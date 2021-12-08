Tonight on TV 9 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Rai 1 the fiction A professor with Alessandro Gassman. On Canale 5 the last appointment of Zelig with Incontrada and Bisio.

S.tasera on TV on Thursday December 9 2021. On Network 4 a new appointment of Obverse and Reverse with Paolo Del Debbio. On Italy 1instead, the horror film airs It- chapter 2.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 9 2021, Rai

On Rai 1, at 9:30 pm, the fiction goes A professor with Alessandro Gassman and Claudia Pandolfi. In the episode Stuart Mill Dante gives a lecture on the British philosopher and economist using a bare sapling. In the meantime, however, he is worried about Simone’s escape. The boy, having arrived in Glasgow, finds the courage to reveal to his mother that he is homosexual.

In the episode Schopenhauer Dante is going through a complicated period and is behaving badly with Anita. Meanwhile, Sbarra gives Manuel a gun with which he must threaten a creditor. When Simone returns to Italy she organizes a clandestine party at school for her birthday.

On Rai 2, at 21:00, it airs The Monster of Florence: That silence that is not silent. Lies and truths. The program tells the story of the author of 8 double murders that took place between 1968 and 1985. A news story that shocked public opinion.

On Rai 3, at 21.25, the drama film of 2017 airs, Three Posters in Benning, Missouri with Frances Mc Dormand. In an American village, a teenager is the victim of rape. Seven months after the incident, his mother rents three billboards to protest the inefficiency of Sheriff Bill Willough-by’s investigation.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 9 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

On Network 4, at 21.25, goes on the air Front and back. Paolo Del Debbio it deals, among others, with the Prima alla Scala in Milan, the Super Green Pass, the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. Among the guests of the episode: Giorgia Meloni, Anna Maria Bernini, Simona Bonafè, Lucia Borgonzoni, Gianfranco Librandi and Diana De Marchi.

Channel 5, at 21.25, broadcasts Zelig with Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio. Last appointment with the show that celebrates 25 years. Also this week historical comedians but also new recruits take to the stage.

On Italy 1, at 21.25, the horror film of 2019 is expected, It- Chapter 2 with Bill Hader. After 27 years since his last appearance, It has returned to town to start killing again. The members of the Losers Club, now grown up, join forces to defeat him.

Tonight on TV, La7, Nine

On La7, at 20.35, goes on the air A clean sweep. As it happens every week Corrado Formigli deals with the hottest issues of politics, economics and current affairs. The chosen topics are commented by guests in the studio and in connection.

Nine, at 21.25, it broadcasts Grass – Story of a massacre. The first part of the special dedicated to the massacre that took place in 2006, in which Raffaella Castagna was killed together with her son Youssef and her mother Paola Galli is aired. Together with them also Valeria Cherubini, the neighbor.

The movies on tonight Paramount Network, La5

Paramount Network, at 21.00, broadcasts the 2004 comedy film, 30 years in a second with Jennifer Garner. Year 1987. The thirteen year old on her birthday expresses the desire to grow up. The dream comes true and awakens in 2004; at the age of thirty.

La5 at 21.10, airs the comedy film of 2003, Love Actually- Love really with Hugh Grant. In London during the Christmas period the stories of some protagonists intertwine. They are two young spouses and two spouses in crisis, the secretary and the Prime Minister, a child struggling with his stepfather.

Movies broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, airs the action film of 2019, Attack on power 3 with Gerarld Butler. FBI Agent Mike Banning is arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill the President of the United States. Banning, who claims to be innocent, manages to escape. He has to come up with a plan to uncover the truth and to foil a new attack.

On Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, the 1993 thriller film airs, The Pelican Report with Julia Roberts. Young law student Darby Shaw writes a controversial report on the violent deaths of two judges Rosenberg and Jensen. But he soon becomes the target of the assassins.

Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2005 is scheduled, My friend Santa Claus with Gerry Scotti. Achille Malerba is the director of a mayonnaise factory and is known for being a selfish, cynical and miserly entrepreneur. A collaborator of Santa Claus, Ezekiel, has only 12 days to transform him into a generous man. In case of failure Ezekiel will go to work with the elves in the Toy Building department.

Tonight on TV on Thursday December 9 2021, film airing on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, proposes the thriller film of 2021, 47 meters – Great White with Katrina Bowden. Kaz and his friends are traveling on a plane. Due to a malfunction, however, the aircraft crashes into the open sea. Surrounded by sharks, passengers will have to go to great lengths to reach the coast.

S.ky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, airs the comedy film of 2009, Julie & Julia with Meryl Streep. Julie, in her thirties in crisis, has chosen to start a cooking blog. However, it has set itself the goal of preparing all the recipes listed in the manual by Julia Child, a well-known cook and writer, within a year.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the animated film of 2013 airs, How to Train Your Dragon 2. Hiccup and Toothless, now inseparable, accidentally discover an ice cave. It is the refuge of some wild dragons.

Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, airs the 1983 thriller film, Scarface with Al Pacino. Tony Montana has decided to leave Cuba to go to Miami. Here he embarks on his criminal career by becoming a powerful drug kingpin.

Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, he proposes the 1991 thriller film, A kiss before I die with Matt Dillon. Young Jonathan Carliss targets twin sisters who come from a wealthy family. He decides to kill one and then groped to seduce and marry the other. After the wedding he also enters into the good graces of his father-in-law.