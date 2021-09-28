Tonight on TV 28 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raidue the new episode of the talent I want to be a magician with the legendary Silvan. On Italia 1 the news with the Good or bad program conducted by Veronica Gentili.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September 2021. Up Raitre current events with #White paper, program led by Bianca Berlinguer. On Nine the thriller movie Signals from the future with Nicolas Cage.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 28 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the show Morgane – Brilliant detective. Two episodes. The first is entitled: “Such a master, such a dog“. Morgane (Audrey Fleurot) troubled by what she learned about her companion’s disappearance, deals with the case of Emilien Kerr, found dying in a parking lot: it seems that someone tried to suffocate him with a plastic bag, but she is not convinced. Following, the second episode: “Fatal Attraction“. Alex Viniali, ultrà of the Lille football team, is found dead in a dressing room. Théa, Morgane’s daughter, collaborates in solving the case.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the talent I want to be a magician! In the Rocchetta Mattei castle in Grizzana Morandi (Bologna), young aspiring magicians continue to study the three magical arts: great illusions, mentalism and micromagic. The best of them will win the coveted Golden Wand. Narrator of their days, the legendary Silvan.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. It is too early to take stock of the health situation in Italy now that the school is present and the large companies have reopened, but in the study of Bianca Berlinguer the pros and cons of the new situation are beginning to be evaluated. There is also talk of the political debate.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. When the lights in Studio 5 of the Production Center come on Mediaset of Cologno Monzese, which hosts the program of Mario Giordano, you can be sure that there will be surprises: the journalist often chooses the path of paradox to denounce waste and inefficiencies of the state.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, Football Champions League: Milan-Atletico Madrid. Home debut for Milan in group B of the Champions League elimination phase. The Rossoneri, trained by Stephen Pegs, host a very noble rival at the Meazza di San Siro stadium: the Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who present the former Interista on the bench Diego Simeone.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Good or bad. Final appointment with the program of Veronica Gentili. The episode is titled “Fanatics”: We are talking about the excesses that passion, reverence for a singer, a sportsman, an actor, an influencer can reach. In extreme cases it leads to stalking or violence, to be curbed with Daspo.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. They come back Giovanni Floris and its guests to explore the hottest topics of current affairs. The polls of Nando Pagnoncelli.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show First date. New couples are ready to face their first blind date: will there be an immediate feeling or will they dislike each other? To make the meeting less embarrassing, the “Cupid” Flavio Montrucchio.

The films tonight Tuesday 28 September 2021

On Rai 4, at 21.20, the thriller film of 2018, by Drew Pearce, Artemis hotel, with Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. Four men storm a bank, but the blow goes bad and the head is badly wounded. The only solution is to take him to the Artemis Hotel, an expensive private hospital for criminals.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2019, by Yorgos Lanthimos, The favorite, with Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz. At the court of Queen Anne Stuart, no longer young and with health problems, power is administered by her adviser Sarah. Abigail’s arrival upsets the balance.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2009 thriller film, by Alex Proyas, Signals from the future, with Nicolas Cage. Astrophysics professor John Koestler comes into possession of a mysterious document. The sheet shows the day and number of victims of some disasters that have yet to happen.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2012 action film, by Olivier Megaton, Taken – Revenge, with Liam Neeson. While in Istanbul, former CIA agent Bryan Mills is joined by his ex-wife and daughter. But the tranquility of what seems like a beautiful vacation is immediately upset.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1972 western film, by Sydney Pollack, Red crow you won’t have my scalp, with Robert Redford. 1850. Jeremiah settles in the mountains, where he lives in peace with the Indians. One day, however, he is forced to lead a military column through the sacred territory of the Ravens.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 drama film, by Giuseppe Tornatore, The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean, with Tim Roth. The orphan Danny, who grew up aboard the Virginian ocean liner, reveals over the years a great talent as a pianist. He performs for the passengers and never goes ashore.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 28 September 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2008, by Eric Brevig, Journey to the center of Earth, with Brendan Fraser. Ten years after the mysterious disappearance of his brother Max, a scientist comes into possession of his notes and is convinced that he has to look for him in Iceland. There he will experience an incredible adventure.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2002 thriller film, by Mark Romanek, One hour photo, with Robin Williams. Sy, a melancholy photo printer, grows fond of the happy Yorkin family, so much so that he becomes obsessed with them. To get to know her better, come up with an extravagant plan.