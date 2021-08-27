News

Tonight on TV August 27, what to see: Unique Brothers or Serenity

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



Tonight on TV Friday 27 August: Single brothers on Rai 1, Chicago PD on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with Serenity, L’isola dell’inganno

Tonight on TV
Screen

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight Friday 27 August on the major Italian television networks. On Rai 1 at 9.30 pm the film “Unique brothers “, with: Raoul Bova, Luca Argentero, Carolina Crescentini, Miriam Leone, Sergio Assisi, Eleonora Gaggero, Massimo De Lorenzo, Michela Andreozzi, Augusto Zucchi.

On Rai 2, on air, at 9.20 pm the film ‘‘Sometimes secrets kill “, featuring: Jade Harlow, Rusty Joiner and Kennedy Tucker.

On Rai 3, on the other hand, at 21.20 on the air “The Great History – Mussolini and Hitler and …. the others”.

You may also be interested in this article-> Juventus transfer market, surprise name for Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement

Tonight on TV Friday 27 August, what to see on Mediaset networks

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.35 pm “Serenity – The island of deception”, featuring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou.

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the show “Chicago PD”.

On Rete 4 at 21.20 the talk-show returns “The third clue”.

You may also be interested in this article-> Aka7even and Rosa Di Grazia: the request to the fans, the reason for the choice

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the film will air “Eat, pray, love”, with: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Javier Bardem, Billy Crudup, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, Tuva Novotny, Ali Khan, Lidia Biondi, Arlene Tur.

It will be broadcast on TV8 at 9.30pm “Gomorra – The series”.

Enrico Brignano’s theatrical show on the digital terrestrial channel Nove aired at 9.35 pm “Everything I haven’t told you.”

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “The man of dreams” starring: Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Burt Lancaster and James Earl Jones.

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Blade II, 9.15 pm), Rai Movie (The battle of the sexes, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Face Off – Two faces of a killer, 21.25), Cine34 (Criminal novel, 21.05) and Channel 20 (Without a name and without rules, 21.05).


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

783
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
765
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
764
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
608
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
590
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
575
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
532
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
505
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
501
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
395
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top