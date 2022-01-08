Tonight on TV 9 January 2022, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raitre, Corrado Augias’s program, Secret cities. On Canale 5 the funny film with Checco Zalone, Tolo Tolo.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 9 January 2022. Up Network 4, current events with Countercurrent – Early evening, with Veronica Gentili. On Nine the reality show Drag Race Italy.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 9 January 2022, Rai

On Raitre, at 21.20, Secret cities. Let’s review the episode dedicated to London. Corrado Augias tells about the many places in the English capital linked to the biographies of as many protagonists of the story. From Anna Bolena, cause of the Anglican schism, ad Alan Turing, pioneer of artificial intelligence, from Winston Churchill to the Beatles.

Mediaset, La7, Nove programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Countercurrent – Early evening. Also in the new year the mission of Veronica Gentili remains the same: every Sunday, until late, it updates viewers on current events that everyone is talking about. With the help of her guests and exclusive inefficiencies, the presenter takes stock of the health emergency but also of the political scenario.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. Andrea Purgatori presents the special “Capitol Hill – The day of the fear“, Which recalls the assault of January 6, 2021, on the Capitol in Washington, by the supporters of the outgoing American president Donald Trump.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Drag Race Italy. Eight drag queens, from all over Italy, compete in various “challenges” in which they are called to show off talent, charisma, courage, elegance and extravagance. Judging by the drag queen Priscilla, the actress Chiara Francini and the influencer Thomas Zorzi.

The films this evening on Sunday 9 January 2022

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the 2019 drama film, by Alex Kendrick, Run to start over with Aryn Wright-Thompson, Alex Kendrick. John Harrison (Alex Kendrick), a physical education teacher at an American high school, trains Hannah, a troubled student who reveals a great talent in athletics. Thanks to John, the girl discovers that her father is not dead, as they had led her to believe, and begins a new life.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2005 thriller film, by M. Haistrom, Derailed – Lethal Attraction, with Clive Owen. Charles, the perfect family man, accidentally meets the sexy Lucinda, with whom he has an affair. But the situation worsened and he found himself at the center of a blackmail.

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Luca Medici, Tolo Tolo, with Checco Zalone, Souleymane Sylla. After his restaurant goes bankrupt, Checco (Checco Zalone) decides to flee Puglia and flee to Africa to escape creditors. He finds work as a waiter, but finds himself involved in the civil war and decides to return to Europe. He will learn the hard way how hard life as an illegal immigrant can be.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2016, by Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange, with BenedictCumberbatch, Rachel McAdams. Neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) sees his life change after a terrible car accident deprives him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine proves unable to heal him, Strange decides to go to Nepal to consult the sorcerer Mordo.

Tv8, 20 Mediaset, Iris, Paramount

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the 2005 comedy film, by Mark Waters, If only it were true, with Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. In San Francisco, David moves into an apartment where he runs into a young woman who claims to be the owner. Soon the man realizes that it is a ghost.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 action film, by Len Wiseman, Die Hard – Live or die, with Bruce Willis. Agent McClane has orders to track down a young hacker. With his help, he will understand that a mysterious character intends to attack the US computer structure.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2015, by Simon Curtis, Woman in Gold, with Ryan Reynolds. Maria Altmann, a Jewish refugee in the United States, wants to recover a work of art stolen by the Nazis from her family in Austria. Thus initiates a legal action against the government of the European state.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1996 thriller film, by Gregory Hoblit, Splinters of fear, with Edward Norton, Richard Gere. Cynical lawyer Martin Veil defends a young man accused of killing the archbishop of Chicago. The lawyer discovers that the victim forced the boys to make pornographic films.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 9 January 2022, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2008 action film, by Paul WS Anderson, Death Race, with Jason Statham, Joan Allen. In a prison of the future, inmates are forced to participate in crazy car races, where they have to put their lives on the line. Jansen, ace of the wheel, decides to rebel.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Harry Macqueen, Supernova, with Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci. Sam and Tusker, together for twenty years, go on a trip to England in a camper: the holiday will be a sort of escape from a sad discovery that will change their lives.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2018 animated film, by Nick Park, The Primitives. During the Stone Age, the primitive Dag lived in the forest in tune with the bizarre tribe. But one day a powerful enemy threatens their world and Dag will do everything to stop them.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Edward Zwick, Jack Reacher – Point of no return, with Tom Cruise. Jack returns to Virginia when Army Major Susan Turner is arrested on suspicion of spying. Convinced of her innocence, he will do everything to free her.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2020 thriller film, by Stefano Mordini, let me go, with Stefano Accorsi, Valeria Golino. Marco and his partner are expecting a child. For him it is a great joy, especially after the tragedy he experienced with his first wife: the untimely death of their child.