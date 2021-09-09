Tonight on TV 9 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

Rai 1 broadcasts the first Seat Music Award appointment. On Rete 4 Paolo Del Debbio returns with the new edition of Dritto and Rovescio.

Tonight on TV on Thursday September 9 2021. On La7 Andrea Purgatori conducts a special episode of Atlantis dedicated to the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001. Tv8 instead it broadcasts the film The crimes of the Barlume-Mare force four.

Tonight on TV on Thursday September 9 2021, Rai

On Rai 1, at 8:30 pm, it airs Seat Music Award with Carlo Conti And Vanessa Incontrada. Numerous artists take to the stage in the splendid setting of the Verona Arena. In the first appointment, Claudio Baglioni, Alessandra Amoroso, Loredana Bertè, Il volo, among others, perform.

Rai 2, at 21:00, airs the show NCIS-Crime Unit. In the episode A strange presentiment after Gibbs arrested for assaulting a man, Defense Secretary McClane tries to convince the director Leon Vance to maintain silence on the matter so that it does not become public knowledge. Gibbs, however, due to an impulsive decision, will end up aggravating the situation.

Rai 3, at 21.25, airs the comedy film of 2018, The favorite with Olivia Colman. England 18th century. Queen Anne occupies the throne but her mistress Lady Sarah actually rules the country. Everything changes when the sovereign falls in love with the maid Abigail, who has just arrived at court.

Tonight on TV on Thursday September 9 2021, Programs, Mediaset films

On Network 4, at 21.25, he returns Front and back with Paolo Del Debbio. The journalist in the new edition deals with the most relevant issues of politics, economics and current affairs. Guests of the first episode: Giorgia Melons, Renato Brunetta, Maurizio Gasparri, Gianluigi Paragone, Andrea Romano, Giovanni Donzelli and Stefano Fassina.

Channel 5, at 9:25 pm, it broadcasts the biographical film Pele with Kevin De Paula. The film traces the life of Pele, from his beginnings to the victory of his first World Cup, subsequently becoming one of the greatest champions of all time.

Italy 1, at 21.25, offers the show FBI: Most Wanted with Julian McMahon. In the episode Blind anger Lacroix and his team must stop two ruthless snipers, a man who has a conflicted relationship with his father and an orphaned 17-year-old.

In Player the agents are on the trail of a hacker who has caused the extermination of an entire family. His next victims are passengers on a plane. In the episode Guilt feelings Lacroix’s team is grappling with a complex murder and kidnapping case.

Tonight on TV, La7, TV8

La7, at 20.35, broadcasts Atlantis. Andrea Purgatori reconstructs the events, the background and the consequences of the attack on the Twin Towers which took place on 11 September 2001. All enriched by reports and testimonies.

On Tv8, at 21.25, the yellow film of 2020 airs, The crimes of the Barlume-Mare force four with Filippo Timi. Massimo helps Fusco investigate a corpse that arrived in Pineta after a violent storm.

The movies on tonight Rai Movie, La5

Rai Movie, at 21.00, proposes the comedy film of 2015, Where were we with Meryl Streep. Rock singer Linda abandoned her husband and children years earlier to pursue a career in music. When she learns that her daughter is having a difficult time, she decides to go home.

La5, at 21.10, broadcasts the comedy film of 2009, The revolt of the ex with Matthew McConaughey. Connor is a tombeur des femmes and has never had stable relationships. When his brother is about to marry Connor begins to be haunted by the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends.

Movies broadcast on Premium

Premium Cinema 1, at 9.15 pm, he proposes the action film of 2013 Enemies Closer with Jean Claude Van Damme. Two longtime enemies find themselves working together to escape a ruthless drug dealer bent on recovering his wares.

Premium Cinema 2, instead, at 9.15 pm, it broadcasts the 2013 drama film Unbroken with Jack O’Connell. Louis Zamperini, the son of Italian immigrants, during the Second World War decides to abandon his sports career in athletics to enlist in aviation.

On Premium Cinema 3, finally, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2008 airs, Finally home with Gerry Scotti. Gigi and Alice Mantelli, married for many years, represent a model couple. They would like to spend more time alone but are struggling with the problems related to their children, with the excessive presence of their grandmother and with the goalkeeper Spartarco, the spy of the palace.

Tonight on TV on Thursday September 9 2021, film broadcast on Sky

Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, broadcasts the 2020 action film, Sniper – the killer’s end with Chad Michael Collins. Brandon, a member of the force, asks his father for help in proving his innocence when he is accused of murdering a tycoon.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2009 drama film airs, The concert with Alexei Guskov. The conductor of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow during Brezhnev’s dictatorship refuses to fire his Jewish musicians. He will be forced to give up his profession by becoming a janitor.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film is scheduled, Grandpa this time it’s war with Robert De Niro. Peter, a 10-year-old boy, will do everything to recover his room which was occupied by his grandfather Ed. The latter, however, has no intention of leaving the room.

Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, proposes the action film of 2008, Kin with Jack Reynor. Jimmy, a former convict, is forced to flee with his brother Eli because a criminal is on their trail. In fact, Eli has come into possession of a powerful high-tech weapon.

On Sky Cinema Suspance, finally, at 9.00 pm, the horror film of 2005 is expected, The devil’s candy with Ethan Embry. The painter Jesse moves into a new apartment with his family. He soon realizes that there are also demonic creatures in the house.