Tonight on TV 7 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raidue, the reality show The college with the stories told by Giancarlo Magalli. On Italia 1 the news with Le Iene conducted by Nicola Savino.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 7 December 2021. Up Raitre current events with #White paper, Program of Bianca Berlinguer. On La7 current events with Tuesdays with the conduct of Giovanni Floris.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 7 December 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The college. The boys of the Regina Margherita boarding school in Anagni (Frosinone) receive an unexpected surprise: after weeks they will be able to hug their loved ones again. In fact, parents were invited to participate in a conference dedicated to young people. TO Giancarlo Magalli the task of telling their stories.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. What Christmas can we expect? Will the establishment of the Super Green Pass and the vaccination obligation for some categories be sufficient to limit the new wave of Covid infections? It is discussed extensively in today’s episode of the program Bianca Berlinguer. Space also for political news.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. The hottest events of the moment, the contribution of the guests and, above all, the desire to Mario Giordano to offer a point of view that everyone can understand: even tonight, in the last episode before a short “vacation”, This is the menu of the program that puts politics and economics in the foreground.

On Channel 5, at 21.00, Football Champions League: Milan-Liverpool. Last round of the group stage of Champions League. At the Meazza stadium in Milan the hosts coached by Stephen Pegs they absolutely must overcome the English and hope that, in the other match of group B, the Port don’t beat theAtletico Madrid. Only in this way could the Rossoneri go through.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. Nicola Savino presents the penultimate episode of 2021. Next week the program of Davide Parenti he will stop to make way for the Italian football cup. Also tonight, a new female presence alongside the conductor, and then new scoops, inquiries and interviews conducted by the reporters.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. From the Studios in Via Tiburtina, in Rome, Giovanni Floris relies as usual on the surveys carried out by the specialist Nando Pagnoncelli and to the opinions of the guests present in the studio to address the hottest issues of the moment.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Once upon a time there was love. Azure And Alexander, supported by Michela Giraud, tell the problems of the relationship: she would like to live together, he cares about his space. They also have problems with jealousy. Then there are Candida And Adam who have a child and live apart.

The films tonight Tuesday 7 December 2021

On Raiuno, at 9.40pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Roan Johnson, The granting of the telephone, with Alessio Vassallo, Thomas Trabacchi. Vigata, 1856. Pippo Genuardi (Alessio Vassallo) insists on requesting the concession of the telephone line in his lumber shop. The process is exhausting, so much so that he turns to Don Lollò Longhitano (Fabrizio Bentivoglio), a big shot in the area, who has ties to the local underworld.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the 2004 comedy film, by Curtis Hanson, If I were her, with Toni Collette, Cameron Diaz. Sisters Maggie and Rose have only shoe size in common, but they are very different from each other. But after a traumatic breakup, they will learn to love each other.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Dan Gilroy, End of justice – Nobody is innocent, with Denzel Washington. Roman, suffering from autism, is an idealistic lawyer who has always worked in the shadows. But his partner’s death forces him to get his hands dirty in a prestigious law firm.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 1994 action film, by James Cameron, True Lies, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold. Helen believes her husband Harry is a quiet salesman. In reality, the man is a CIA spy. Despite herself, the woman will find herself involved in her husband’s business.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2015 action film, by Oliver Megaton, Taken 3 – The hour of the truth, with Liam Neeson. Retired agent Bryan Mills is falsely accused of killing his ex-wife. Hunted by police, FBI and CIA, he sets out on the trail of the culprits and tries to protect his daughter.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 7 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2014, by Gary Shore, Dracula Untold, with Luke Evans. Young Vlad, committed to defending Romania from the Turkish attack, comes into contact with a dark force that promises him victory. But it will have to pay a heavy price.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2001 animated film, by Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Shrek. The ogre Shrek undertakes to free Princess Fiona, future wife of the noble Lord Ferquaad, from a terrible dragon. Assisting him during the dangerous mission is Donkey, a talking donkey.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the war film of 2001, by John Moore, Behind enemy lines – Behind enemy lines, with Owen Wilson. Balkan War: American pilot Chris Burnett is shot down while flying over Serbian airspace. Hunted by angry enemies, he flees hoping for help to arrive.