Tonight on TV 23 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raitre, news with #Cartabianca. On Canale 5, football evening: Chelsea – Juventus.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 23 November 2021. Up Raidue the reality show The College 6. On Tv8 the game show Game Of Talents, with Alessandro Borghese.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 23 November 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The College 6. The children’s week passes between a new trip out of town and the commitment to make a short film. Who will be the director? Who are the actors? And above all, who will write the screenplay? Meanwhile, the anxiety about the questions causes tensions between the students and the principal Paolo Bosisio struggle to keep them at bay.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. As well as with guests when they go over the top, Bianca Berlinguer sometimes he also argues with his colleagues. Recently she was the protagonist of a question and answer with the conductor of Report Siegfried Ranucci, for the participation of the latter in the talk of La7, Tuesdays, competitor of #White paper.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. When the lights in Studio 5 of the Production Center come on Mediaset of Cologno Monzese, which hosts the program of Mario Giordano, you can be sure that there will be surprises: the journalist often chooses the path of invective to denounce the inefficiencies of the public administration.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, football evening: Chelsea – Juventus. The group stage of Champions League. In group H, at the London stadium of Stamford Bridge, one of the most evocative challenges of European football is scheduled: the protagonists are the English hosts, holders of the trophy, and the bianconeri who have on the bench Massimiliano Allegri.

On Italy 1, at 9.15 pm, the news with Hyenas. The appointment with the investigation program returns on time Davide Parenti conducted by Nicola Savino. To him, and to a new female presence, the task of introducing the services of the envoys. Between them Gaetano Pecoraro who recently made a report on the fourth wave of Covid in Europe.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. Interviews, exclusive services, contributions from great guests and surveys by Nando Pagnoncelli: these are the “ingrediants”With whom also tonight John Floris will try to inform viewers on the main current affairs issues.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the game show Game Of Talents. Even if for the first time he is running a program where cooking has nothing to do with it, Alessandro Borghese he seems to have a lot of fun with this game in which he is joined by team leaders Mara Maionchi And Frank Matano.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Marriage at first sight Italy. Let’s see how they lived Manuel And Dalila, Sergio And Jessica, David And Martina away from the cameras and whether the weather has softened or hardened their hearts. The hope is that love always wins over everything.

The films tonight Tuesday 23 November 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the biographical film of 2015, by Marco Tullio Giordana, Lea, with Vanessa Scalera, Linda Carini. Raised in a family affiliated with Calabrian crime, Lea (Vanessa Scalera) binds very young to Carlo, a follower of the boss brother, and gives birth to Denise. When her husband is arrested, she decides to end this life. He leaves his spouse and denounces his trafficking to justice.

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the science fiction film of 2014, by Matt Reeves, Apes Revolution – The planet of the monkeys, with Andy Serkis. The scholar Malcolm peacefully makes contact with the colony of the chimpanzee Caesar. But Koba, who has a grudge against men, goes to great lengths to start a war.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the 2010 drama film, by Robert Redford, The conspirator, with Robin Wright. Mary Surratt is the only woman of eight people accused of murdering President Abraham Lincoln. Pleaded innocent, she is defended at trial by a war hero.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2018 drama film, by Matthew Heineman, A private war, with Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan. The story of Marie Colvin, talented war reporter for the Sunday Times, from 1985 until his death, which occurred during the bombing in Homs, Syria, in 2012.

20 Mediaset – Iris – Paramount Network

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2011 adventure film, by Brad Peyton, Trip to the island mysterious, with Josh Hutcherson. The young Sean Anderson sets out in search of his grandfather who appeared, in the company of the adventurer Hank Parsons. They will arrive on an island populated by mysterious creatures.

On Iris, at 21.00, the 1959 western film, by Howard Hawks, A dollar of honor, with John Wayne. Sheriff Chance does not bow to the bullying of a gang of ranchers. But he can only count on a few allies: a deputy sheriff addicted to alcohol, a young and exuberant gunslinger and an adventurer.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the 2009 animated film, by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Raining meat balls. Flint, a weird inventor, manages to create a machine that turns water into food. By mistake, however, he projects the substance into the atmosphere and cheeseburgers begin to rain on his town.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 23 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2010, by Richard J. Lewis, The version of Barney, with Paul Giamatti. The romantic existence of Barney Panofsky, a Jewish TV producer, is punctuated by excesses, three marriages, and the infamous accuses of murdering her best friend.