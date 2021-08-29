Tonight on TV 29 August 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Tonight on TV on Friday 27 August 2021. Raitre transmits The big story with Paolo Mieli. On Nine variety airs Everything I haven’t told you with Enrico Brignano.

Tonight on TV Friday 27 August 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Secret song. Aired on April 9, the fourth episode of the show hosted by Serena Rossi includes, among the recipients of musical surprises, Bélen Rodriguez, Orietta Berti, Eleonora Daniele, Ornella Muti, Alessio Boni And Marco Bocci. All ready to get excited by listening to their favorite song.

On Raitre, at 21.20, The big story. “Mussolini, Hitler and … the others“Is the title of today’s episode, in which Paolo Mieli traces the relations between fascist Italy and the great powers of the time: from Germany of Hitler to the United States of Roosevelt (with whom initially Mussolini had good relations), ending with Russia’s Stalin.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Bernstein Reflections. The story of Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), composer, pianist and conductor of great international fame. The story starts from childhood and from studies in Boston and Philadelphia with the influence of great masters including Reiner And Koussevitzky.

Mediaset, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, The third clue. Another replica of the docu-fiction-based program that reconstructs the cases of crime that have excited public opinion in recent years. Each survey told by Barbara De Rossi it was deepened by the authors through a careful study of the procedural documents.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The series. “Blue blood“With Salvatore Esposito. Ciro decided to leave Bulgaria to return to Naples. Meanwhile, Enzo “Blue blood”, Nephew of the Camorrista Santo, wants to take back everything that once belonged to his family. Following, “How to be born“.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Everything I haven’t told you. The entertaining theatrical show in which the Roman comedian Enrico Brignano recalls the years of school and then reviews, with the usual verve, the tics and weaknesses of “Average Italian“.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Cake Star – Confectioners in challenge. Katia Follesa And Damiano Carrara are in Treviso to meet the owners of the three pastry shops in challenge: “Dark“,”On the fly” And “Tom Thumb“. Which will turn out to be the best pastry of the Venetian tradition?

Loading... Advertisements

The films tonight on Friday 27 August 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 1997 thriller film, by John Woo, Face / Off – Two faces of a killer, with Nicolas Cage, John Travolta. To thwart the criminal plan of the psychopath Castor Troy who killed his son years earlier, FBI agent Sean Archer takes on its connotations. But the criminal steals the idea.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2017 comedy film, by Simon Beaufoy, The battle of the sexes, with Emma Stone, Steve Carell. Tennis champion Billie Jean King fights to get female players to be paid like male colleagues. But things are not at all simple.

On La7instead, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2010, by Ryan Murphy, Eat, pray, love, with Julia Roberts. After the divorce, Liz Gilbert wants to break away from old habits. To make a radical change in his life, he makes the decision to embark on a trip around the world.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1989 drama film, by Phil Alden Robinson, The man of dreams, with Kevin Costner. Following a mysterious rumor, a farmer sells part of his land to build a baseball field. There, every night, the legends of this sport come to visit him.

On Cine34instead, at 9.00 pm, the 2004 drama film, by Michele Placido, Criminal novel, with Kim Rossi Stuart. 1970s. Lebanese, Freddo and Dandi create the infamous Magliana gang. First they take Rome, then they are involved in the most mysterious facts of Italian news.

Tonight on TV on Friday 27 August, the Sky films

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2010 drama film, by Mike Mills, Beginners, with Christopher Plummer, Ewan McGregor. Young Oliver’s life is completely turned upside down when his father reveals to him that he is homosexual and wants to live peacefully without any more secrets and in the light of the sun.

On Sky Cinema Familyfinally, at 9.00 pm, the fantastic film of 2016, by Steven Spielberg, The GGG – The Big gentle giant, with Ruby Barnhill, Mark Rylance. Little Sophie is kidnapped by a giant who takes her to his cave. Initially frightened, she will realize that she has found an unusual friend with a tender heart.