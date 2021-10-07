Tonight on TV 8 October 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Tonight on TV on Thursday October 7 2021. On Rai 3 the show airs He is worse than me. On La7 instead Corrado Formigli leads a new episode of A clean sweep.

Tonight on TV on Thursday October 7 2021, Rai programming

Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the fiction airs Until the last beat with Marco Bocci. In first episode: Thanks to Cosimo Patruno, the charges against Diego Mancini have dropped but now the surgeon must comply with the rules of the boss. When the latter begins to accuse of discomfort, Mancini is obliged to prescribe a transfusion. Meanwhile Elena discovers that Anna is helping Nino in the creation of a social campaign.

In second episode: During an event aimed at raising funds for the purchase of a ventricular assist device for Vanessa, Diego continues to take care of Patruno but also asks for support from Rosa. Meanwhile, Vanessa disappears from the hospital.

Rai 2, at 21:00, broadcasts Youth and drugs. The investigative film by Alberto D’Onofrio tells about the drug addiction rehabilitation course of seven boys. They are guests of the Anglad association of Rome, of the La Torre community of Modena and of San Patrignano.

On Rai 3, at 21.25, it airs He is worse than me with Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini. The show alternates between gags, interviews and moments of entertainment. Guests of the episode: Ficarra and Picone, Filippa Lagerback, Alex Britti and Nek.

Tonight on TV on Thursday October 7 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

Network 4, at 21.25, a new episode of Front and back. Paolo Del Debbio it deals, among others, with administrative elections, the green pass and some sectors that are still struggling to restart, such as discos. Guests: Maurizio Gasparri, Elisabetta Gardini, Andrea Romano, Gianluigi Paragone. It’s still Giuliano Granato, Paolo Ferrero and Gennaro Migliore.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts the fourth episode of Star in the Star, led by Ilary Blasi. As the program closes two weeks earlier, the semi-final takes place today with two eliminations.

Italy 1, at 21.25, the show airs Chicago Med with Brian Tee. In the episode Pain is for the living Dr. Charles has to take care of two brothers who have been hospitalized in an emergency. However, he will be forced to ask the family to make a complicated decision.

In It won’t be forever Curry and Dr. Lanik must take care of Xavier, reduced to a vegetative state after an accident. In the episode I won’t hurt you An actor is hospitalized because he attempted suicide. She chose to poison herself so as not to reveal the truth about the biological parent of the child she pretends to be the father of.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine

On La7, at 20.35, goes on the air A clean sweep. Corrado Formigli deals with the most relevant issues of politics, economics and current affairs with the support of guests in the studio and in connection.

Nine, at 21.25, it broadcasts the second episode of THEThe farmer seeks a wife. Gabriele Corsi tells the audience about the peasants’ routine, characterized by tight rhythms. The girls will have to slowly get used to country life.

The movies on tonight Iris, La5

Iris, at 21.00, airs the science fiction film of 2016, Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence. The Avalon spaceship on which 5,000 people travel is heading for a new world to colonize. Due to a malfunction, Jim and Aurora wake up 90 years early.

Cine34, at 21.10, broadcasts the comedy film of 2011, If you are so I tell you yes with Emilio Solfrizzi. Piero Cicala was a successful singer in the Eighties. After returning to TV for an appearance, his musical career could start again. In Rome he meets a supermodel who falls in love with him. The latter hopes to revive it in the world of music.

Movies broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, airs the 2011 action movie, Colombian with Zoe Saldana. When Cataleya Restrepo was 10, she witnessed the murder of her parents, killed by a dangerous drug trafficker. The young woman then moved to Chicago to live with her gangster uncle.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the spy film of 2010 airs, The debt with Helen Mirren. In 1965, three Israeli intelligence agents failed to capture Nazi criminal Dieter Vogel, a surgeon at the Birkenau death camp. Thirty years after the event, the ghosts of the past come back to the surface.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, it broadcasts the comedy film of 2019 Friendly Enemies – The Promised Partners with Max Tortora. Osvaldo and Lucio, respectively swindler and policeman, are consuoceri. While Osvaldo is intent on looking for an honest job to win back his wife, Lucio chooses to open a detective agency.

Tonight on TV on Thursday October 7 2021, film aired on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, broadcasts the comedy film of 2012, Gambit with Cameron Diaz. Harry Deane, who works as an auction curator, wants to take revenge on his boss. With the support of a Texan woman, she will convince him to buy a fake Monet painting.

Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, proposes the drama film of 2017, The hidden color of things with Valeria Golino. Advertising Teo is engaged to Greta but does not reject the attentions of other women. When he meets the blind Emma, ​​his life changes radically.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2007 adventure film is scheduled, Water Horse- The legend of the abyss with Axel Etel. Little Angus accidentally finds a particular stone. However, he soon discovers that it is actually an egg that contains a sea dragon that is about to be born. Their bond will grow stronger and stronger. But something unexpected happens.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the action film of 2019 airs, 10 minutes gone with Bruce Willis. Frank can’t remember what happened to his brother, who died in a robbery. The protagonist will do everything to find some witness who can help him reconstruct the events.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 21.00, it proposes the horror film of 2019, The vigil-He won’t let you go with Dave Davis. Yakov agrees to watch over a corpse for one night for $ 400. Once he arrives in the home of the deceased, he begins to notice the presence of evil entities.