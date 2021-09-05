Tonight on TV 5 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Tonight on TV on Friday 3 September 2021. Raitre transmits The big story with Paolo Mieli. On Nine come on Real Time, Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven with Benedetta Parodi.

Tonight on TV Friday 3 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Secret song. Let’s review the musical surprises prepared by Serena Rossi for the guests of the fifth episode, which aired last April 16. To sit on the white armchair in the center of the study we will find again Anna Valle, Enrico Brignano, Giancarlo Giannini, Valeria Fabrizi, Simona Ventura And Massimo Ghini.

On Raitre, at 21.20, The big story. The episode that was scheduled for Friday 27 July airs. Paolo Mieli introduces the documentary that traces the relations between Fascist Italy and the great powers of the time: from the Germany of Hitler to the USA of Roosevelt (with whom initially Mussolini had good relations), ending with Russia’s Stalin.

On Rai 5, at 20.25, the news with the 63rd Ferruccio Busoni International Competition. Live from the Teatro Nuovo in Bolzano, Valentina Lo Surdo And Francesco Antonioni present the final of the piano competition. The three finalists are accompanied by the Haydn Orchestra of Bolzano conducted by Arvo Volmer.

Mediaset programs, Tv8, Nine, Real Time

On Network 4, at 21.20, The third clue. Another episode in rerun of the program conducted by Barbara De Rossi which tells, through accurate and original docu-fiction, some episodes of crime that have divided public opinion. All enriched by interviews with investigators and family members of the people involved in the facts.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the fiction General Dalla Chiesa, with Giancarlo Giannini And Stefania Sandrelli. Distinguished in the fight against the mafia, Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa (Giancarlo Giannini) is committed to Turin in the 70s in the fight against the Br. Meanwhile, his wife Dora suddenly dies. Years later, in Milan, he knows Emanuela Setti Carraro and marries her. In 82 he returned to Palermo as an anti-mafia prefect.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The series with Marco D’Amore And Salvatore Esposito. Two episodes: the first is entitled, “Blood of my blood“. Thirsty for power, Genny was guilty of heinous crimes and found himself having to deal with the implacable Don Giuseppe. But even Azzurra stands up to him. Following, “Open war“.

On Nine and simultaneously on Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven, with Benedetta Parodi. At the start of the ninth edition of the talent conducted also this year by Benedetta Parodi. Among the 20 new amateur pastry chefs there is also an 18-year-old boy. In the jury Ernst Knam, Damiano Carrara And Clelia D’Onofrio.

The films tonight on Friday 3 September 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2016 science fiction film, by Denis Villeneuve, Arrival, with Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. Some alien spacecraft land on Earth. Linguistics expert Louise Banks is selected to be part of a team that will have to understand their intentions.

On La7instead, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2009, by Nora Ephron, Julie & Julia, with Meryl Streep. Julie, a thirty-year-old in crisis, opens a cooking blog in which she talks about her challenge: to prepare in the space of a year all the recipes contained by the cook-writer Julia Child in her most famous manual.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2015 action film, by Ericson Core, Point Break, with Luke Bracey, Edgar Ramirez. FBI agent Johnny Utah manages to fit into the group of extreme sports athletes headed by Bodhi. He is convinced that they are responsible for some spectacular robberies.

On Irisinstead, at 9.00 pm, the 1992 comedy film, by Robert Zemeckis, Death makes you beautiful, with Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep. After stealing her boyfriend from rival Helen, actress Madeline relies on a witch’s spells to stay young. But the magic filter has side effects.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10pm, the 2004 action film, by Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill – Vol. 2, with Uma Thurman. Having escaped all attempts to be eliminated so far, the Bride sets out with the irrepressible revenge against Bill. His hunt thus begins again with the ruthless Elle.

Tonight on TV on Friday 3 September 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2021, by Tim Story, Tom & Jerry, with CG Moretz, M. Pena. Tom, an aspiring pianist, breaks into a hotel to catch Jerry who ruined his show. There he runs into Kayla, the wedding planner, who hires him to get rid of the unwanted rodent. There will be trouble.

On Sky Cinema Dueinstead, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2010, by Michele Placido, Vallanzasca – The angels of evil, with Kim Rossi Stuart. 1985. Locked up in prison, Renato Vallanzasca retraces his criminal escalation, from a petty rascal from the Milanese suburbs to a feared “boss of Comasina“.

On Sky Cinema Familyfinally, at 9.00 pm, the fantastic film of 2001, by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the philosopher’s Stone, with Daniel Radcliffe. First episode of the fantasy saga. The orphan Harry goes to study at Hogwarts School of Magic, run by Professor Dumbledore. There he befriends Ron and Hermione.