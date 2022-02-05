Tonight on TV 6 February 2022, programs, Rai, Mediaset, what to see, films

On Raiuno, the fiction is the new season of The brilliant friend 3. On Canale 5, the quiz Avanti another! Even in the evening with Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti

Tonight on TV on Sunday 6 February 2022. Up Raitre a new episode of the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Network 4 current events with Countercurrent – Early evening with Veronica Gentili.

Tonight on TV Sunday 6 February 2022, Rai

On Raiunoat 21.25, the fiction The brilliant friend 3 subtitle History of those who flee and those who remain. Two episodes: the first is entitled “Nonsense“. At the presentation of her book, Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) meets Nino, who defends her from an aggressive journalist and realizes she still has feelings for him even though she’s about to marry Pietro. She returned to Naples, she discovers that she Lila (Gaia Girace) He does not feel good. Following, “The fever“. Pietro is in Naples to meet his future in-laws. Elena is very nervous, but her fiancé and the Greco family seem to get along well. Her mother complains and tries to make her change her mind about the civil ceremony. Lila, who now works in a charcuterie factory, contacts Elena: the unhealthy environment and the grueling working hours have made her ill. She asks her friend to promise to take care of her son Gennaro if something happens to her.

On Raitreat 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Those who triumph at the Ariston have an appointment a few hours later with Fabio Fazio And Luciana Littizzetto. It is now a tradition that, barring unforeseen events, will also be respected this evening. Space obviously also for politics, current events and culture, without forgetting Covid-19, which he will talk about Roberto Burioni in its “Lesson“.

Mediaset, La7, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4at 21.20, the news with Countercurrent – Early evening. Accompanying viewers as every Sunday until midnight and beyond, Veronica Gentili does not miss the opportunity to return to a topic that this week will presumably attract the attention of all talk shows: the first moves of the new President of the Republic.

On Channel 5at 21.20, the quiz Come on another one! Pure in the evening. Last evening in the company of Paolo Bonolis And Luca Laurenti, which will continue to air every day at 6.45pm for many weeks to come. Also tonight the quiz proposes a challenge between two categories represented by VIP competitors who interact with the characters of the Salottino.

On La7at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. The program of Massimo Giletti leaves Wednesday evening to return to Sunday location. The conductor will not miss the opportunity to comment in his own way on the parliamentary process that led to the election of the Head of State.

On Nineat 9.25pm, prose evening: Terribly wandering. Let’s review the play by Teresa Mannino. The show was toured around Italy in 2012. The protagonist tells about herself, about her life in Milan and in her Palermo and above all about the differences between men and women.

On Real Timeat 21.25, the reality show Drag Race Italy. We have reached the semifinal. The race is characterized by a drag reinterpretation of the best day to share with friends and boyfriends: all on the Main Stage to the cry of “Long live the bride“. In the jury Priscilla, Chiara Francini And Tommaso Zorzi.

The films this evening on Sunday 6 February 2022

On Rai 4at 9.20 pm, the 1993 drama film, by J. Schumacher, A day of ordinary madnesswith Michael Douglas. Fired and abandoned by his wife, Bill loses his head: he leaves the car in traffic and begins to unleash his repressed violence. Detective Pendergast tries to stop him.

On Italy 1at 21.20, the adventure film of 2018, by Brad Peyton, Rampage: animal furywith Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), a former military man and expert primatologist, has as his best friend George, an albino gorilla. But one day, due to an unsuccessful experiment, George becomes infected and like other animals he transforms into a huge monster that destroys anything that comes his way.

On 20 Mediasetat 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Jean-Francois Richet, Blood Fatherwith Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. John Link, a former probation officer, is trying to build a new life in a trailer in the Arizona desert. But one day the teenage daughter gets into trouble.

On Irisat 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2015, by Tom Hooper, The Danish Girlwith Eddie Redmayne. The painter Einar agrees to pose for his wife Gerda in women’s clothes. From that moment on, he discovers a new identity that will lead him to transform into the charming Lili Elbe.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 6 February 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Oneat 9.15 pm, the spy film of 2017, by Michael Cuesta, American assassin, with Dylan O’Brien. Student Mitch loses his girlfriend in a terrorist attack. In the following months, the young man trains to infiltrate a terrorist cell with the sole purpose of getting revenge.

On Sky Cinema Dueat 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2021, by Nanni Moretti, Three floorswith Riccardo Scamarcio, Margherita Buy. Three families live in a bourgeois building, where peace seems to reign. In reality, behind every security door, problems of couples and restless families are hidden.

On Sky Cinema Familyat 21.00, the fantastic film of 2004, by Tim Burton, The factory of chocolatewith Johnny Depp. Little Charlie is one of five lucky children who will be able to visit the mysterious Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. It will be a journey full of adventures.

On Sky Cinema Actionat 9.00 pm, the 1991 adventure film, by Kevin Reynolds, Robin Hood prince of thieveswith Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. Back in England, Robin Hood discovers that the country is a slave to the tyranny of Johnless Landless and that his possessions have been confiscated by the Sheriff of Nottingham.