Tonight on TV 3 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the talent The Voice Senior conducted by Antonella Clerici. On Italia 1 the news with Le Iene.

Tonight on TV on Friday 3 December 2021. Raitre broadcasts the documentary Afghanistan: 20 years later. On Nine instead the variety Brothers of Crozza with Maurizio Crozza.

Tonight on TV Friday 3 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the talent The Voice Senior. Orietta Berti, new entry in the cast of judges, is in her second experience in a talent show. His debut in this genre dates back to 2018 in “Now or never again“, Musical competition conducted by Amadeus. Tonight the second of the six episodes dedicated to Blind Audition, auditions in the dark. The talent is led by Antonella Clerici.

On Raitre, at 9.20 pm, the documentary Afghanistan: 20 years later. Second and final appointment with the special dedicated to the tragedy of Afghanistan, which returned under the yoke of the Taliban since last April, when the president of the United States Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops from Kabul, where they arrived in 2001.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night – “Great Expectations”. The directors of the prestigious Academies of Fine Arts of Bologna, Carrara, Ravenna and Venice illustrate the teaching of art, between tradition and innovation. Then Neri Marcorè presents Millenniarts dedicated to artists Jorit, Iago, Virginia.

Mediaset programs, La7

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. Also tonight with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero we discover updates on various unsolved cases that thrill viewers. Like the murder of Nada Cella which took place in Chiavari in 1996. After 25 years new evidence has emerged showing the possible involvement of Annalucia Cecere.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. The extension of this edition until mid-March, announced live by Alfonso Signorini, inevitably involves the entry of new tenants into the legendary Cinecittà House. Among the first names circulated on the web and on social networks Patrizia Pilgrim, Maria Monsè And Nathalie Caldonazzo.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. According to the rule of alternating between genres, today is the turn of the trio composed of Nina Palmieri, Roberta Rei And Veronica Ruggeri. Among the recent scoop of the program stands out the interview of November 4th to Amanda Knox (10 years after his return to the USA), created by Gaston Zama in Seattle.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. We return to talk about current events with Diego whites. Among his most trusted collaborators is the guitarist Roberto Angelini. Before following it a La7 in 2017, the musician worked with whites already from 2013 on Raitre in the show “Gazebo“.

Tv8, Nove, Real Time, Sky Cinema Uno

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Italia’s got talent. Let’s review the most spectacular moments of the 11th edition, broadcast from January 27 to March 24 2021 and won by the magician Stefano Bronzato in front of the comedian Max Angioni and to the dancers Black Widow. Presents Lodovica Comello.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety Brothers of Crozza. The intricate political situation of our country continues to give ideas to Maurizio Crozza. But among his most hilarious performances of this edition is that of Red Ronnie. In addition, the inevitable Renato Brunetta And Mario Draghi.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Bake Off Italy: sweets in the oven. There is already an air of Christmas under the awning of Benedetta Parodi. In an atmosphere of great celebration, the real stars of this episode are spices. The word to the judges Ernst Knam, Damiano Carrara And Clelia d’Onofrio.

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fiction Gomorrah 5 – Final season, with Mimmo Borrelli, Salvatore Esposito. Mimmo Borrelli is Don Angelo, known as’ O Maestrale, the boss of Ponticelli. The character of the Mistral will prove to be fundamental for Genny Savastano’s war against the Levants.

The films tonight on Friday 3 December 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2018 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer 2 – Without pardon, with Denzel Washington. Robert McCall, a former CIA agent, earns his living as a chauffeur. But she gets back into action when her friend Susan falls into a trap while investigating a murder.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Andy Serkis, Your every breath, with Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. The true story of Robin Cavendish, an Englishman who, despite the polio that made him quadriplegic at 28, fought all his life to assert the rights of patients like him.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2009 action film, by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious – Parts only originals, with Paul Walker. An underground car racing ace and a federal agent forget the grudges of the past and join forces to hunt down a drug kingpin.

On Iris, at 9.05 pm, the 1992 western film, by and with Clint Eastwood, The ruthless. A cowboy scars a prostitute, but the town sheriff refuses to arrest him. The woman’s friends, tired of the abuses, hire former gunfighter Willy Munny to hunt down the man.

On La5, at 21.10, the 1961 comedy film, by Blake Edwards, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York, 1960s. Holly and Paul live in the same building. She, bizarre and charming, is supported by a swear of friends; he, a writer short of inspiration, gets financial help from his lover.

Tonight on TV on Friday 3 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Azazel Jacobs, Escape to Paris, with Michelle Pfeiffer. After the death of her husband, the widow Frances finds herself penniless. So he decides to leave New York for Paris, where he settles in a small apartment with his son and his cat.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2005, by Kirk Jones, Nanny McPhee – Nanny Matilda, with Emma Thompson. Seven orphans and a penniless father are overwhelmed by a whirlwind of magical adventures. All thanks to a mysterious nanny, who will be able to change their life forever.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 horror film, by David Slade, 30 days of darkness, with Josh Hartnett. In a country in Alaska, where the sun does not rise for 30 days, a group of vampires take the opportunity to attack the inhabitants. Stella and Eben Oleson organize the resistance.