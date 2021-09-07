Tonight on TV 7 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raidue the Castrocaro Festival music program, presented by Paola Perego. Italia 1 offers the music program Buoni o badivi

Tonight on TV Tuesday 7 September 2021. Up Raitre the new edition of #White paper conducted as always by Bianca Berlinguer. On La7 still topical with the program On air conducted by Giovanni Floris.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 7 September 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 2120, the musical program Castrocaro Festival. Paola Perego leads the final of the 64th edition of Castrocaro Festival. On 1 July the jury chose the 8 finalists: Bandit, Leo Meconi, Federica Marinari, Namida, Synthesis, Simo Veludo, Mirall and the duo Lives Parallel. The winner will automatically go to the final stages of the selections of Sanremo Young.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. The new edition of the political in-depth program on Tuesday of Raitre, led by Bianca Berlinguer. Each week the protagonists of the majority, the opposition, the economy and society discuss the most relevant issues of national and international current affairs.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. The program conducted by Mario Giordano, which also in the new edition aims to reveal the flaws of politics and the economy by giving voice to all opinions on the hot topics of current affairs. There will be no lack of scenic ideas, a distinctive element of this talk.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Good or bad. Veronica Gentili debuts on Italia 1 with a new program made up of field investigations and interviews. In the first episode we talk about Baby Gang, wars to control pieces of the city, initiation rites. The interview is with the Lombard rapper Emis Killa, who tells the reporter about her past.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. After a three-month break, the political talk led by Giovanni Floris, now in its eighth season. There is still talk of the vaccination campaign and the concern for the increase in Covid 19 cases. Furthermore, the future of Afghanistan.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show First date. The doors of the romantic restaurant open to accommodate new singles eager to meet their soul mate. To welcome them, as always, there is the charming cupid Flavio Montrucchio.

The films tonight Tuesday 7 September 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the 2017 comedy film, by Max Nardari, My family turned upside down. Enrolled in middle school in a prestigious private institute, Martino (Gabriele Caprio) discovers that all his companions, children of separated parents, live between fabulous journeys and luxury gifts. Envious, he decides that his parents Anna (Bianca Nappi) and Carlo (Marco Cocci) must break up. But then…

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2003 horror film, by Lawrence Kasdan, The dream catcher, with Donnie Wahlberg. Four friends with exceptional abilities battle an alien threat. Helps them Duddits, the strange character who years earlier gave them extrasensory powers.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the drama film of 2014, by Alejandro Gonzàles, Birdman, with Michael Keaton. Actor Riggan Thompson, famous for his role as a winged hero, is on the decline. To relaunch his career, the man decides to stage an ambitious show on Broadway.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2019 drama film, by Mario Martone, The Mayor of the District Health, with Francesco Di Leva, Massimiliano Gallo. Antonio Barracano, thanks to the help of a doctor friend, administers justice according to his own criteria, outside the state. One day he takes the fate of a little boy to heart.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1956 western film, by Richard Brooks, The last hunt, with Robert Taylor, Lloyd Nolan. Dakota 1883. Sandy, buffalo hunter, works for Charlie, ruthless and insane. But one day he rebels and runs away with an Indian woman held as a slave. Charlie chases them.

On La5, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2013, by Paolo Genovese, All Freud’s fault, with Marco Giallini. The analyst Francesco is grappling with the problems of the three daughters. Marta is in love with a deaf-mute, Sara is Gay and 18-year-old Emma has lost her head for a 50-year-old.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1986 drama film, by Giuseppe Tornatore, The Camorrista, with Ben Gazzara, Laura Del Sol. In the Poggioreale prison, an inmate known as “the professor” gains respect by challenging a boss and taking his place. Meanwhile, helped by his sister, he carries on his business.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 7 September, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2019 drama film, by Dan Friedkin, The Last Vermeer, with Guy Pearce, Claes Bang. Private Piller investigates Han van Meegeren, a Dutch painter accused of collaborating with the Nazis. Despite the evidence against him, Piller is convinced of his innocence.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2020 action film, by Mark Williams, Honest Thief, with Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh. Tom, a famous bank robber, falls in love and decides to negotiate with the FBI to change his life. But two corrupt feds aim for his money and start hunting him down.