Tonight on TV 21 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fiction Hearts with Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari. On Channel 5 the musical program All Together Now conducted by Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 21 November 2021. Up Raitre, What’s the weather like, led by Fabio Fazio. On Nine, We did 30 … to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the career of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Tonight on TV Sunday 21 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Hearts. Two episodes. The first is entitled The defeat. Cesare and Alberto (Matteo Martari) believe that the death of Margherita Bottai will be used by their opponents to oust the primary. Delia feels responsible, Alberto senses the truth behind the patient’s death, but has no proof.

To follow, the second episode Patient zero. The news from South Africa on the first heart transplant threw the entire team of the Molinette hospital into despair. Cesare feels the blow, but soon finds the desire to fight again because fate seems to provide a perfect opportunity: a new patient arrives in the hospital who could be the ideal candidate to attempt the transplant. But the permissions may take too long.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. From current events to culture, from cinema to music, without forgetting sport. Tonight too Fabio Fazio entertains the public with exceptional guests, as it was Lady Gaga. Then, space for fun thanks to Luciana Littizzetto, Nino Frassica, Tullio Solenghi, Massimo Lopez.

Mediaset programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. The appointment with Veronica Gentili in the early evening of Sunday it has become a habit for viewers who want to deepen the facts, characters and background of the news, politics and economics. Again this time it ranges from pandemic to quarrels in the majority.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, All Together Now. Fourth appointment with the musical program conducted by Michelle Hunziker who will announce the winner on the evening of December 19th. The following week, however, there will be a special dedicated to children. The program is followed by an average of 2.5 million viewers with a share of over 12%.

La7, Tv8, Nove

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. It has become a fixed appointment for all history buffs: the in-depth study by Andrea Purgatori it oscillates between distant eras and the recent past, addressing each topic with the contribution of illustrious guests.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Masterchef Italy. The rerun of the tenth episode opens with a Mystery Box dedicated to cooking methods, while theInvention Test designed by chefs Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo And Giorgio Locatelli it’s about panettone.

On Nine, at 21.25, We did 30 … To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their amazing career, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo they tell each other on TV with their friend Arturo Brachetti in two special evenings. That tonight is already available on Discovery + from 6 November.

The films this evening on Sunday 21 November 2021

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2015, by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Costa Rica. The theme park built by John Hammond has become a successful resort. In search of new attractions, scientists created a dinosaur, Indominus Rex, by crossing the DNA of the T-Rex with the most dangerous predators, but the trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) disagrees.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 action film, by Stuart Baird, US Marshals – Hunt without respite, with Tommy Lee Jones. Samuel Gerard and his team must capture a counterintelligence agent: he is accused of having committed two murders and selling information to the Chinese.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1995 comedy film, by Sydney Pollack, Sabrina, with Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sabrina, daughter of the Larrabee driver, returns home after two years in Paris. Having grown into a glamorous woman, she makes David and Linus Larrabee lose their minds.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 21 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2019, by Adrian Noble, Mrs Lowry & Son, with Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave. The story of LS Lowry, an English painter of the twentieth century, and his relationship with his mother. The woman, authoritarian and depressed, tried to dissuade him from pursuing his artistic passion.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2013, by Alain Gsponer, A ghost as a friend, with Jonas Holdenrieder. In Eulenstein Castle, which has been converted into a museum, lives a small ghost who wishes to see the light of day at least once. So when the young Karl arrives at the manor….

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 1995 science fiction film, by Robert Longo, Johnny Mnemonic, with Keanu Reeves. A “computer courier“Has an overdose of installed information in his brain: he has to get rid of it within 24 hours, but a criminal organization is on his trail.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2000 drama film, by William Friedkin, Rules of honor, with Samuel L. Jackson. A Marine Colonel is accused of shooting unarmed civilians. In reality, the man was protecting an ambassador and is now being used as a scapegoat.