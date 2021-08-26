Tonight on TV 26 August 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Rai 3 the film Angel of mine with Noomi Rapace is broadcast. Italia 1 proposes the FBI show Most Wanted.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 26 August 2021. On Network 4 the comedy film airs Love is eternal as long as it lasts with Carlo Verdone And Laura Morante. La5instead, it broadcasts movies Step Up.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 26 August 2021, Rai programming

On Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the 1994 comedy movie airs, The monster with Roberto Benigni. The unemployed Loris, due to a series of misunderstandings, is mistaken for the ruthless killer who is committing numerous murders in a suburb of Rome. The policewoman Jessica works on the case and will try to frame him.

Rai 2, at 21:00, broadcasts the show NCIS con Mark Harmon. In the episode Like stars in the dark Gibbs and the team investigate the death of non-commissioned officer Martin Delfino whose lifeless body is found in the van of a company that produces frozen food. The driver hadn’t noticed he was carrying a body.

On Rai 3, at 21.25, the thriller film of 2019 airs, Angel of mine with Noomi Rapace. Lizzie lost her newborn daughter to a fire that broke out in the hospital where she was hospitalized. Seven years later Lizzie still believes her daughter is still alive, adopted by another family.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 26 August 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

On Network 4, at 21.25, the 2004 comedy film airs, Love is eternal as long as it lasts with Carlo Verdone. Tiziana chases her husband Gilberto out of the house because he attended a singles meeting. He thus moves to the home of a friend of his who lives with his partner. They both try to distract him by arranging appointments with other women for him.

Channel 5, at 21.25, proposes the drama film of 2020, Windstorm 5 – United forever with Luna Paiano. The young Ari and Mika buy tickets to attend a circus show. Sorry for the conditions in which the animals live, they decide to save the life of a horse in distress.

On Italy 1, at 21.25, the show airs Fbi: Most Wanted. In Without limits FBI agents must stop two serial killers who are committing numerous murders in the city for no apparent rationale.

In the episode The silkworm Delocroix’s team is grappling with a corrupt agent who has revealed secret information to the Chinese.

In the episode Veritas ante omnia Gabriel Clark, an FBI agent, reported the events that occurred during a drug raid. After being betrayed by his colleagues, Clark is ready to take revenge.

Tonight on TV, La7, TV8

La7, at 20.35, proposes the program On air. David Porec And Concita De Gregorio they deal with the hottest issues of politics, economics and current affairs. They are commented by the guests present in the studio and in connection.

Tv8, at 21.25, the yellow film of 2020 airs, The crimes of the Glimmer – Women with balls with Stefano Fresi. Fusco and Tassoni deal with a murder case while Pineta in fact welcomes the women’s beach volleyball play-offs. Meanwhile Beppe tries to make Tizi jealous.

THE Iris movie tonight, La5

Iris, at 21.00, broadcasts the comedy film of 2003, Hollywood Suicide with Harrison Ford. Sergeant Galivan and Detective Calden are tasked with investigating the deaths of some rap musicians. They soon discover that the victims have been killed due to conflicts with their record company.

On La5, at 21.10, the 2006 drama film airs, Step Up with Jenna Dewan. Young Nora, prima ballerina of a well-known dance school, needs to find a partner for her year-end recital. He chooses to give Tyler a chance, a talented boy with legal problems.

Films broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, proposes the thriller film of 2019, Serenity-the island of deception with Anne Hathaway. Baker Dill’s life is turned upside down when his ex-wife Karen asks him to kill her current husband, who is considered a dangerous and violent man. If he accepts, he will receive $ 10 million as a reward.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2015 airs, Room with Brie Larson. Ma and her son Jack were imprisoned for a room for five years. When they are released it will be difficult to get used to daily life again.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, he proposes the detective film of 2009, Watch out for those two with Paola Benocci. Edoardo and Beppe are two completely opposite policemen. However, they will be forced to work together to solve a case.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 26 August 2021, film broadcast on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, broadcasts the comedy film of 2018, I am storm with Marco Giallini. A skilled financier finds himself, due to an old conviction for tax evasion, serving a year of social services at the service of the least.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2013 is scheduled, Dom Hemingway with Jude Law. A robber comes out of prison after serving a 12-year sentence. Now that he is free, he wants to get a large sum of money from his former colleagues; that thanks to his silence, they did not end up in prison.

Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, proposes the adventure film of 2019, Robo with Daniil Izotov. The parents of 12-year-old Mitya hope that their son will study robotics but in reality Mitya would like to follow his passion for art. But everything changes when Mitya meets the A-112 robot.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 2015 airs, War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise. Ray Ferrier goes to great lengths to save his family while the earth is invaded by aliens.

Sky Cinema Suspance, at 21.00, airs the 2007 thriller film, Identikit of a crime with Richard Gere. When a young woman disappears into thin air, a policewoman and a federal agent have to take the case. During the investigation they discover that his disappearance seems to be linked to the world of the occult.