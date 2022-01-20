Tonight on tv: Cliffhanger – The latest challenge on Iris

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 20, 2022, airs Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge on Iris in early evening at 21.00.

Cliffhanger – The Ultimate Challenge follows Gabriel Walker (Sylvester Stallone), an American Rocky Mountain rescue worker. One day, during a high altitude crossing, the man fails to save Sarah (Michelle Joyner), the young girlfriend of his best friend Hal Tucker (Michael Rooker), who dies falling into thin air after slipping right from Gabe’s hands. . From that day everyone started calling him Cliffhanger. Devoured by the sense of guilt that just does not leave him, and accused by his friend of having caused the death of his partner, who is actually very inexperienced, Gabe decides to end relations with everyone and begins a life as a true loner. After a year the man falls in love with Jessie Deighan (Janine Turner), also working in the mountain rescue, who tries to convince him to take back his old job and help her in an operation at high altitude to save some people in danger .

The man is reluctant, he continues to remember the terrible accident that involved Sarah, but in the end he decides to accept. What Cliffhanger doesn’t know, however, is that the group they have to bring to safety is actually made up of killers, who want to get hold of some suitcases containing a lot of money, lost in a plane crash on top of a mountain. Leading the assassination team is Hal, who had been hired just to get to the exact spot where the bags with the money could be found. For Cliffhanger begins a challenge against himself, to regain self-esteem and passion for his old job and finally live the present without the weight of memories. Will the man be able to reach the group, having the criminals arrested and saving the life of his former friend?

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner, Caroline Goodall

