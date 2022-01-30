Tonight on TV 31 January 2022, movies, Rai, Mediaset, Sky, what to see

On Raiuno, the fiction Do not leave me with Vittoria Puccini. On Rete 4, news with Quarta Repubblica, broadcast by Nicola Porro

Tonight on TV on Monday 31 January 2022. Up Raitrecurrent events with Reportprogram led by Siegfried Ranucci. On Italy 1, Freedom – Beyond the border with Roberto Giacobbo.

Tonight on TV Monday 31 January 2022, Rai

On Raiunoat 9.30 pm, the fiction Do not leave me. While Elena (Vittoria Puccini) is in the hospital, Daniele and his men discover that Andrea, Angelo’s jailer, has taken refuge in Milan and so they go to look for him. The criminal, however, still manages to escape, injuring one of the men of the task force. Following the last episode: Elena and Daniele reconstruct, thanks to the testimonies of those who have been there, the dramatic story of the abuses in the orphanage. The suspicion that yesterday’s pedophiles are the same as today makes us certain. But unexpected events will call the last chapter of the investigation into question.

On Raitreat 21.20, the news with Report. The program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci it always gets good ratings, gaining a share of over 8%. The television audience continues to appreciate the weekly assortment of surveys and reports on the world of politics, economics, institutions and the global market.

On Rai 5at 9.15 pm, Charade – The circle of words. The story of the life of Ernest Hemingway. His story is an adventurous story: he goes to Cuba, Africa and Spain as a reporter during the civil war. Alessio Vassallo he reads some passages of his collaborators.

Mediaset, Real Time programs

On Network 4at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. The transmission of Nicola Porro as usual, it provides an updated and never banal picture of the political and economic situation of our country. Tonight the conductor and his guests inevitably focus on the health emergency, without neglecting the tensions of Parliament.

On Channel 5at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. In the week of Sanremo this is the only episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Although she left the reality show on December 13, Alex Belli however, it is at the center of the thoughts of the competitors of the House. The live stream to find out what is happening minute by minute is on Mediaset Extra.

On Italy 1at 21.20, Freedom – Beyond the border. Between adventure, investigation and mystery, continues the journey of Roberto Giacobbo. The cameras take us, among other things, to Portugal to discover the secrets of the magnificent Regaleira Palace in Sintra. And then, in Sicily to the spectacular Alcantara Gorges. Finally, it’s back to talking about mummies with Zahi Hawass.

On Real Timeat 21.25, the docu-reality Lives on the edge. White she has to face her second operation, and she is calm because she will move to the house of her boyfriend who will support her in the most difficult moments. But at the last he changes his mind and the progress of White they could be lost.

The films tonight on Monday 31 January 2022

On Rai 4at 9.20 pm, the 2016 thriller film by JD Dillard, Sleight – Magicwith Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabrie. After the death of his mother, the illusionist Bo engages in illegal activities to survive. When a drug dealer kidnaps his little sister, he will use his wizard skills to find her.

On Rai Movieat 21.10, the 1976 western film, by Tom Gries, I don’t believe anyonewith Charles Bronson. An epidemic decimates the soldiers guarding a mine. Medicines should arrive by train. It turns out, however, that the load is weapons for the insurgents.

On Nineat 9.15 pm, the 1998 science fiction film, by Michael Bay, Armageddon – Judgment the finalwith Bruce Willis. A giant asteroid threatens the Earth. After various searches, NASA entrusts the rescue mission to Harry, an oil drilling expert, and to his team of workers.

On 20 Mediasetat 9.00 pm, the 2013 action film, by and with Keanu Reeves, Man Of Tai Chi. The young man “Tiger”Chen Lin-Hu is involved by an unscrupulous man in a martial arts tournament on the verge of legality. The goal is to turn him into a killer.

On Irisat 9.00 pm, the 2001 drama film, by Ted Demme, Blowwith Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente. The film tells the real life of George Jung. In the 70s and 80s the man organized the American cocaine market by becoming the right arm of the Colombian boss Pablo Escobar.

On La5at 9.10 pm, the 2013 drama film, by Oliver Hirschbiegel, Diana – The Secret History by Lady Dwith Naomi Watts. The last two years of the Princess of Wales’s life. From her relationship with the heart surgeon Hasnat Khan meeting with Dodi Al-Fayeduntil his tragic death.

Tonight on TV on Monday 31 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Oneat 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Simone Godano, Marilyn has the black eyeswith Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone. Clara and Diego attend a center for the rehabilitation of people with behavioral disorders. As a therapy, they both are tasked with running a restaurant.

On Sky Cinema Dueat 9.15 pm, the 2017 drama film, by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, A prayer before dawnwith Joe Cole. The true story of the English boxer Billy Moore, locked up in Thailand’s most notorious prison. In a world of drugs and violence, he finds himself fighting in muay thai tournaments.

On Sky Cinema Familyat 21.00, the fantastic film of 2007, by Chris Weitz, The Golden Compasswith Dakota Blue Richards. To save the life of a friend, the little orphan Lyra ventures into a parallel universe, populated by evil and magical figures. A compass can solve the puzzle.

On Sky Cinema Actionat 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by D. Zirilli, Crossing Point – I drug lordswith Shawn Lock. Michael and Olivia are on vacation in Baja. But the woman is kidnapped by a drug dealer, who forces Michael to smuggle a backpack full of cocaine.