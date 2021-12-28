Tonight on TV 28 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raidue, the comedy show I would like you only one hour with Enrico Brignano. On Italia 1 the news with Le Iene Presentano, a program created by Davide Parenti.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 December 2021. Up Raitre the animated film The Addams family. On Cine34, the comedy film by Federico Fellini, Amarcord.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 9.15 pm, Wonders. Alberto Angela begins the fourth edition of its program from the island of Procida, Italian Capital of Culture 2022. Among the houses of Marina Corricella, Maria Grazia Cucinotta he remembers that in 1994, in one of those houses he shot the last scenes of “The postman“. The cameras then move to Ischia.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the comedy show I would like you only one hour. The third edition of the Enrico Brignano: five episodes that obviously last an hour, or a little more. A concentration of stories and satire of costume that makes you think. To support the Roman comedian, we find again Flora Singing And Andrea Perozzi, with its 10-piece resident band.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Italy 1, at 9.15 pm, the news with Hyenas Present. Waiting for the new episodes of the program created by Davide Parenti, the specials made by the envoys of de Hyenas. An investigation by Julius Goliath dedicated to the tragic story of Gianmarco Pozzi, the hickboxing champion found dead in Ponza on 9 August 2020.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Once upon a time there was love. Michela Giraud hosts Silvia And Daniele, who try to focus on the problems that caused the crisis in their relationship. She takes care of the house and her son, who has neurological problems, while Daniele, often absent, struggles to be a dad.

The films tonight Tuesday 28 December 2021

On Raitre, at 21.20, the animated film of 2019, by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, The Addams family. Gomez and Morticia Addams have lived for years with their colorful family in a sinister house in a former asylum. Threatening their privacy and the gloomy air they love so much is TV presenter Margaux Needler, who wants to transform the area into a colorful neighborhood with no personality.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2000 thriller film, by M. Night Shyamalan, Unbreakable – The predestined, with Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. David, a survivor of a train wreck, is contacted by a comic book collector suffering from a rare bone disease. Man is convinced that he is invulnerable.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1961 comedy film, by Pietro Germi, Italian divorce, with Stefania Sandrelli, Marcello Mastroianni. A Sicilian baron loves a cousin in return and would like to get rid of his wife. The opportunity comes when a previous lover of his wife reappears.

On Network 4, at 9:25 pm, the 2004 spy film, by Paul Greengrass, The Bourne Supremacy, with Matt Damon, Franka Potente. Former CIA agent Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), unable to remember his past, took refuge in India with his partner Marie (Franka Potente). The couple, however, is joined by a killer who manages to kill the woman and forces Bourne to resume his escape. But the man ponders revenge.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the 2007 thriller film, by Michael Radford, Flawless – A perfect shot, with Michael Caine, Demi Moore. London, 1960s. A caretaker, close to retirement, convinces an executive to help him steal their company’s diamonds. A detective, however, discovers the truth.

Tv8 – 20 Mediaset – Paramount Network – Cine34

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 1998 drama film, by C. Columbus, Friendly enemies, with Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts. Jackie hasn’t forgiven her ex-husband for leaving her for young Isabel and is glad her children don’t get along with her. But when she finds out she’s sick, everything changes.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.05, the science fiction film of 2003, by Lana and Lilly Wachowsky, Matrix reloaded, with Keanu Reeves. Neo tries to stop “Matrix”, The virtual reality program that has replaced the real world. But the machines launch a counter-offensive and head for Zion, the only human city left.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the fantastic film of 1984, by Wolfgang Petersen, History infinity, with Barret Oliver. Little Bastian takes refuge in the attic of the school to read an old book. He thus finds himself in a fantasy world where he will have to defeat the Nothing that threatens the realm of fantasy.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1974 comedy film, by Federico Fellini, Amarcord, with Magali Noel. The Rimini of the 1930s in the evocative memories of a teenager. The fascist rallies, the goliardic jokes, the bar chatter and the first sexual disturbances for busty women like the disturbing Gradisca.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 28 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the war film of 2019, by Sam Mendes, 1917, with Dean-Charles Chapman. William and Tom, British soldiers, face the crudest moments of the First World War: they will embark on a dangerous mission to save 1600 men from death.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2010, by Mel Damski, Legendary – The redemption day, with Devon Graye. Teenager Cal decides to join the school wrestling team, following in the footsteps of his father and brother Mike. But it is also an opportunity to reconcile Mike and his mother.