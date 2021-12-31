Tonight on TV 31 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the music program The year that will come from Terni with Amadeus. On Italia 1 the thriller film Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino with John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

Tonight on TV on Friday 31 December 2021. Up Channel 5 the music program New Year in music, end of the year from Bari with Federica Panicucci. On Tv8, Cirque du Soleil.

Tonight on TV Friday 31 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.00, the musical program the coming year. This year it is Terni, in the heart of Umbria, to frame the classic New Year’s Eve of Raiuno. At the helm we find, for the eighth consecutive year, Amadeus; with him an Umbrian doc, Emanuela Aureli. The artists are accompanied live by the band directed by the Maestro Stefano Palatresi.

On Raitre, at 21.05, variety: Circus Festival of Montecarlo. Second and last appointment with the Circus Festival of Montecarlo, dedicated today to the 44th edition. We will see, among other things, the juggling number of Francoise Rochais, one of the few women to have achieved excellence in this discipline. At the helm there is still Melissa Greta Marchetto.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, dance evening: La Bayadère. For the first time at the Scala in Milan, the Bayadère from Ludwig Minkus with the historical choreography of Rudolf Nureyev, created in 1992 for the Paris Opera. Orchestra conductor Kevin Rhodes. The sets and costumes are by Luisa Spinatelli.

Mediaset, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Channel 5, at 20.40, the musical program New Year in music. After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, Federica Panicucci returns to the stage of Piazza Prefettura in Bari to lead the variety that accompanies us in the new year. On the stage, Italian and foreign artists alternate for an evening of music and joy. Among the guests, Pio and Amedeo.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, variety evening: Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities. A show by the famous Canadian traveling company that debuted in 2014. The protagonist is an inventor who, at the end of the 19th century, creates a machine capable of defying the laws of time and space.

On Nine, at 21.25, the variety The best Brothers of Crozza. The intricate political situation of our country has given rise to the latest edition of the program of Maurizio Crozza. The last live episode of December 17 obtained a share close to 6%.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show The castle of ceremonies. Donna Imma and her husband Matteo host the multi-ethnic wedding of Italian-Americans Francesca And Audwin. It is celebrated with flags, military uniforms and cowboys but with Neapolitan menus and music.

The films tonight on Friday 31 December 2021

On Raidue, at 9.20 pm, the 1970 animated film, by W. Reitherman, The Aristocats. An eccentric Parisian billionaire wants to leave the legacy to the aristocratic cat Duchess and her three puppies: Bizet, Matisse and Minou. By doing so, he unleashes the envy of the butler Edgar who kidnaps the cats and gets rid of them. But the cats meet Romeo, a stray with a heart of gold, who will help them.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1959 comedy film, by Billy Wilder, Some like it hot, with Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. Witnesses to the Valentine’s Day massacre ordered by Al Capone, two musicians escape disguised as a woman and join a female orchestra on tour. But the gangsters don’t give up.

On Italy 1, at 9.20 pm, the 1994 thriller film, by Quentin Tarantino, pulp Fiction, with Ving Rhames, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis. Various stories intertwine in Los Angeles, including that of killer Vincent Vega (John Travolta), commissioned by his boss Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) to take my wife to dinner (Uma Thurman). The evening takes an unexpected turn when Mia finds Vincent’s drug and overdoses.

On La7, at 9.00 pm, the 1992 comedy film, by Mario Monicelli, Snake relatives, with Alessandro Haber. During the Christmas lunch, the elderly Saverio and Trieste tell their four children that they want to move to the home of one of them. But no one is willing to host them.

Iris, Paramount, Cine34

On Iris, at 21.00, the 1989 detective film, by A. Konchalovsky, Tango & Cash, with Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone. Two Los Angeles agents investigate a drug dealer who, however, has very powerful friendships. So much so that the two end up in prison on corruption charges.

On Paramount Network, at 22.00, the 1989 comedy film, by Rob Reiner, Harry, meet you Sally, with Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal. Harry and Sally have known each other since their college days. At first they find themselves unpleasant, but then they decide to hang out. But can a man and a woman be just friends?

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1984 comedy film, by Sergio Martino, The coach in the ball, with Lino Banfi. Coach Oronzo Canà unexpectedly receives the task of leading a team promoted to Serie A. After the president’s bizarre transfer campaign, salvation seems impossible, but it won’t be.

Tonight on TV on Friday 31 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Riccardo Milani, Like a cat in ring road – Return to Coccia di Morte, with Antonio Albanese, Paola Cortellesi. Monica ends up in jail because of the twins. Giovanni takes her out of prison, but on one condition: she will have to carry out social services in a community.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Glendyn Ivin, Penguin Bloom, with Naomi Watts. Samantha is confined to a wheelchair after an accident. One day the children welcome a wounded magpie chick into their home: a bond will be born that will give her the courage to live.