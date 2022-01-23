Tonight on TV 22 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the Tali and what variety with Carlo Conti. On Canale 5, the people show There is mail for you, with Maria De Filippi.

Tonight on TV Saturday 22 January 2022, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the variety Such and such. Penultimate episode of the spin-off of Such and what show conducted by Carlo Conti. Today’s winner will participate in the final next Saturday. Performances by non-famous contestants are judged by Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello And Christian Malgioglio. The program is on social media with the hashtag #talequali

On Raitreinstead, at 9.45 pm, a prose evening with The factory of the world. Tonight’s episode is titled “Ancestors & children“: Marco Paolini And Telmo Pievani speak of the relationship between the evolution of mankind and technology, while in the surreal world of Marta Cuscunà the mechanical crows speak of pollution produced by cattle and synthetic meat.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, dance evening with Paradise. The choreography of Virgilio Sieni dedicated to Paradise from Dante Alighieri to music by Paolo Damiani. On stage five dancers: Jari Boldrini, Nicola Cisternino, Maurizio Giunti, Andrea Palumbo, Giulio Petrucci. Costumes of Silvia Salvaggio.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the people show You’ve Got Mail. Even this year Maria De Filippi calls on the broadcast guests who have already attended the people show studio. As Paul Bonolis, Can Yaman And Stefano De Martino, which we saw in the first episode because they were chosen by the protagonists of the stories as surprises for the recipients of the letters.

On La7instead, at 9.15 pm, Eden. The journey of Licia Colò among the wonders of nature, art and science. All to entertain but also to share the belief that it is possible to make a contribution to protect our Earth.

On Real Time, at 9.15 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. Michael he has had a life full of abuse and suffers the consequences: he has anxiety when he leaves the house and if he does not he throws himself on food. With the support of Dr. Now, in fact, he will try to change his lifestyle and save himself.

The films tonight on Saturday 22 January 2022

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2016 drama film, by Amma Asante, To united Kingdom – The love that changed history, with R. Pike, D. Oyelowo. 1947. The prince of Bechuanaland, now Botswana, marries the English Ruth. Both the British and African governments oppose the wedding.

On Network 4instead, at 21.25, the 2013 drama film, by Brian Percival, Story of a book thief, with Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush. In Nazi Germany, Lisel (Sophie Nélisse) is entrusted to the family of Hans Hubermann (Geoffrey Rush). The little effort to adapt both at home and at school, where she is laughed at because she cannot read. Her adoptive father helps her, who at night instructs her in reading, making her fall in love with books.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the animated film of 2013, by Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud, Despicable Me 2. Gru left a life of crime behind to raise Margo, Edith and Agnes. But just as he begins to get used to the role of a good family man, an elusive organization knocks on his door, the Anti-Villains League, which needs him to unmask a new criminal.

On 20 Mediasetinstead, at 9.00 pm, the 2011 action film, by Gary McKendrey, Killer elite, with Robert De Niro, Jason Statham. Danny, a hired assassin, tired of his life as a mercenary retires. But when he finds out that his friend Hunter has been kidnapped in Oman, he is forced to get back into action.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1997 thriller film, by David Fincher, The game – No rules, with Michael Douglas. A businessman’s monotonous existence is enlivened by an unusual birthday present: membership in a club that organizes personalized role-playing games.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 22 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2011, by Martin Scorsese, Hugo Cabret, with Asa Butterfield, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sacha Baron. Paris, 1930s. The orphan Hugo lives in a train station. An encounter with a mysterious toymaker will catapult him into a whirlwind of extraordinary adventures.

On Sky Cinema Actioninstead, at 21.00, the action film of 2021, by Taylor Sheridan, Those that me they want dead, with Angelina Jolie, Finn Little. In the woods of Montana, Hannah, head of a fire team, runs into little Connor. The boy, witness to a murder, is on the run from two professional hit men.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2002 thriller film, by Brett Ratner, Red Dragon, with Edward Norton, Anthony Hopkins. Former FBI agent Will Graham is on the trail of Red Dragon, an insane killer accused of heinous murders. To solve the case, he will ask for help from an old acquaintance.