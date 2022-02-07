Tonight on tv: Baywatch on Twentyseven

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, February 7, 2022airs Baywatch on Twentyseven in early evening at 21.10.

Baywatch, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

The film follows a close-knit lifeguard team on the long beaches of Emerald Bay, Florida. Leading the group is Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), along with two faithful colleagues Stephanie Holden (Ilfenesh Hadera) and CJ Parker (Kelly Rohrbach). The staff, however, is not complete. After a careful selection, the three missing places are filled by Matt Brody (Zac Efron), snooty former swimming champion, Summer Quinn (Alexandra Daddario), beautiful and intelligent, and Ronnie (Jon Bass), a clumsy computer expert, secretly in love with CJ What disturbs the serenity of Emerald Bay is the arrival in the city of Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra), the new owner of the Huntley Club. She is suspected of trafficking a very dangerous drug called “Flakka”. While the Baywatch team has to face the typical difficulties of inserting new elements, a corpse appears on the beaches. This is probably related to the new drug in circulation. The lifeguards immediately begin to investigate, often also interfering with police investigations and neglecting their work as a lifeguard. When Captain Thorpe (Rob Huebel) discovers that no lifeguard was present at the watchtower the morning a second body is found, he decides to fire Mitch and hand over the command to Brody. However, the murders do not stop and the ruthless Victoria, in order to obtain land ownership of the entire beach at all costs, intends to eliminate anyone who stands in her way. She decides to kill Councilor Chun during a party organized on her yacht. But the Baywatch team has guessed the plan devised by the evil Leeds and will give them a hard time …

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario

Trailer

here is the trailer from Baywatch