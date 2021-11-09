Tonight on TV 9 November 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno a new episode of the fiction Imma Tataranni 2 with Vanessa Scalera. On Canale 5 the comedy film Quo vado? with Checco Zalone.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 9 November 2021. Up Raitre the actuality with the program of Bianca Berlinguer #White paper. On Tv8 the game show of Alessandro Borghese Game of talents.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 9 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Imma Tataranni 2. Title of tonight’s episode: “A world better than this“. Imma (Vanessa Scalera) is dealing with two intertwining cases: the theft in the house of a friend of his mother-in-law and the death of a craftsman. Meanwhile, Samuel is forced to leave Matera: Valentina blames her mother, but this time she has nothing to do with it.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the reality show The college. The broadcasts of the free radio of the College continue, managed entirely by the children. To tell us their stories, quarrels, discontent and disrespectful behavior towards authority is there Giancarlo Magalli. The reality show gets a good success with the public with a share of 8.5% (last year it exceeded 11%).

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. Also tonight the program of White Berlinguer it gives a voice to members of the majority and opposition who have their say on the most relevant issues of the moment. In the first part of the episode, the opinion of Mauro Corona, returned to being a regular guest after more than a year of absence.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. Every week, in addition to deepening the hot topics of current affairs in an original way, Mario Giordano attempts to return the apartments occupied by those who have no title to their legitimate owners. And he often succeeds (27 times until October 19), thanks to the insistence and resourcefulness of his envoys.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. The turnover of female partners continues alongside Nicola Savino. After Elodie, Elisabetta Canalis, Paola Egonu And Madame, tonight is the turn of Michela Giraud, comic actress who was among the protagonists on Amazon Prime Video of the funny game “Lol – Who laughs is out“, Phenomenon of 2021.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with On Tuesday. From the Studios in Via Tiburtina, in Rome, Giovanni Floris starts a new episode of his talk show. It is inevitable to start from the controversy over the Green Pass, but then we will talk about the hypothesis of a third dose of vaccine for everyone.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the game show Game Of Talents. Which among the artists of the game show of Alessandro Borghese do they have a special talent? Let’s find out in the new episode, in which the host hosts two teams, led by Mara Maionchi And Frank Matano.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Marriage at first sight Italy. The long awaited reunion has arrived. Between advice, discussions and moments of serenity, couples Martina And David, Dalila And Manuel, Jessica And Sergio they share some moments of great emotion.

The films tonight Tuesday 9 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20pm, the 2017 action film, by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: the golden circle, with Taron Egerton. After the attack on the Kingsman headquarters and the appearance of a new enemy, Eggsy and Merlin team up with the American agency Statesman to save the world.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2017, by Steven Spielberg, The Post, with Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep. 1971: Katharine Graham, owner of the Washington Post, and editor Ben Bradlee must make a decision: whether or not to publish secret information about the Vietnam War.

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the comedy film of 2016, by Gennaro Nunziante, Where am I going? with Checco Zalone. Checco (Checco Zalone) has fulfilled all the dreams of his life, including a steady post in the public administration. But now he has to make a choice: either he resigns, as Dr. Sironi would like (Sonia Bergamasco), a ruthless executive, or accepts a move away from home.

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2007 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, Shooter, with Mark Wahlberg, Danny Glover. The former marine Swagger is accused of having made an attempt on the life of the American president. Determined to prove his innocence, the man sets out on the trail of whoever wants to frame him.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Babak Najafi, Attack on power 2, with Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. World leaders travel to London to attend the British Prime Minister’s funeral. CIA agent Mike will have to save the President of the United States from a terrorist attack.

Paramount Network – Cine34

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the fantastic film of 1989, by Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters II – Ghostbusters II, with B. Murray. Years have passed since the first exploits of Peter and his companions and now the Ghostbusters have been forgotten by everyone. But when New York becomes populated with ectoplasms, they are back in action.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1980 comedy film, by Castellano and Pipolo, The Tamed Shrew, with Ornella Muti, Adriano Celentano. Elia leads a solitary life in the Pavia countryside, cared for only by a black maid. One night, on his door, a beautiful girl knocks, stranded in the car.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 9 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2009 drama film, by Michele Placido, The great dream, with Riccardo Scamarcio. 1960s. Nicola is an Apulian boy who is a policeman but dreams of becoming an actor. However, he finds himself infiltrated in the student movement which is experiencing a great ferment.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2019, by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level, with Dwayne Johnson. Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji: Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But they discover that there are more dangers than they remembered.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2019 drama film, by Alexei Sidorov, T-34 – Heroes of steel, with Alexander Petrov. During a suicide mission with a T-34 tank, Lieutenant Nikolaye and his crew are captured and deported by Nazi soldiers. They will do anything to escape.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1989 science fiction film, by James Cameron, The Abyss, with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The men from an oil rig must recover the missiles from a sunken nuclear submarine in the Caribbean on behalf of the Navy. But a surprise awaits them in the abyss.