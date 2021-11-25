Tonight on TV 25 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

The fiction Un Professore with Alessandro Gassmann is broadcast on Rai 1. On Canale 5 the second appointment with Zelig.

S.tasera on TV on Thursday November 25 2021. On the World Day against Violence against Women Franco Di Mare on Rai 3 leads Special Borders – “Men do not change”. On Network 4 instead a new episode of Front and back with Paolo Del Debbio.

On Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the fiction goes A professor with Alessandro Gassman and Claudia Pandolfi. In the episode Aristotle Dante, during a lesson on Aristotle, invites his students to write their personal definition of happiness. Meanwhile, Manuel is beaten for not returning the car. Simone helps him and takes him home.

In the episode Giordano Bruno Anita tries to kiss Dante but he doesn’t feel ready to start a relationship. Meanwhile the teacher takes the class to Campo de ‘Fiori where he teaches a lesson on Giordano Bruno, sentenced to death in 1600. Dante also discovers that his son has feelings for Manuel.

On Rai 2, at 21:25, it airs Those that with My Ceran, Paolo Kessisoglu And Luca Bizzarri. The broadcast deals with the third dose of the Super Green Pass vaccine. But also about sport with the memory of Diego Maradona and music with Jacopo Et and Lodo Guenzi. Among the guests: Matteo Bassetti, Peter Gomez, Alessia Morani and Cristina Parodi.

On Rai 3, at 21.25, it airs Special Borders – “Men don’t change”. Franco Di Mare with Franca Leosini, Veronica Pivetti and Matilde D’Errico and other guests deals with violence against women by telling the stories of some protagonists and the families of the victims. Experts also intervene on the subject.

On Network 4, at 21.25, a new episode of Front and back. Paolo Del Debbio it deals, among others, with the Super Green Pass, the third dose of the vaccine, the no-vaxes and the houses occupied by some members belonging to the Roma community. Among the guests Davide Faraone, Carmela Rozza and Lucia Ronzulli.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts Zelig with Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio. On the stage of the Arcimboldi Theater historical comedians like Anna Maria Barbera (Disconsolata), Teresa Mannino, Giovanni Vernia alternate. But also new recruits.

Italy 1, at 21.25, the adventure film of 2016 is scheduled, The Great Wall with Matt Damon. China, 15th century. Mercenary William Garin has fought numerous battles in which he stood out for his skills. The unnamed Order, made up of soldiers fighting against supernatural forces, decides to capture him to force him to join forces.

On La7, at 20.35, goes on the air A clean sweep. Corrado Formigli focuses on the hottest issues of politics, current affairs and economics at national and international level. These include the Super Green Pass and the possible restrictions during the Christmas period due to the increase in infections.

Nine, at 21.25, broadcasts the 1999 comedy film, If you run away, I’ll marry you with Richard Gere. Journalist Ike Graham arranges a meeting with Maggie Carpenter to be able to interview her. He is intrigued by the fact that she has abandoned as many as three boyfriends at the altar. But Ike also ends up falling in love with her.

Rai Movie, at 21.00, airs the action film of 2018, Escape Plan 2- back to hell with Sylvester Stallone. Ray Breslin decides to be locked up in another prison to be able to save one of his collaborators. The prison, however, is equipped with a sophisticated computerized system that is difficult to decipher.

Cine34 at 21.10, broadcast the comedy film of 2011, One cell in two with Enzo Salvi. The lawyer Romolo ends up in prison after being denounced by his wife. Here he meets his cellmate Angelo. Together they will work out a plan to escape from the penitentiary.

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, airs the science fiction film of 2004, Chronicles of Riddick with Vin Diesel. Riddick has a bounty on his head and for five years he has been trying to escape from those who want to kill him to get the reward for his capture. When he arrives on the planet Helion he will have to deal with Lord Marshal.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the 2007 drama film airs, Bordertown with Jennifer Lopez. Journalist Lauren Fredericks dreams of one day working as a correspondent in Iraq. However, her employer decides to send her to Juárez to deal with a series of mysterious murders involving women who work in different factories in the city.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2011 is scheduled, I love you too much to tell you with Jasmine Trinca. Pietro and Francesca have been engaged for many years and have decided to get married. During the preparations, however, Francesca discovers that Pietro has started a clandestine relationship with Stella, an actress.

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, proposes the drama of 2017 Fire Squad-Nightmare of Fire with Josh Brolin. The film tells the everyday life of a team of firefighters led by Eric Marsh. Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshot.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, broadcast the 2020 drama film, The life to come – Herself with Clare Dunne. Sandra decides to run away from her abusive husband by taking her two daughters with her. Despite the difficulties in finding accommodation, Sandra will gradually manage to regain her own life too.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film airs, Poly with Elisa De Lambert. Little Cécile moved with her mother to a new town but the girl struggles to settle in. When one day he meets a circus pony who is being mistreated, he devises a plan to escape together.

Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 action film airs Hitman-the killer with Timothy Olyphant. Agent 47 is given the task of killing a Russian politician. At the same time, however, he must escape from some criminals who intend to eliminate him.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, he proposes the thriller film of 2018, Widow Winchester with Hellen Mirren. Sarah Winchester, widow of a well-known arms industrialist, is grappling with some spirits who have haunted her home. She is convinced that these are people killed by her rifles. Dr Price decides to investigate.