christmas holidays, the two find themselves somehow in ancient Palestine, on the eve of the birth of Jesus. It will be up to them to make sure that everything goes smoothly, despite Herod’s threats.

On Nine, at 9.25pm, the 1998 comedy film, by Andy Tennant, The legend of a love: Cinderella, with Drew Barrymore. After the death of her father, Danielle suffers the bullying of her stepmother Rodmilla and her stepsisters. Meanwhile, Prince Henry, heir to the throne, is forced to find a wife.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1984 comedy film, by Carlo Vanzina, Holidays in America, with Christian De Sica, Hedwig Fenech. A group of students from a religious school leaves Rome for the United States for a two-week vacation. Leading the group, the geography teacher, Don Rodolfo.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 21 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2017 drama film, by Stephen Chbosky, Wonder, with Jacob Tremblay. August, born with a congenital disease of craniofacial development, must enroll in public school. Thanks to his personality and the love of his parents he will be able to overcome any adversity.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2016, by Steven Spielberg, The GGG – The Big gentle giant, with Ruby Barnhill, Mark Rylance. Little Sophie is kidnapped by a giant who takes her to his cave. Initially frightened, she will realize that she has found an unusual friend with a soft heart.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2010, by Martin Campbell, Out of control, with Mel Gibson. The daughter of police officer Thomas Craven is brutally murdered, The investigators would like to believe that the real target was the father, but the truth is another.