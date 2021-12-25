Tonight on TV 25 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno a special episode of Tonight in… Naples with Alberto Angela. On Rete 4 a cult film, Gone with the Wind with Vivien Leigh.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 25 December 2021. Up Raitre the animated film Coco. On Channel 5 instead the music program All together now kids conducted by Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV Saturday 25 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, Tonight in… Naples. Special bet with Alberto Angela that accompanies us at night to discover the enchanted places of Naples: Piazza del Plebiscito, the Royal Palace, the San Carlo Theater, the Certosa di San Martino. And then, the treasure of San Gennaro, the Veiled Christ, the monastery of Santa Chiara and the cribs of via San Gregorio Armeno.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the musical program Christmas concert from Assisi. 36th edition of the traditional concert in the Upper Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi. William Eddins directs the Symphony Orchestra of Rai. The cellist participates Stjepan Hauser and the tenor Roberto Alagna.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All together now kids. Less than a week from the announcement of the winner, Michelle Hunziker returns with a special evening dedicated to the little ones. The protagonists must be between 6 and 12 years old. Alongside the presenter we also find the jurors J-Ax, Anna Tatangelo, Rita Pavone And Francesco Renga.

On Nineinstead, at 21.25, Queen – We Are The Champions. The story of one of the greatest rock bands ever enriched with unpublished footage and interviews with the protagonists. The documentary was made for the BBC and broadcast in May 2011.

On Real Time, at 9.15 pm, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. JT he weighs nearly 400 pounds and has 45-pound lymphedema on one leg. His girlfriend is no longer able to take care of him: tired of the man’s behavior and his obsession with food, she decides to take him to Houston.

The films tonight Saturday 25 December

On Raitre, at 9.20 pm, the 2017 animated film, by A. Molina, L. Unkrich, Coco. Twelve-year-old Miguel dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. But the family is against it: it has banned music since great-grandmother Imelda was abandoned by her guitarist husband and left alone to raise little Coco, who is now Miguel’s beloved great-grandmother.

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the comedy film of 2015, by Paul Feig, Spy, with Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. Susan Cooper is a CIA agent relegated behind a desk. Brilliant and intelligent, he will find the courage to take the field to avenge the death of a colleague.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2014, by Mattia Torre, Giacomo Ciarrapico And Luca Vendruscolo, Any goddamn Christmas, with Alessandro Cattelan, Alessandra Mastronardi. Massimo and Giulia fall in love at first sight without knowing much about each other. So when they decide to spend the Christmas holidays with their families, they will have some surprises.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset film, La7

On Network 4, at 8.30 pm, the drama film of 1939, by Victor Fleming, Gone With the Wind, with Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia de Havilland. During the American Civil War the life of Rossella O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), indomitable southern girl. First she pursues love for Ashley (Leslie Howard), husband of Melania (Olivia de Havilland). Then, strained by the conflict, she finds a safe haven in the adventurer Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).

On Italy 1instead, at 21.25, the comedy film of 2010, by Paolo Genovese, The gang of Santas, with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. In Milan, on Christmas Eve, they are arrested and taken to an Aldo police station (Aldo Baglio), John (Giovanni Storti) and Giacomo (Giacomo Poretti), three friends accused of being the robbers who rob the apartments dressed as Santa Claus. The truth, however, incredible as it is, is another.

On La7, at 9.35 pm, the 2004 comedy film, by Joe Roth, Escape from Christmas, with Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. Since their daughter is on vacation, married couple Luther and Nora think the Christmas decorations are not worth the money. They prefer to organize a vacation in the tropics.

20 Mediaset, Iris, Paramount

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2002, by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings – The two Towers, with Sean Astin, Elijah Wood. The saga continues. Frodo and Sam continue towards Mordor led by Gollum. Meanwhile, while fighting on different fronts, Aragorn and the other hobbits go towards the Towers.

On Iris, at 21.00, the spy film of 2000, by John Woo, Mission: Impossible 2, with Tom Cruise. Sean Ambrose has stolen a deadly virus and its antidote. To recover them, agent Ethan Hunt makes a deal with a professional thief, a former flame of his opponent.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1987 drama film, by Emile Ardolino, Dirty Dancing, with Jennifer Gray, Patrick Swayze. United States, 1963. Seventeen-year-old Baby, on a family holiday in a tourist village, is fascinated by dance teacher Johnny. He will discover life and love.

Tonight on TV on Saturday 25 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Riccardo Milani, Like a cat in ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, with Antonio Albanese, Paola Cortellesi. Monica ends up in jail because of the twins. Giovanni takes her out of prison, but on one condition: she will have to carry out social services in a community.

On Sky Cinema Due, instead at 9.15 pm, the 2005 drama film, by Roman Polanski, Oliver Twist, with Barney Clark, Ben Kingsley. London, 1837. Having escaped from a gloomy orphanage, little Oliver is recruited by the shrewd Dodger on behalf of the exploiter Fagin, who forces him to rob passers-by.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the 2004 thriller film, by Carl Franklin, Out Of Time, with Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Florida, United States. Detective Matt Whitlock investigates a double murder. He soon realizes that someone is trying to frame him, planting false clues against him.