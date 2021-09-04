Tonight on TV: Damien Chazelle’s Oscar biopic with Ryan Gosling

Tonight on prime time TV, a 2018 film directed by Damien Chazelle and written by Josh Singer, starring Ryan Gosling, will air

Tonight on tv, at 21:21, on Channel 5, will air First Man – The first man (First Man).

The 2018 film, directed by Damien Chazelle and written by Josh Singer, it’s a film adaptation of the official biography First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong written by James R. Hansen and published in 2005. The film, in 2019, won the Academy Award for Best Special Effects (awarded to Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm).

The cast

The rich cast comprehends:

Ryan Gosling : Neil Armstrong

: Neil Armstrong Claire Foy : Janet Shearon Armstrong

: Janet Shearon Armstrong Corey Stoll : Buzz Aldrin

: Buzz Aldrin Pablo Schreiber : Jim Lovell

: Jim Lovell Jason Clarke : Edward Higgins White

: Edward Higgins White Kyle Chandler : Deke Slayton

: Deke Slayton Christopher Abbott : David Scott

: David Scott Patrick Fugit : Elliott See

: Elliott See Ciarán Hinds : Robert R. Gilruth

: Robert R. Gilruth Lukas Haas : Mike Collins

: Mike Collins Shea Whigham : Gus Grissom

: Gus Grissom Ethan Embry : Pete Conrad

: Pete Conrad Olivia Hamilton : Patricia White

: Patricia White Gavin Warren : Rick Armstrong

: Rick Armstrong Connor Colton Blodgett : Mark Armstrong

: Mark Armstrong Brian d’Arcy James : Joseph A. Walker

: Joseph A. Walker Cory Michael Smith : Roger Chaffee

: Roger Chaffee Brady Smith : Butch Butchart

: Butch Butchart William Gregory Lee : Gordon Cooper

: Gordon Cooper Skyler Bible : Richard F. Gordon Jr.

: Richard F. Gordon Jr. John David Whalen: John Glenn

Plot

After the terrible death of his daughter, Neil Armstrong is admitted to be part of the NASA in 1962. The man then moves to Houston with his wife Janet (Claire Fox). Fresh from a career like test pilot of the Armstrong X-15 rocket plane, along with David Scott, manages to get the better of Gemini mission 8. The goal is to hook into orbit the Agena module. After learning of the death of the Apollo 1 crew and after having tested the lunar prototype on his skin, touching an accident, Armstrong participates in the mission Apollo 11. The competition against the Russians was annihilated, I decided to conquer space as much as the Americans, on 20 July 1969 he was the first man to set foot on the lunar soil.