Tonight on TV August 27, what to see: Unique Brothers or Serenity

Tonight on TV Friday 27 August: Single brothers on Rai 1, Chicago PD on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with Serenity, L’isola dell’inganno

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight Friday 27 August on the major Italian television networks. On Rai 1 at 9.30 pm the film “Unique brothers “, with: Raoul Bova, Luca Argentero, Carolina Crescentini, Miriam Leone, Sergio Assisi, Eleonora Gaggero, Massimo De Lorenzo, Michela Andreozzi, Augusto Zucchi.

On Rai 2, on air, at 9.20 pm the film ‘‘Sometimes secrets kill “, featuring: Jade Harlow, Rusty Joiner and Kennedy Tucker.

On Rai 3, on the other hand, at 21.20 on the air “The Great History – Mussolini and Hitler and …. the others”.

Tonight on TV Friday 27 August, what to see on Mediaset networks

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.35 pm “Serenity – The island of deception”, featuring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou.

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the show “Chicago PD”.

On Rete 4 at 21.20 the talk-show returns “The third clue”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the film will air “Eat, pray, love”, with: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Javier Bardem, Billy Crudup, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, Tuva Novotny, Ali Khan, Lidia Biondi, Arlene Tur.

It will be broadcast on TV8 at 9.30pm “Gomorra – The series”.

Enrico Brignano’s theatrical show on the digital terrestrial channel Nove aired at 9.35 pm “Everything I haven’t told you.”

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “The man of dreams” starring: Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Burt Lancaster and James Earl Jones.

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Blade II, 9.15 pm), Rai Movie (The battle of the sexes, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Face Off – Two faces of a killer, 21.25), Cine34 (Criminal novel, 21.05) and Channel 20 (Without a name and without rules, 21.05).