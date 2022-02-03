Tonight on TV 3 February 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Rai 1 the third evening of the Sanremo Festival. Italia 1 instead proposes the film Kill Bill vol 1 with Uma Thurman.

Tonight on TV on Thursday 3 February 2022. Rai 3 air the film The Wheel of Wonders, directed by Woody Allen. On Channel 5 instead the film airs Cetto is there without doubt with Antonio Albanese.

Tonight on TV on Thursday February 3 2022Rai programming

Rai 1, at 20.40, the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festivalconducted by Amadeus. Tonight we listen to all the songs in the competition. At the end of the performances, the provisional ranking is announced, given by the sum of the votes of the opinion poll jury and viewers. The conductor is joined by Drusilla Foer.

On Rai 2, at 21:25, the fantastic film of 2018 will be broadcast, Darkest minds with Mandy Moore. In an apocalyptic future, a violent epidemic has killed 98% of young people. Those still alive have developed super powers. One of them is Ruby, who manages to manipulate people’s minds. The government plans to capture her.

Rai 3, at 21.25, broadcast the drama of 2017, The Wheel of Wonders from Woody Allen with Kate Winslet. New York, 1950s. Ginny works as a waitress in a restaurant. She is married to Humpty, a violent man with a strong alcohol addiction. One day Ginny falls madly in love with a young lifeguard who is however attracted to Humpty’s daughter, born from a previous relationship.

Tonight on TV on Thursday February 3 2022Programs, Mediaset films

Network 4at 21.25, broadcasts Obverse and Reverse. Paolo Del Debbio continues to deal with the health emergency and on the hypothesis of the unlimited Green Pass for those who have three doses of vaccine. Focus also on the other most important issues in the political and economic fields.

Channel 5at 21.00, proposes the comedy film of 2019, Cetto is there without doubt with Antonio Albanese. Cetto La Qualunque has now been living in Germany for four years. He decides to return to Italy when he learns that his aunt is ill. The woman reveals to Cetto that he is the son of a prince. After the news, the man decides that he wants to found the Kingdom of the 2 Calabria.

Italy 1at 21.25, airs the 2003 action movie, Kill Bill Vol 1 with Uma Thurman. Beatrix, who belongs to the gang of criminals led by Bill, is attacked on her wedding day. The groom and the guests lose their lives while she ends up in a coma. Upon awakening her he ponders revenge against Bill.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine

On La7at 9.15 pm, goes on the air A clean sweep. Corrado Formigli, as happens every week, he comments with the help of guests in the studio and in connection with the most relevant issues of politics, economics and current affairs.

Nine, at 21.25, broadcast the 2012 drama film, Flight with Denzel Washington. Commander Whitaker is forced to make an emergency landing. Hailed first as a hero, he will then end up under investigation.

The movies on tonight Iris, La5

Irisat 21.00, airs the drama of 1996, Still alive with Bruce Willis. 1931. John Smith arrives in a small town in Texas and finds himself at the center of a war between two criminal gangs, vying for control of alcohol smuggling.

La5at 21.00, broadcasts the comedy film of 2015, Magic Mike XXl with Channing Tatum. Magic Mike is contacted by some former colleagues. They are throwing a show to celebrate the end of their career as strippers.

Tonight on TV on Thursday February 3 2022film broadcast on Sky

Sky Cinema Oneat 9.15 pm, broadcasts the science fiction film of 2021, Dunes with Timothée Chalamet. The Emperor entrusted the control of the planet Arrakis to the Duke Leto, the only place where the substance “Spezia” is kept. Meanwhile, his son Paul is haunted by disturbing visions of the future, which could jeopardize the unfolding of events.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, proposes the drama film of 2009, The Man who will come with Greta Zuccheri Montanari. Emilia Romagna. September 29, 1944. As Martina’s brother is about to be born, the Nazis unleashed a brutal roundup that will go down in history as the Marzabotto massacre.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the adventure film of 2021 is scheduled, The Amazing Mr Blunden with Tsion Habte. A mysterious man entrusts Jamie and Lucy’s mom with custody of a haunted house. There they meet two boys who ask for their help.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the 2017 action movie airs, Overdrive with Scott Eastwood. Andrew and Garrett Forest specialize in classic car theft. One day they decide to steal a 1937 Bugatti. Everything changes when they discover that the vehicle belongs to a well-known mobster.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, he proposes the 2001 thriller film, Only witness with John Travolta. Young Danny tells his father that he witnessed a murder. The killer, however, would be the mother’s partner.