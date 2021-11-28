Tonight on TV 28 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the last episodes of the fiction Hearts, with Matteo Martari, Daniele Pecci. On Canale 5, the All Together Now music program conducted by Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 28 November 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Network 4 current events with Upstream First Evening with Veronica Gentili.

Tonight on TV Sunday 28 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the last two episodes of the fiction Hearts. The first is entitled, “Half hearts“. Cesare’s conditions worsen: the chief physician needs a new heart and wants Alberto to implant it. Ferraris, however, is not lucid: he feels guilty for what happened to Luisa and for the feelings he feels for Delia. Following, “Until the last breath“. Alberto is not calm, but Delia also feels uncomfortable and spends her days gathering all the information she can find on the transplant. Cesare does not take long to notice the attitude of the two, but he imagines that it is due to Luisa’s situation.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Among the latest news on vaccines and interviews with the protagonists of politics, culture and entertainment, every Sunday there is never a lack of space in which Luciana Littizzetto reviews what happened during the week. “Lucianina” And Fazio have been on television since 2005.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. Health emergency, but also news, politics and economics: the important thing is to take stock of everything that is topical. At the helm, as always, there is Veronica Gentili who, until late in the evening with the help of his guests, reviews facts, trends and characters that have been talked about during the week.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All Together Now. The musical competition led by Michelle Hunziker. Also in this edition Francesco Renga sits on the jury and, like the other judges, has the right to reduce or increase the score decreed by the Wall experts. Renga he also played this role in “The voice of Italy“In 2018.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The appointment is renewed with Andrea Purgatori. The conductor has always combined his activity as a journalist with that of a screenwriter: among his subjects we mention “The rubber wall“Of 1991, dedicated to the Ustica massacre.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Masterchef Italy. On the recommendation of the judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli And Bruno Barbieri, competitors face a Mystery Box very particular: they have to prepare a dish that is part of their family memories.

Nine, at 21.25, the comedy show is broadcast Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo – We did 30 … Last appointment with the show that celebrates 30 years of career of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. To accompany them live, the music of the orchestra The Good Fellas, who made the soundtracks for their films.

The films this evening on Sunday 28 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the drama film of 2016, by Paul Verhoeven, Elle, with Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte. Michèle is attacked at home by a stranger, but does not report the fact. When the attacker returns to the charge, he decides to start a kind of dangerous game with him.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2019, by Juan Antonio Bayona, Jurassic World – The kingdom destroyed, with Chris Pratt. Three years after the destruction of the park, Isla Nublar has become a wilderness inhabited only by dinosaurs. When the volcano awakens, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) undertake a campaign to save animals from a catastrophe that could lead to their extinction.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the war film of 2013, by Peter Berg, Lone survivor, with Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. Navy seals Marcus, Mickey, Danny and Ax must neutralize an Al-Qaeda operative cell. However, they are captured and surviving will be really tough.

On Iris, at 21.00, the historical film of 2004, by Oliver Stone, Alexander, with Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer. 4th century BC Alexander succeeds his father on the Macedonian throne. Supported by his mother Olympiad, the young man dreams of conquering the world, from Egypt to India.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1994 thriller film, by Joel Schumacher, The client, with Brad Renfro, Susan Sarandon. Little Mark Sway witnesses the suicide of a malady lawyer and collects his last words. Since then, the mafia and a federal judge have been on his trail.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 28 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2011 drama film, by Joe Wright, Hanna, with Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett. Teenager Hanna lives with her father isolated in a forest. The man, a former CIA agent hunted by his old comrades, trained her in the deadliest defense techniques.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 1993 thriller film, by Wolfgang Petersen, In the center of the viewfinder, with Clint Eastwood. A psychopath wants to kill the President of the United States. Also chasing him is Frank Horrigan, a veteran of the Secret Service with a very cumbersome past.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2021, by Daniele Falleri, Behind the night, with Stefania Rocca, Elisa Visari. During a night full of twists and turns, Marta, Bruno, Giulia and Elena will be involved in a dangerous story: it will lead them to resurface traumas that have never really been overcome.