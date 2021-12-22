Tonight on TV 23 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

The Voice Senior with Antonella Clerici is broadcast on Rai 1. Canale 5 broadcasts the second appointment of Caduta Libera- campionissimi.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 23 2021. On Rai 3 the first episode of the new edition of Secret Cities with Corrado Augias. Network 4 instead it broadcasts the film The family man with Nicolas Cage.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 23 2021, Rai programming

Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, a new episode of The Voice Senior. The program conducted by Antonella Clerici airs exceptionally on Thursdays. The Blind Auditions in which Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and Orietta Berti.

On Rai 2, at 21:00, the comedy film of 2020 will be broadcast, A timeless Christmas with Erin Cahill. Megan is a tour guide and tells tourists the story of Charles Whitley, the owner of a historic mansion. When Charles finds himself catapulted to the present day, he ends up falling in love with Megan.

Rai 3, at 21.25, it broadcasts the first episode of the new edition of Secret Cities. Corrado Augias deals with Istanbul, Genoa and Berlin. Space for the stories of some characters from Magda Goebbels to Marlene Dietrich. Focus also on the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 23 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

Network 4, at 21.25, airs the drama of 2000, The family man with Nicolas Cage. Jack, a businessman, wakes up in a house other than his own. Next to him he finds Katie, an ex-girlfriend of his. He also discovers that he has a daughter and a new job. He became a tire seller.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts the second appointment of Free Fall – Champions. A super champion challenges 8 other former champions and two showbiz personalities. In the first episode Nicolo Scalfì won 85,000 euros.

Italy 1, at 21.25, airs the 2016 thriller film, Now You see me 2 with Mark Ruffalo. Atlas and the other members of the organization have now been on hold for a year after gaining popularity for escaping FBI investigations. However, a new mission arrives for them: to steal software capable of stealing the data of those who use it.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine

On La7, at 20.35, goes on the air Special Piazzapulita from the subtitle The Deception. The broadcast focuses on No Vax, among those who doubt the vaccine on the basis of fake news. Space also for propaganda against the Green Pass and the No Vax. All while in our country the cases of contagion are increasing.

Nine, at 21.25, broadcast the science fiction film of 2013, Ender’s game- the Ender’s game with Asa Butterfield. Planet earth is threatened by an alien race. Colonel Graff is looking for the most promising young men who can help him defeat her. Among them is the 12-year-old Ender Wiggin.

The movies on tonight Paramount Network, La5

Paramount Network, at 21.00, airs the comedy film of 2016, All the things you don’t know about him with Jennifer Garner. Gray is happy because he believes he has finally found the perfect man. Shortly before the wedding, however, he loses his life. The girl soon discovers that the partner is not the person she believed. In fact, he had a double life.

On La5, at 21.00, the comedy film of 2008, All together inevitably with Reese Witherspoon. Kate and Brad want to organize Christmas with their family. Both parents are separated. Their subsequent divorces were followed by 4 marriages. The only solution is to prepare 4 lunches.

Movies broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, airs the 2017 action movie, Fast and Furious 8 with Vin Diesel. Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and have stepped away from crime. A mysterious woman, however, tries to seduce Dom to convince him to participate in a new criminal plot.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the drama film from 1999 is broadcast, Insider- Behind the truth with Al Pacino. Jeffrey Wigand is fired from the tobacco industry he works for. Journalist Lowell Bergman plans to interview him to find out what really lies behind the production of cigarettes.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, it broadcasts the comedy film of 2013, Guess who’s coming for Christmas with Claudio Bisio. The film tells the story of an extended family during the Christmas holidays, amidst squabbles, misunderstandings and misunderstandings.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 23 2021, film airing on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, broadcasts the drama film of 2010, The town with Ben Affleck. Boston shrank from crime after starting a relationship with one of his hostages. His former accomplices, however, will force him to take part in another robbery.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, proposes the comedy film of 2021, Comedians with Ale & Franz. Filippo and Leo, tired of their monotonous life, decide to enroll in a course for comedians. At the end of the path comes the most important challenge: performing in front of the public.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2018 comedy film, Peter Rabbit, is scheduled. Peter Rabbit and his sisters steal food from grumpy McGregor’s garden. When the gentleman passes away, they are convinced that they will finally be able to steal the vegetables without being disturbed.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2003 airs, The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King with Elijah Wood. As the capital of Gondor is about to give in to the harsh attack of the Saurons, Frodo is captured by the spider Shelob.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, he proposes the biographical film of 2016, Pan Am Flight 73 with Sonam Kapoor. The film tells the true story of a flight attendant who in 1986 sacrificed her life to save over 300 passengers on the plane that suffered a terrorist attack.