Tonight on TV 24 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Su Raitre, Montecarlo Circus Festival. On Canale 5 the musical program Concerto di Natale, conducted by Federica Panicucci.

Tonight on TV on Friday 24 December 2021. Up Italy 1, a cult film for the Christmas holidays, An armchair for two. On Nine instead it goes on the air The best Brothers of Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 24 December 2021, Rai

On Raitre, at 21.20, Circus Festival of Montecarlo. The first of two appointments with the major attractions on stage in the Principality. High-level artists from all over the world participate, such as Filinov Troupe, which offers the spectacular number “Dante“Tribute to Alighieri. Hostess for Italy, Melissa Greta Marchetto.

On Rai 5instead, at 9.15 pm, Christmas concert from the Teatro alla Scala. “Pavane” from Gabriel Fauré and the “Symphonie Fantastique” from Hector Berlioz in the program of the Christmas concert at the Teatro alla Scala. The orchestra is conducted by Alain Altinoglu; the tenor is Michael Spyrese.

Mediaset programs, Nove

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program Christmas concert. Federica Panicucci conducts the 29th edition of the Christmas Concert from the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome. Many artists alternate on stage accompanied by the Orchestra of Adriano Pennino. Between these, 2Cellos, Ana Mena, Enrico Ruggeri, Federico Rossi, Anggun And Francesca Michielin.

On Nine, on the other hand, at 21.25, the variety The best Brothers of Crozza. Another evening in the company of the most beloved sketches of the last season of the show Maurizio Crozza. Among the foreseen imitations that of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and of Mario Draghi.

The films tonight on Friday 24 December 2021

On Raiuno, at 9.30 pm, the documentary film by Guillaume Maidatchevsky, Ailo – An adventure among the ice. A spectacular documentary film, shot in the breathtaking scenery of Lapland, the land of Santa Claus. Here we follow sixteen months of the life of Ailo, a reindeer cub who grows up in the midst of an uncontaminated nature full of charm but also of dangers. The narrating voice is that of Fabio Volo.

On Rai 4, instead, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2003, by PJ Hogan, Peter Pan, with Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs. The children of the Darling family follow Peter Pan to Neverland, where grown-up rules have been banned. But the evil Captain Hook is lurking.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2016, by Marco Ponti, Christmas dinner, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Laura Chiatti. Chiara is pregnant in the eighth month, but Damiano continues to be a Don Juan. Meanwhile, their parents Mimì and Ninella dream of crowning their never consumed love.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset film

On Network 4, at 21.25, the 2006 comedy film, by Nancy Meyers, Love does not go on vacation, with Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law. Iris (Kate Winslet) lives near London; Amanda (Cameron Diaz) in Los Angeles. Their fates cross when, via the Internet, they exchange homes for the Christmas holidays. In the US, Iris meets Miles (Jack Black); in England Amanda falls in love with Graham (Jude Law), brother of Iris.

On Italy 1, at 9.30 pm, the 1983 comedy film, by John Landis, An armchair for two, with Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykoryd, Jamie Lee Curtis. The Duke brothers, Randolph (Ralph Bellamy) and Mortimer (Don Ameche), rich bankers, bet a dollar on an ancient dilemma: is it true that the environment makes man? They then decide to fire their manager Luis Winthorpe (Dan Aykroyd) to replace him with beggar Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy).

La7, 20 Mediaset, Iris, Paramount

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the 1993 comedy film, by Nora Ephron, Insomnia of love, with Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks. A child telephones a radio show live to say that his recently widowed father is unable to recover. Listening is the journalist Annie.

On 20 Mediaset, instead, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2001, by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring, with Elijah Wood. The hobbit Frodo takes possession of the ring of power, forged by the evil Sauron. He must destroy it, to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

On Iris, at 21.00, the spy film of 1996, by Brian De Palma, Mission: Impossible, with Tom Cruise. Surviving a mission in Prague, which cost the lives of most of the team, Agent Hunt is suspected of treason. To clear himself, he decides to hack CIA computers.

On Paramount Network, at 22.00, the 1994 comedy film, by Andrew Bergman, It can happen to you too, with Nicolas Cage. Cop Charlie promises a waitress that if he wins the lottery he will share the prize with her. He really wins and wants to keep his promise, but his wife is furious.

Tonight on TV on Friday 24 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2 – Un rascal on the run. The rabbit Peter decides to leave the garden and venture into a more metropolitan environment. The experience in the city will allow him to grow and understand what he wants to do in the future.

On Sky Cinema Family, on the other hand, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 drama film, by Kirsten Sheridan, The music of the heart, with Freddie Highmore. After a thousand ups and downs, a boy with a great talent for music manages to find his parents. It all happens during a magical concert in New York’s Central Park.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by Bill Condon, The perfect deception, with Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. With the help of an accomplice, the elderly and experienced con man Roy Courtnay concocts a complex plan to rob the rich widow of her age Betty McLeish.