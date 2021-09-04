Tonight on TV: Damien Chazelle’s Oscar biopic with Ryan Gosling

Tonight on prime time TV, a 2018 film directed by Damien Chazelle and written by Josh Singer, starring Ryan Gosling, will air
Tonight on tv, at 21:21, on Channel 5, will air First Man – The first man (First Man).
The 2018 film, directed by Damien Chazelle and written by Josh Singer, it’s a film adaptation of the official biography First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong written by James R. Hansen and published in 2005. The film, in 2019, won the Academy Award for Best Special Effects (awarded to Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm).
The cast
The rich cast comprehends:
- Ryan Gosling: Neil Armstrong
- Claire Foy: Janet Shearon Armstrong
- Corey Stoll: Buzz Aldrin
- Pablo Schreiber: Jim Lovell
- Jason Clarke: Edward Higgins White
- Kyle Chandler: Deke Slayton
- Christopher Abbott: David Scott
- Patrick Fugit: Elliott See
- Ciarán Hinds: Robert R. Gilruth
- Lukas Haas: Mike Collins
- Shea Whigham: Gus Grissom
- Ethan Embry: Pete Conrad
- Olivia Hamilton: Patricia White
- Gavin Warren: Rick Armstrong
- Connor Colton Blodgett: Mark Armstrong
- Brian d’Arcy James: Joseph A. Walker
- Cory Michael Smith: Roger Chaffee
- Brady Smith: Butch Butchart
- William Gregory Lee: Gordon Cooper
- Skyler Bible: Richard F. Gordon Jr.
- John David Whalen: John Glenn
Plot
After the terrible death of his daughter, Neil Armstrong is admitted to be part of the NASA in 1962. The man then moves to Houston with his wife Janet (Claire Fox). Fresh from a career like test pilot of the Armstrong X-15 rocket plane, along with David Scott, manages to get the better of Gemini mission 8. The goal is to hook into orbit the Agena module. After learning of the death of the Apollo 1 crew and after having tested the lunar prototype on his skin, touching an accident, Armstrong participates in the mission Apollo 11. The competition against the Russians was annihilated, I decided to conquer space as much as the Americans, on 20 July 1969 he was the first man to set foot on the lunar soil.