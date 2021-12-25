Tonight on TV 26 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the fantastic movie Maleficent 2 – Lady of Evil, with Angelina Jolie. On Italia 1, Freedom – Beyond the border with Roberto Giacobbo.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 26 December 2021. Up Raitre, Secret cities, program led by Corrado Augias. On Nineinstead, the comedy show I could have been offended with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Tonight on TV Sunday 26 December 2021, Rai

On Raitre, at 21.20, Secret cities. This week the program signed and conducted by Corrado Augias it also airs on Sundays. After Berlin we return to Italy, precisely to Genoa, for the second episode of the new edition. A magical city that gave birth to, among other things Joseph Mazzini, Goffredo Mameli And Fabrizio De Andrè.

Mediaset, Tv8, Nove programs

On Italy 1, at 21.20, Freedom – Beyond the border. Second appointment with the new edition of the program Roberto Giacobbo. The conductor and his team flew overseas, specifically to Las Vegas, to meet Gerry McCambridge, the most famous mentalist in the world; cameras also took to the stage to film his show.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Family Food Fight Italy. The battle for the last delicacy between the competing families is getting more and more intense: the victory guarantees a prize of 100,000 euros. Judging the performances Joe Bastianich, his mother Lydia And Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

On Nine, at 21.25, the comedy show I could have been offended. Theatrical performance by Aldo, Giovanni And Giacomo 2001. The show is built around the projection of the films of the Swiss (Huber, Rezzonico And Gervasoni), the characters who appeared for the first time at “Never say goals“In 1996.

The films this evening on Sunday 26 December 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fantastic film of 2019, by Joachim Ronning, Maleficent 2 – Lady of the Bad, with Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. The serenity between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) is put at risk by the marriage proposal that the girl receives from Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson). This annoys Maleficent, also because the evil Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), the boy’s mother, plots against her.

On Rai 4, on the other hand, at 21.20, the historical film of 2014, by Ridley Scott, Exodus – Gods and Kings, with Christian Bale. On the death of the pharaoh, Ramses exiles his half-brother Moses because of Jewish origins. The latter rebels against the power of the empire, leading the people of Israel on a flight from Egypt.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2010, by E. Estevez, The way to Santiago, with Martin Sheen. American Thomas Avery travels to France to recover the body of his son Daniel. The boy died on a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela.

On Network 4instead, at 21.25, the 2011 action film, by Jaume Collet-Serra, Unknown – Without identity, with Liam Neeson, January Jones. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson), an American botanist, arrives in Berlin for a conference. Looking for a lost suitcase, he has an accident with the taxi driven by Gina (Diane Kruger). He wakes up after a few days in a coma, with memory lapses and without documents. And with his wife there is another Martin Harris.

On La7, at 9.35 pm, the comedy film of 2012, by David Frankel, The wedding I would like, with Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. Key and Arnold have been married for thirty years and their relationship is now dominated by routine. She then convinces her husband to undergo couples therapy to revitalize him.

20 Mediaset, Iris, Paramount

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.05, the fantastic film of 2003, by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings – The return of the king, with Elijah Wood. Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor, is about to give in to the attack of the mighty army of Sauron. Meanwhile Frodo, betrayed by Gollum, is captured by the spider Shelob.

On Irisinstead, at 21.00, the spy film of 2005, by JJ Abrams, Mission: Impossible III, with Tom Cruise. Agent Ethan Hunt is no longer operational and is about to marry Julia. When a gang of criminals kidnaps his colleague Lindsey, he decides to return to duty.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the 2000 comedy film, by Lasse Hallstrom, Chocolat, with Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. 1950s. Vianne, a single mother, opens a chocolate shop in a French village in the middle of Lent. His uninhibited behavior upsets the right-thinking in the country.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 26 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2016, by Paolo Virzì, Crazy joy, with Micaela Ramazzotti, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Guests of a community for women with mental disorders, the volcanic Beatrice and the fragile Donatella decide to flee together in search of some happiness.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the spy film of 2015, by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, with Tom Cruise. The CIA shut down Ethan Hunt’s division. Although wanted, the agent and his team try to defeat the “union”, the terrorist organization responsible for their misfortunes.

On Sky Cinema Suspensefinally, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2021, by John Lee Hancock, Until the last clue, with Denzel Washington. Deputy Sheriff Deacon goes to Los Angeles for evidence collection. But he soon finds himself involved, with Sergeant Baxter, in the hunt for a killer who terrorizes the city.